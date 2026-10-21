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10 best thin-and-light laptops under 60,000 for everyday productivity, with lightweight designs and useful features

Compare Lenovo, Dell, ASUS, HP and Acer laptops with different processors, RAM, SSD storage and display options for work, study and everyday multitasking.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026, 12:06:48 IST
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Best thin-and-light laptops under 60,000 for everyday productivity offer a practical balance of performance, portability and useful features. These laptops can suit students, working professionals and home users who need a reliable device for browsing, online meetings, documents, presentations and everyday multitasking.

Check laptop specifications, portability, storage and performance to choose a suitable model. (AI generated image)
Check laptop specifications, portability, storage and performance to choose a suitable model. (AI generated image)
By Nivedita Mishra

With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.

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When choosing a model, consider the processor, RAM, SSD storage and display quality to ensure smooth performance. A laptop with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD can be a sensible choice for managing multiple applications and storing files. Full HD displays, integrated graphics and Windows 11 are also worth considering.

This guide covers options from brands such as Lenovo, Dell, ASUS, HP and Acer, helping buyers compare specifications and find a laptop suited to their daily workload and budget.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a thin-and-light laptop designed for everyday productivity, including browsing, document editing, online meetings and entertainment. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage for routine computing and file management. The 15.6-inch HD display supports everyday viewing, while Windows 11 Home provides the operating system. Its 1.6kg weight makes it suitable for users who need a laptop for home, study or work.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Home
SSD
512GB Solid State Drive
Display
15.6-inch HD Display
Integrated Graphics
AMD Radeon Integrated Graphics
RAM
8GB RAM

Reasons to Buy

Ryzen 5 processor

Office Home 2024 included

Reasons to Avoid

HD rather than Full HD

8GB RAM for multitasking

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on everyday performance, battery life, display quality and keyboard comfort.

Why choose this product?

Its Ryzen 5 processor, 512GB SSD and lightweight design support everyday productivity, study and home use.

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The Dell 15 laptop is designed for everyday productivity, including document editing, web browsing, online meetings and entertainment. It features an Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage for routine computing and file management. Its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display supports clear viewing, while the 120Hz refresh rate offers smoother on-screen movement. Running Windows 11, it also includes Office Home and Student 2024 for everyday work and study.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Operating System
SSD
512GB Solid State Drive
Display
15.6-inch FHD IPS, 120Hz
Integrated Graphics
Intel Integrated Graphics
RAM
8GB DDR4 RAM

Reasons to Buy

Full HD 120Hz display

Office 2024 included

Reasons to Avoid

Limited 8GB RAM

250-nit display brightness

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on performance, display quality, battery life and keyboard comfort.

Why choose this product?

Its Full HD 120Hz display, 512GB SSD and Office 2024 support everyday productivity and study.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a thin-and-light laptop designed for everyday productivity, including browsing, document editing, online meetings and multitasking. It features an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage for handling routine workloads and storing files. The 15.6-inch Full HD display supports clear viewing for work and entertainment. Running Windows 11, the laptop also includes Office 2024, making it suitable for students, professionals and home users.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Operating System
SSD
512GB Solid State Drive
Display
15.6-inch Full HD Display
Integrated Graphics
AMD Radeon Integrated Graphics
RAM
16GB RAM Capacity

Reasons to Buy

16GB RAM for multitasking

Office 2024 included

Reasons to Avoid

Ryzen 3 processor performance

Integrated graphics for gaming

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on everyday performance, battery life, display quality and keyboard comfort.

Why choose this product?

Its 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Full HD display support everyday productivity and multitasking.

