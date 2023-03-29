WWE star makes huge prediction about winner of 2023 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal ahead of WrestleMania 39

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is set to take place on Friday night SmackDown on March 31, 2023. A total of 28 superstar wrestlers including Bobby Lashley, Xavier Woods, Santos Escobar and LA Knight who have not been booked for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39, are set to participate in the extravaganza.

As the big battle draws near, fans are speculating about the winner of the grand trophy. Cesaro (aka ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli), Big Show (aka Paul Wight), Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Braun Strowman, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso, and Madcap Moss have been winners in the eight editions thus far.

Austin Creed aka Woods, who is one of the participants this year, has boldly predicted himself to emerge victorious. On Tuesday, he posted a video on Twitter and captioned it "This Friday night on #Wrestlemania #Smackdown i’m winning #TheDre".

"When I look at this match, I see a bunch of guys that simply want to add something else to their resume. I see a lot of guys that want to take a shiny trophy home so they can show the family. What I don't see is anyone else who has ever won the King of the Ring tournament. What I don't see is anyone who works as hard as I do in or outside of the ring. What I don't see is another workhorse," said Woods in the video.

Woods further added that he would use the win to catapult him as the top contender for the Intercontinental Championship which is currently held by Gunther.

"So what I am going to do is win "The Dre" this Friday and use that momentum to then become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship, so I can have the match that I should have had when I won King of the Ring. This Friday night, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Xavier Woods wins," added Woods.

This weekend, WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to be held as a two-night premium event at Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.