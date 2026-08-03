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WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live Updates, Night 2: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' rivalry the headline act

By Vishesh Roy
Aug 3, 2026, 02:59:18 IST

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live Updates, Night 2: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will main event the second and final day of the event.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live Updates, Night 2: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will main event (Screengrab - Netflix)
WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live Updates, Night 2: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will main event (Screengrab - Netflix)

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live Updates, Night 2: After an eventful opening night, SummerSlam 2026 concludes with a card that could have major ramifications across WWE. The headline attraction sees World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns defend his title against longtime rival Seth Rollins. Their history stretches back more than a decade, from The Shield's dominance to years of betrayal and championship battles. Penta defends the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable, while Trick Williams puts the United States Championship at stake against Baron Corbin. ...Read More

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  • 3 Aug 2026, 02:59:18 AM IST

    WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live, Night 2: The main event!

    WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live, Night 2: The main event will see Roman Reigns going to war against his long-time rival, Seth Rollins. After years of fights, pain and agony, the two look to put an end to their rivalry. Roman has always failed to get the job done against Seth. Will he improve his record tonight?

  • 3 Aug 2026, 02:45:06 AM IST

    WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live, Night 2: Hello and welcome!

    WWE SummerSlam 2026 Live, Night 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Night 2 of SummerSlam 2026. The event starts at 3:30 AM IST. Stay tuned for more. Once again, six matches are scheduled for the event.

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