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a thin-and-light laptop designed for everyday productivity, including web browsing, document editing, online meetings and entertainment. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage for routine computing tasks. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display supports clear viewing, while Windows 11 Home provides the operating system. The laptop also includes Office 2024 and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Home
SSD
512GB Solid State Drive
Display
15.6-inch Full HD Display
Integrated Graphics
Intel Integrated Graphics
RAM
8GB RAM Capacity

Reasons to Buy

Office 2024 included

Lightweight 1.7kg design

Reasons to Avoid

Limited 8GB RAM

Integrated graphics for gaming

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on performance, battery life, display quality and keyboard comfort.

Why choose this product?

Its 13th Gen Intel processor, 512GB SSD and Full HD display support everyday productivity and study.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a thin-and-light laptop designed for everyday computing, including web browsing, document editing, online meetings and entertainment. It features an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage for routine tasks and file management. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display supports clear viewing, while AMD Radeon 610M integrated graphics handle basic visual tasks. The laptop runs Windows 11 and includes Office 2024 for work and study.

Specifications

SSD
512GB Solid State Drive
Display
15.6-inch Full HD Display
Integrated Graphics
AMD Radeon 610M Graphics
RAM
8GB RAM Capacity

Reasons to Buy

Office 2024 included

Lightweight 1.6kg design

Reasons to Avoid

Limited 8GB RAM

Not suited for gaming

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on everyday performance, battery life, display quality and keyboard comfort.

Why choose this product?

Its Ryzen 3 processor, 512GB SSD and Full HD display support everyday productivity and study.

The HP 15 255R G10 is a thin-and-light laptop designed for everyday productivity, including browsing, document editing, online meetings and multitasking. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 7535U hexa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage for routine computing and file management. Its 15.6-inch HD display supports everyday viewing, while AMD Radeon integrated graphics handle basic visual tasks. The laptop comes with DOS, allowing users to install a preferred operating system.

Specifications

Operating System
DOS Operating System
SSD
512GB Solid State Drive
Display
15.6-inch HD Display
Integrated Graphics
AMD Radeon Integrated Graphics
RAM
8GB RAM Capacity

Reasons to Buy

Ryzen 5 hexa-core processor

Lightweight 1.45kg design

Reasons to Avoid

HD rather than Full HD

Windows installation required

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on performance, battery life, display quality and keyboard comfort.

Why choose this product?

Its Ryzen 5 processor, 512GB SSD and lightweight design support everyday productivity and multitasking.

The Acer Smartchoice Aspire One is a thin-and-light laptop designed for everyday productivity, including web browsing, document editing, online meetings and entertainment. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage for routine computing and file management. Its 14-inch WXGA display offers a compact viewing area, while Windows 11 Home provides the operating system. Weighing 1.48kg, it is suitable for users who value portability for work or study.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Home
SSD
512GB Solid State Drive
Display
14-inch WXGA Display
Integrated Graphics
AMD Integrated Graphics
RAM
8GB LPDDR5 RAM

Reasons to Buy

Lightweight 1.48kg design

Fast LPDDR5 memory

Reasons to Avoid

WXGA rather than Full HD

Limited 8GB RAM

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on performance, battery life, display quality and keyboard comfort.

Why choose this product?

Its Ryzen 5 processor, 512GB SSD and compact 1.48kg design support everyday productivity on the move.

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a thin-and-light laptop designed for everyday productivity, including web browsing, document editing, online meetings and entertainment. It features an Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage for routine computing and file management. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display supports clear viewing, while integrated Intel graphics handle basic visual tasks. Running Windows 11, the laptop also includes Office 2024 and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Operating System
SSD
512GB Solid State Drive
Display
15.6-inch Full HD Display
Integrated Graphics
Intel Integrated Graphics
RAM
8GB RAM Capacity

Reasons to Buy

Office 2024 included

Full HD display

Reasons to Avoid

Limited 8GB RAM

Not suited for gaming

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on everyday performance, battery life, display quality and keyboard comfort.

Why choose this product?

Its Intel Core 3 processor, 512GB SSD and Full HD display support everyday productivity and study.

