WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live Updates, Night 2: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' rivalry the headline act

Elsewhere, Sami Zayn and Finn Bálor collide in a No. 1 Contender's Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship, with the winner earning a future opportunity at WWE's top prize.

Here is the full match card for SummerSlam 2026 Night 2:

Penta vs Chad Gable - Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend - Five-way ladder match for the Interim WWE Women's Championship[

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio - Human Monies on a Pole match

Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor - Singles match to determine the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Trick Williams vs Baron Corbin - Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

Roman Reigns (champion) vs Seth Rollins - Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship