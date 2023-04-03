WWE WrestleMania 39 Highlights: Roman Reigns beats Cody Rhodes in thrilling main event; Bianca, Edge, Gunther, Brock win

WWE WrestleMania 39 Live Highlights: In the main event, Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes to continue his historic reign as the WWE Undisputed Universal champion with some help from Solo Sikoa. Edge and Finn Balor put on a classic inside Hell in a Cell which culminated with The Rated-R Superstar emerging victorious over the 'Demon'. Meanwhile, Shane McMahon made his return to the WWE for the first time since January last year but his comeback lasted nearly seconds as the 53-year-old injured himself in the ring. Reports suggest it's a legitimate injury, potentially an ACL tear. Snoop Dogg put himself in place of Shane and beat the Miz in another impromptu match. Earlier, Gunther retained his Intercontinental championship in another potential 5-star classic overcoming a barrage of assaults from Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Brock Lesnar vs Omos started Day 2 in what turned out to be a thunderous battle between two heavyweights. Lesnar overcame an early assault from Omos to hit him with the F5 and pick up the win. The team of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey picked up the win in the Wrestlemania Women's showcase tag team contest when the 'Baddest Woman on the planet' made Shotzi tap out to the arm bar.