The HP Professional 15 is a thin-and-light business laptop designed for everyday productivity, including document editing, browsing, online meetings and multitasking. It features an Intel Core 3 100U processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage for managing multiple applications and files. Its 15.6-inch display supports everyday work, while Intel UHD Graphics handle basic visual tasks. Running Windows 11 Home, the laptop includes Microsoft Office and weighs 1.5kg for convenient portability.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Home
SSD
512GB Solid State Drive
Display
15.6-inch Laptop Display
Integrated Graphics
Intel UHD Graphics
RAM
16GB RAM Capacity

Reasons to Buy

16GB RAM for multitasking

Lightweight 1.5kg design

Reasons to Avoid

Display resolution not specified

Integrated graphics for gaming

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on performance, battery life, display quality and keyboard comfort.

Why choose this product?

Its 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and lightweight design support multitasking, office work and everyday productivity.

The Acer Aspire 3 is a thin-and-light laptop designed for everyday productivity, including document editing, web browsing, online meetings and multitasking. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U processor, 16GB RAM and 500GB SSD storage for routine computing and file management. Its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display supports clear viewing, while Intel UHD Graphics handle basic visual tasks. Running Windows 11 Home, it includes Microsoft Office 2024 and a two-year warranty.

Specifications

Operating System
Windows 11 Home
SSD
500GB Solid State Drive
Display
15.6-inch Full HD IPS
Integrated Graphics
Intel UHD Graphics
RAM
16GB RAM Capacity

Reasons to Buy

16GB RAM for multitasking

Two-year warranty included

Reasons to Avoid

500GB rather than 512GB SSD

Integrated graphics for gaming

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check verified Amazon reviews for feedback on performance, battery life, display quality and keyboard comfort.

Why choose this product?

Its 16GB RAM, Full HD IPS display and 500GB SSD support everyday productivity and multitasking.

Which brand has the thinnest laptop?

Brands such as ASUS, Acer, Lenovo, HP and Dell offer thin laptops. Compare thickness, weight, screen size and performance to choose a model that suits your portability needs.

What is the lightest laptop to buy?

The lightest laptop depends on your budget and requirements. For everyday productivity under 60,000, consider compact models weighing around 1.5 kg, with sufficient RAM and SSD storage.

Which is the best laptop in range of 60,000?

The best laptop under 60,000 depends on your workload. Consider models with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, a Full HD display and a capable processor for everyday productivity.

3 best features of thin-and-light laptops under 60,000

ProductBuilt-in WebcamWi-Fi ConnectivityDesign
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Ryzen 5 5500UYesYesThin and light
Dell 15 Core 3 100UYesYesThin and light
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Ryzen 3, 16GB RAMYesYesThin and light
ASUS Vivobook 15 (2025) Core i3YesYesThin and light
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Ryzen 3, 8GB RAMYesYesThin and light
HP 15 255R G10 Ryzen 5 7535UYesYesThin and light
Acer Aspire One Ryzen 5YesYesThin and light
ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026) Core 3 100UYesYesThin and light
HP Professional 15 (2026) Core 3 100UYesYesThin and light
Acer Aspire 3 (2026) Core i3-1305UYesYesThin and light

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  • Is 16GB RAM enough for everyday laptop use?

    Yes, 16GB RAM supports multitasking, office applications, web browsing and online meetings.

  • Is a 512GB SSD sufficient for everyday productivity?

    Yes, a 512GB SSD offers space for documents, applications, photos and other everyday files.

  • Which laptop weight is suitable for daily travel?

    A laptop weighing around 1.5–1.7 kg is generally convenient for commuting, college or office use.

  • Is a Full HD display better than an HD display?

    Yes, Full HD offers sharper images and text than standard HD at the same screen size.

  • Which processor should I choose for a laptop under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000?

    Intel Core i3 and AMD Ryzen 3 or Ryzen 5 processors can handle everyday tasks. Consider RAM and storage alongside processor performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
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Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech.
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