Home / Sports / Wwe News / WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Ronda Rousey leaves Charlotte Flair with fractured arm in brutal 'I Quit' match
wwe news

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Ronda Rousey leaves Charlotte Flair with fractured arm in brutal 'I Quit' match

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Ronda Rousey forced Charlotte Flair to quit by locking her in an armbar using the chair to generate more impact.
WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Ronda Rousey beats Charlotte Flair in 'I Quit' match to become new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion(WWE)
Published on May 09, 2022 12:29 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Ronda Rousey finally had her hands on WWE SmackDown Women's Championship as she defeated Charlotte Flair in a “I Quit” match at WWE Backlash. Kendo sticks and chairs were used during the course of the action as the wrestlers brawled around the arena - inside the ring, the ramp, also in the stairwell at one point.

Eventually, Rousey forced Flair to quit by locking her in an armbar using the chair to generate more impact. Soon after the match, WWE informed the former champion has suffered a fractured radius and is likely to remain out of action for a while. 

In the main event, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos) defeated the team of Drew McIntyre and the RK Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) in a six-man tag team action.

The match saw Orton hit Reigns with an RKO, but the Viper was later taken down outside the ring with a Superman Punch. Following the incident, the Tribal Chief slammed McIntyre on the announce table.

With both Orton and McIntyre recovering from the blow, Reigns eventually closed the contest, hitting Riddle with a spear and completing the pin fall. 

WWE WreslteMania Backlash 2022 other results:

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Omos defeated Bobby Lashley 

Edge defeated AJ Styles (Rhea Ripley joins Judgment Day)

Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin

Topics
ronda rousey wwe
