WWE star Chad Gable injured ahead of Night of Champions, could miss rest of the year

WWE champion Chad Gable has been injured, as revealed by multiple sources on Wednesday (June 25). The injury comes ahead of the upcoming Night of Champions tournament in Riyadh. Pro W Finesse announced the same via a social media post which read, “Chad Gable being injured genuinely sucks. He has been the ultimate workhorse 💔” WWE champion Chad Gable suffered an injury.(X)

How long will Gable be out?

Gable had received an undisclosed injury recently due to which he had been written off WWE TV as well. During Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Penta brutally attacked Gable backstage during which his arm snapped off- an instance that PWInsider Elite is now reporting as a deliberate measure to write him off the show due to his sustained injury. What was being kept a secret three days back is now in the open as Gable is scheduled to go for surgery sometime in early July.

No update was provided on when fans can expect to see him back in the squared ring but due to the extent of his injury, he is being ruled out of the company at least for the rest of this year. This development has squashed all the hard work and effort invested by the 39-year-old player who must now wait for the medical go-ahead before resuming past activities.

Before news of his injury broke, he had come off from an occupied weekend in Los Angeles, California where he wrestled El Hijo del Vikingo in the main event of WWE Worlds Collide. Later in the day, Gable also competed in the Men’s Money in the Bank Match as his alter ego El Grande Americano. He currently holds the WWE Speed title and was last seen in action against AJ Styles on ‘Raw’.

The 2025 WWE Night of Champions is scheduled to take place on Saturday (June 28). Fans can stream the event live on Peacock at 1 PM ET.