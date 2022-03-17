'We'll need our own wing in Hall of Fame': Charlotte on comparisons with father Ric Flair

Ever since her introduction in the WWE, Charlotte Flair has been one of the most outstanding talents in the women's division. In a career now spanning almost a decade, 'The Queen' has won all the titles in the women's division, and is a record 13-time Women’s World Champion.

Charlotte, who initially gained prominence as the daughter of Ric Flair, has gone on to carve her own legendary path in the pro-wrestling company, and the WWE now projects her as one of its leading figures.

Despite carrying a rich family legacy on her shoulders, the current SmackDown Women's Champion has delivered in almost all occasions and in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Charlotte claims that she no longer feels the added pressure of being compared to her father… ‘The Nature Boy’.

“I don't feel the pressure anymore because one day people are going to realize there will never ever be a family due like Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair. Never. We will need our own wing in the Hall of Fame," Charlotte, the SmackDown Women's Champion, said.

Charlotte's meteoric rise in the industry has often led many to draw parallels between her and her father. Some even say Charlotte is a cut above Ric, including WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who in a recent interaction on AM 560 Sports WQAM's The Zaslow Show, made a similar observation.

When Charlotte was asked about her thoughts on the same, the SmackDown Women's Champion said things such as these motivate her to strive harder. "When I hear things like that it just made want to work that much harder," she said.

Charlotte was among the three superstars to headline the historic main event of WrestleMania 35 - along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey at WWE's showcase of the immortals. The next year, Charlotte built on it and went to win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

With WrestleMania 38 fast approaching, 'The Queen' will be seen defending her title against the 'Baddest Woman on the Planet' Rousey, and fans have already started pitting the clash as the headliner of Night 1 of the pay-per-view event.

