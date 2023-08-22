WWE stars Logan Paul and MMA fighter Dillon Danis involved in ugly social media spat ahead of bout

Popular YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul will mark his return to the boxing ring with a fight against Dillon Danis in the joint main event of the KSI vs Tommy Fury card later this year in October. The battle between Logan and Danis is scheduled to take place at the Manchester Arena. Ahead of their highly awaited clash, the two fighters have been involved in a heated exchange of words. It all started after Logan shared a photo of himself on X (formerly known as Twitter). Posting a picture from his training session, Logan wrote, “excited to start training camp.”

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, Dillon Danis levelled startling allegations against Logan Paul. “It makes sense why you turned down Olympic-style drug testing. You juice head, all that muscle mass – you'll gas in that ring,” Danis wrote, sharing Logan’s post on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The verbal confrontation did not stop there as Logan lashed out at Danis by calling him a liar. “You lied about this. You lied about wanting to go 8 rounds. You lied about the cease & desist. You lied about saving my life in NYC. You lied about being a real fighter,” read a post shared by the WWE superstar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Logan Paul had been out of boxing since he lined up against the great Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight in June two years back. Logan’s solitary professional bout occurred against KSI in 2019. The outcome had gone against Logan back then. Later, Logan decided to opt for WWE to deliver his fighting prowess. Logan made his first WWE appearance as a special guest. He had famously accompanied Sami Zayn for his encounter against Kevin Owens at the WrestleMania 37. The famous YouTuber scripted his return to WWE in February last year. Coming out as The Miz’s partner, Logan took on the tag team of The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. Logan and The Miz had emerged victorious in that fight. In June last year, Logan signed a contract with WWE.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Logan Paul featured in WrestleMania 39 to face Seth Rollins. Despite pulling off an impressive performance, Logan was defeated by The Visionary. The 28-year-old had also taken part in a Money in the Bank Ladder battle.

Meanwhile, Dillon Danis has also been out of professional fighting since June 2019. The American Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) was scheduled to take on YouTuber KSI earlier this year in January but the fight did not take place after Danis decided not to participate in the bout. Danis, a jiu-jitsu grappler, boasts a record of 2-0 in MMA while fighting for Bellator MMA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail