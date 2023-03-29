WWE WrestleMania 39: Full match card, live streaming details and timing in USA and in India

The biggest extravaganza of WWE calendar- WrestleMania 39 will take place as a two-night premium event in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. The likes of Austin Theory, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, The Uso brothers and Sami Zayn will be a part of the matches in The Show of Shows.

In the main event, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.

Here is the match card

Host : The Miz

Main Event :Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Other Important Events

United States Champion Austin Theory vs. John Cena

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Six-Woman Tag Team Match)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Edge vs. Finn Bálor (Hell in a Cell Match)

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Triple Threat Match)

Women's WrestleMania Showcase Match

Men's WrestleMania Showcase Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Date and Time in USA

Date- Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2

Time- 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in the USA on Peacock.

Date and Time in India

Date- Sunday, April 2 and Monday, April 3

Time- 5:30 AM IST in India on the Sony LIV app and Sony Sports Network.

