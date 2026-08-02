WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Liv Morgan retains title, beats Iyo Sky in opening match
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Liv Morgan defended her title, beating Iyo Sky in the first match of the night.
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Liv Morgan defended her Women's World Championship in the opening match of SummerSlam Night 1 as she defeated Iyo Sky, the challenger. However, the spotlight will be on the Undisputed WWE Championship, where CM Punk defends his title against Cody Rhodes. Their rivalry reached a boiling point on the final SmackDown before SummerSlam, making their title clash one of the most anticipated matches of the year. Another marquee attraction sees Brock Lesnar return to Hell in a Cell against Oba Femi, and it will be the Night 1 main event....Read More
The Women's World Championship is also on the line as Liv Morgan defends against IYO SKY, while Gunther faces SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis in Aldis' first WWE match after nearly three years away from active competition.
Here are all the results from WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1:
Liv Morgan (champion) vs Iyo Sky - Singles match for the Women's World Championship - Liv Morgan Retains
LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys vs. The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso) - Six-man tag team match
Gunther vs Nick Aldis - Singles match
The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella) and Paige vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid, and Fallon Henley) - Six-woman tag team match
CM Punk (champion) vs Cody Rhodes - Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship
Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar - Hell in a Cell match
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- 2 Aug 2026, 04:09:03 AM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Solo Sikoa, HAHA!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: What a moment! YEEET! Solo Sikoa is showing ultimate disrespect to Jey Uso. He mocks his cousin by breaking out into an impromptu dance, mocking Jey's entry! And the crowd is loving it!!
- 2 Aug 2026, 04:07:15 AM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Crowd on its feet for LA Knight!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: LA Knight walks out to the loudest pop possible. But can he make it work with Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys? Early signs show, yes he can. The trio go after the bloodline immediately inside the ring and the match begins!
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- 2 Aug 2026, 04:01:11 AM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Bloodline action up next!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: The Bloodline - Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso will take on the team of LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys in a six-man tag-team match! The USOs come out first, and the second match of Night 1 is about to get underway.
- 2 Aug 2026, 03:52:39 AM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Liv Morgan retains!!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Liv Morgan connects with Codebreaker and Oblivion to seal the win. 1,2 and 3. Just like that, Morgan defends her title and lives to fight another day as the champion. The match lasted 13 minutes and 34 seconds, to be precise. What a way to kick off Summerslam!!
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- 2 Aug 2026, 03:49:01 AM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Morgan kicks out again!!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Iyo Sky now hits Liv with her own move oblivion but it isn't enough for her to seal the win and make the title hers. The match goes on.
- 2 Aug 2026, 03:47:16 AM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Morgan kicks out!!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Iyo Sky goes for the high risk move but ends up connecting with the spanish fly on Morgan from the top rope. She immediately goes for the count, but Morgan kicks out in two. The match goes on.
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- 2 Aug 2026, 03:45:54 AM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Racquel and Roxanne to Morgan's rescue!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Roxanne Perez and Racquel Rodriguez are here at ringside and they throw Iyo Sky of the ring apron! Morgan goes for the count but Iyo kicks out in two. Iyo throws Morgan out of the ring and immediately goes to the top rope to hit a moonsault, taking out the three members of the Judgment Day.
- 2 Aug 2026, 03:43:03 AM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Face first goes Morgan!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Iyo Sky stages a comeback and unleashes her best! She hits Morgan with few blows and the match is now even stevens! Iyo is starting to build momentum here. The crowd is on their feet! Iyo is clearly the crowd favourite here.
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- 2 Aug 2026, 03:40:50 AM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Morgan takes control!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Morgan has now gained control of the match and is going after the rib section of Iyo!! She then hits the challenger with three Amigos, paying homage to the late Eddie Guerrero.
- 2 Aug 2026, 03:38:23 AM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: And the match begins!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Iyo Sky wastes no time in going after Morgan, but the champion is able to turn the screws and goes on the offensive. A game of back-and-forth is being played between the two and both Morgan and Iyo are trying to gain an early advantage!!
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- 2 Aug 2026, 03:36:18 AM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Time for Morgan now!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: It's now time for Liv Morgan, the champ to come out and she walks to a rousing reception from the crowd. Both the participants get good applause from the crowd. It would be interesting to see who the fans would be rooting for here.
- 2 Aug 2026, 03:34:43 AM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Iyo Sky, here she comes!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: The challenger Iyo Sky makes her way out first and she is marching to the ring for her match against the champion Liv Morgan. Iyo booked her ticket for the title match after winning the Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia! Interestingly, Iyo had defeated Morgan in the final back then.
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- 2 Aug 2026, 03:29:19 AM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: And it begins!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: The official broadcast begins! Michael Cole introduces us to what's in store tonight! We are just minutes away from the first match of the night.
- 2 Aug 2026, 03:19:26 AM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Liv Morgan vs Iyo Sky
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: The first match of the night would be between Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky. Morgan aims to defend her title against Sky, and the contest promises to be riveting! Pick your favourite now.
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- 2 Aug 2026, 03:12:25 AM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Hype check!!!!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Ahead of the event, Triple H promised fans that the event would be “one hell of a ride”. As per rumours, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton are some of the names who are expected to return on Night 1. Are these just rumours or is there anything concrete to these claims? Only time will tell.
- 2 Aug 2026, 03:01:58 AM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: How many matches in total?
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: There are a total of six matches scheduled for the first night of SummerSlam. The world expected Punk vs Rhodes to be the main event, but at the last moment, the spot was given to Oba vs Lesnar Hell in a Cell match.
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- 2 Aug 2026, 02:55:17 AM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi main event
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE Updates, Night 1: The expectations are sky high from the Hell in a Cell match between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi!! And now it has been confirmed that this high-octane clash between the two heavyweights will close out Night 1.
- 2 Aug 2026, 02:45:07 AM IST
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE, Night 1: Hello and welcome!
WWE SummerSlam 2026 LIVE, Night 1: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of WWE SummerSlam Night 1. The card is absolutely stacked tonight! Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and more will be in action this morning. Stay tuned for more.
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