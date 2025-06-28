Night Of Champions 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch WWE Saudi event live on TV and online

Another WWE premium live event in Saudi Arabia is upon us. The main event of the Night Of Champions 2025 event will see 17-time world champion John Cena taking on his arch-rival CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship title. John Cena, who turned heel earlier this year, will look to defend his title and possibly have the bragging rights for CM Punk, as in all probability this is the one final time the long-time rivals will be squaring off inside the WWE ring. WWE Night Of Champions 2025: Here are the all live telecast and streaming details for the event (Getty Images via AFP)

John Cena is all set to retire from in-ring competition later this year. The veteran won the WWE Championship earlier this year at WrestleMania by beating Cody Rhodes.

At the Night of Champions, Jacob Fatu will also defend his United States title as he will take on Solo Sikoa. The new King and Queen of the Ring will also be crowned at the event.

Cody Rhodes will face Randy Orton in the King of the Ring final, while Asuka will battle it out against Jade Cargill in the Queen of the Ring final.

Here is the full match card for the WWE Night of Champions 2025

John Cena (c) vs CM Punk - Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton - King of the Ring tournament final

Asuka vs Jade Cargill - Queen of the Ring tournament final

Jacob Fatu (c) vs Solo Sikoa - Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez - Street Fight

Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross - Singles match

Here are all the live streaming details for WWE Night of Champions 2025

When will the WWE Night of Champions 2025 take place?

The WWE Night of Champions 2025 will take place on Saturday, June 28. The event will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Where will the WWE Night of Champions 2025 take place?

The WWE Night of Champions 2025 will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Which channels will telecast the WWE Night of Champions 2025?

There will be no telecast on television for the WWE Night of Champions 2025.

Where will live streaming be available for the WWE Night of Champions 2025?

The live streaming for the WWE Night of Champions 2025 will be available on the Netflix app and website.