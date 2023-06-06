Apple WWDC 2023: Price cut announced for this Macbook Air. Check new rate here

On Monday, the opening day of its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple unveiled the 15-inch Macbook Air. Simultaneously, the tech giant announced a price cut for the existing 13-inch Macbook Air (M2 chip), even as it retained the price tag for the 13-inch model powered by the M1 chip.

13-inch Macbook Air (M2 chip): Revised cost in India

13-inch Macbook Air (Image courtesy: Apple)

In India, both variants of the laptop are ₹5,000 cheaper. The 256 GB base variant is now available for ₹1,14,900, while the 512 GB top-end variant comes for ₹1,44,900. Before the prices were slashed, these were available for ₹1,19,900 and ₹1,49,900 respectively.

13-inch Macbook Air (M1 chip): Price in India

It continues to retail at ₹99,900.

15-inch Macbook Air

Described by Apple as the world's ‘best and thinnest 15-inch laptop’, it is equipped with an M2 processor. In India, the 15-inch Macbook Air has a base price of ₹1,34,900 for regular customers and ₹1,24,900 for those buying it for educational purposes.

Customers can already begin placing their orders on apple.com/in/store. The device will go on sale starting June 13.

