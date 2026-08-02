WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Liv Morgan retains title, beats Iyo Sky in opening match

The Women's World Championship is also on the line as Liv Morgan defends against IYO SKY, while Gunther faces SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis in Aldis' first WWE match after nearly three years away from active competition.

Here are all the results from WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1:

Liv Morgan (champion) vs Iyo Sky - Singles match for the Women's World Championship - Liv Morgan Retains

LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys vs. The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso) - Six-man tag team match

Gunther vs Nick Aldis - Singles match

The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella) and Paige vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid, and Fallon Henley) - Six-woman tag team match

CM Punk (champion) vs Cody Rhodes - Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar - Hell in a Cell match