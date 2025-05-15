2027 iPhone lineup likely to come with major design changes- Report

Apple is reportedly planning something big for its 20th anniversary in 2027. It is speculated that, with the iPhone 19 lineup, we could see drastic changes in design, AI, performance, and camera, bringing a new iPhone experience. A new report surrounding the 2027 iPhone lineup has come forward, highlighting major display upgrades and changes. iPhone 19 series is expected to come with a bezel-less display with curves around the edges. Therefore, we can expect the smartphone to have a curved display with a very slim frame and no visible bezels. Know more about the 2027 iPhone lineup and what Apple has likely planned. Apple is planning for major design overhaul for the 2027 iPhone lineup.(AFP)

Also read: iOS 19 to take to boost iPhone’s battery life with help of AI

2027 iPhone lineup: What to expect

According to an ETNews report, Apple is planning to bring the four-edge bending display technology to the iPhone 19 series. This suggests that the iPhone could come with a curved display on the sides as well as from the edges, reducing the display bezels and frame. However, such a display could also bring challenges in integrating the front camera and speaker, which are usually placed under the display.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro likely to ditch Dynamic Island for under-display Face ID- Details

Previous rumours surrounding the 20th anniversary iPhone also highlighted that Apple is planning for an all-screen display without any cutouts. A Bloomberg report also said Apple could bring “mostly glass, curved iPhone without any cutouts in the display.” However, this display change is said to be planned for the Pro models. It was highlighted that the 2027 iPhone lineup could come with next-generation hardware. Apple is also reported to be developing OLED display driver IC (DDI) based on 16nm FinFET process technology, bringing improved power efficiency. Furthermore, the iPhone get thinner and may come with pure silicon batteries in place of graphite batteries.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro may not come with anti-reflective display coating as Samsung- Details

While we have greater hopes for Apple’s 20th anniversary, we are quite excited about the new iPhone 17 Air model. Additionally, leaks surrounding the iPhone 18 series have also started to circulate, giving greater hopes for design and hardware refinements. Therefore, we will have to patiently wait and see what Apple has planned for the coming years.