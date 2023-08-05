WWE SummerSlam: On the cusp of making history, Gunther looking to build his 'own legacy’

We are midway into 2023 and the WWE is all set to host one of its biggest pay-per-view events - the SummerSlam - in Detroit. The show is stacked with exciting match-cards as Jey Uso challenges his cousin Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Fans will also witness a third installment between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, with the score currently being tied at 1-1 after two epic showdowns at Backlash and Night of Champions. WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther(WWE)

The Intercontinental Champion Gunther, on the other hand, will look to extend his over 400 days reign as he defends his title against former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The superstar has been a dominant force ever since his elevation from NXT to the main roster in April last year. He took just two months to get his hands on the Intercontinental title and has successfully defended it against fan favourites "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman and “Celtic Warrior” Sheamus. As Gunther closes in on the record of The Honky Tonk Man, who held the Intercontinental title for the most number of days (454 before losing it against The Ultimate Warrior at SummerSlam 1988), many feel the “Ring General” has reignited its prominence among the fans.

“I think how I approach, what I do in the ring and how I carry myself, plays a big factor in that. I take it very seriously and I think that carries over to the prestige of the championship itself,” Gunther told hindustantimes.com ahead of the PLE, which will be held on Sunday.

Despite being regarded as the "best Intercontinental champion" on several occasions, Gunther says he isn't carried away with the emotions, adding the belt was not a “written down goal” but he now looks to build his own legacy.

“It's nice when people say that about you obviously. Overall personally I don't think I have lots of emotions, I'm not a very nostalgic person when it comes to that. It was never like a written down goal for me. It was just everything that happened the way it happened. And now it allows me to build my own legacy,” said Gunther.

‘I’m confident, I can end Roman Reigns run'

If Gunther has ruled the Intercontinental title, The Tribal Chief has emerged as the leading figure in the industry. Extending his undisputed run for over 1000 days, Reigns has defeated a plethora of superstars but is yet to take on the Ring General.

When asked if he fancies himself as the one who could end Roman Reigns' historic run, Gunther said: “When it comes to my skills, I'm confident I could do that. I'm very confident in my capabilities inside the ring. If the situation arises before that something I don't think it's in the books right now. So we'll have to see.”

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2023 on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 6th August 2023 from 5:30 am IST.