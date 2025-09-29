32 inch TVs starting under 7000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale; Grab one today

Looking for a budget-friendly TV upgrade? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has made 32-inch TVs more affordable than ever, with prices starting under just ₹7,000. Perfect for compact spaces or secondary setups, these TVs pack essential features like HD-ready or Full HD resolution, smart connectivity, and decent sound quality without burning a hole in your pocket. Get a new 32-inch TV during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Whether you need a screen for binge-watching, casual gaming, or family viewing, this sale is the right time to bring one home. Stocks are moving fast, so grab your 32-inch TV today at never-seen-before prices.

The VW 32-inch Playwall Frameless Series offers sharp HD Ready visuals in a stylish bezel-less design. With Android-based smart features, multiple OTT apps, and 24W stereo sound, it’s a solid budget option for compact spaces. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it’s available at an attractive price, making it an excellent choice for first-time smart TV buyers looking for functionality and value.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768), 60Hz Connectivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, LAN Sound 24W Stereo Surround with 5 Modes Smart Features Android Apps, Screen Mirroring, Quad Core Processor Display Frameless A+ Grade Panel, True Colour

The Acer 32-inch G Plus Smart Google TV shines with HDR10 visuals, Dolby Audio, and dual-band Wi-Fi. It comes with personalized profiles, casting options, and smooth performance powered by 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage. With 24W high-fidelity sound, it delivers balanced entertainment. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale makes it even more affordable, ideal for families seeking an upgraded, feature-rich smart TV experience at a budget price point.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768), 60Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual Band Wi-Fi, BT 5.0 Sound 24W Dolby Audio, Equalizer Smart Features Google TV, Kids Profile, Google Assistant Display HDR10, Super Brightness, Wide Angle

Samsung’s 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV offers a slim and stylish design with PurColor and Mega Contrast for vivid visuals. With Dolby Digital Plus sound and smart features like screen share and PC mode, it’s a versatile choice for families. Backed by a double panel warranty, this TV combines durability and performance. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings down the price, making it an attractive option for premium seekers on a budget.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768), 60Hz Connectivity 2 HDMI, 1 USB Sound 20W Dolby Digital Plus Smart Features PC Mode, Content Guide, Screen Share Display LED Panel with PurColor & Mega Contrast

The LG LR570 32-inch HD Ready TV brings AI-powered viewing with its α5 Gen 6 processor and WebOS platform. Packed with HDR10, Game Optimizer, and AI sound, it’s future-ready for immersive entertainment. Bluetooth connectivity and surround-ready audio make it versatile. With stylish design and trusted LG build quality, it’s a strong mid-range pick. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale sweetens the deal, offering premium features at an accessible price.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768), 60Hz Connectivity 2 HDMI, 1 USB, Bluetooth Sound 10W AI Sound, Surround Ready Smart Features WebOS, AI Functions, Game Optimizer Display HDR10, Slim LED Design

The Redmi Xiaomi F Series 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV integrates Fire OS with Alexa, giving easy access to 12,000+ apps. With Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and dual-band Wi-Fi, it’s a complete package for OTT-heavy users. Its bezel-less design adds to the appeal. With big price cuts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it’s a strong choice for those who want seamless streaming at low cost.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768), 60Hz Connectivity 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual Band Wi-Fi, BT 5.0 Sound 20W Dolby Audio, DTS-HD Smart Features Fire TV OS, Alexa Remote, App Store Display Bezel-less Metal Frame, Vivid Picture Engine

The Kodak Special Edition 32-inch HD Ready TV delivers value with its ultra-bright A+ Grade display and 30W surround sound. Running on Linux OS, it supports major OTT apps for smooth streaming. Energy efficient with a 3-star rating, it’s built for budget-conscious households. With Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale discounts, this TV offers unmatched affordability without skipping essentials, making it a reliable second-room or starter smart TV.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768), 60Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi Sound 30W Surround Smart Features Linux OS, OTT Support, Miracast Display A+ Grade DLED Panel, Bright Screen

The Philips 6100 Series 32-inch Frameless Smart Google TV brings stylish design with HDR10 visuals and Dolby Audio sound. Equipped with Google TV, Chromecast, and Google Assistant, it ensures a modern, connected entertainment hub. With 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage, it runs apps smoothly while keeping energy consumption low. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it becomes a strong buy for those wanting premium features at an entry-level price.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366x768), 60Hz Connectivity 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi Sound 24W Dolby Audio Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant Display HDR10, HLG, Frameless Design

FAQs Are 32-inch TVs good for small rooms? Yes, 32-inch TVs are ideal for bedrooms, kitchens, or small living rooms. They balance compact size with clear visuals, making them practical and affordable.

Do 32-inch TVs support Smart features? Most modern 32-inch TVs come with Smart features like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and screen mirroring, letting you stream content directly without extra devices.

Is HD Ready enough for a 32-inch TV? Yes, HD Ready (1366x768) resolution looks sharp on a 32-inch screen. Full HD isn’t common at this size but HD Ready usually offers crisp, balanced visuals.

Can I connect gaming consoles to a 32-inch TV? Yes, most 32-inch TVs have HDMI ports to support PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo consoles. However, refresh rates and resolutions are limited compared to larger premium models.

What’s the average sound quality on 32-inch TVs? 32-inch TVs typically deliver 20–30W output with Dolby Audio or Surround Sound. While fine for casual viewing, adding a soundbar enhances bass and clarity for movies or music.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.