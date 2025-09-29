32 inch TVs starting under ₹7000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale; Grab one today
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 08:00 am IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale drops 32-inch TV prices under ₹7,000. Affordable, smart, and perfect for compact spaces. Grab your deal today!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32F5 View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
acer 80 cm (32 inches) G Plus Series HD Ready LED Smart Google TV AR32HDGGR2841AD View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black) View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
LG 80 cms (32 inches) LR570 Series Smart webOS LED TV 32LR570B6LA View Details
|
₹12,490
|
|
|
Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black) View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Kodak 80 cm (32 inches) Special Edition Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SE5001BL (Black) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Philips 80 cm (32 inches) 6100 Series Frameless HD Smart LED Google TV 32PFT6130/94 View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
View More Products