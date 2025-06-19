5 ignored features in washing machines that you must start using right away

Well, we all look at the washing machine as an integral home appliance that helps us clean clothes. However, apart from being a laundry essential, these washing machines and modern features make your routine more streamlined. The latest washing machines are now loaded with smart, thoughtful features that make laundry less of a chore and more of a breeze. We have picked five useful washing machine features that help you wash better and worry less. 5 essential washing machine features for cleaner clothes and smarter laundry.

Delay start to suit your schedule

Imagine you come back home from work and see that your laundry is sorted. The delay start function makes that possible. This feature lets you set a timer for when you want the machine to begin the wash cycle. It’s a smart way to plan your laundry around your routine. You can load your clothes in the morning, set the timer, and come home to freshly washed laundry.

Hard water setting

Several washing machines in India now come with a Hard Water Wash feature. It adjusts the wash cycle and softens the water to reduce detergent residue and protect clothes. This feature is especially useful in areas where the water contains a high level of minerals.

In built- heater for odour free washes

Some washing machine models come with built-in heaters that allow you to adjust the water temperature as needed. Washing clothes in hot water can help remove tough stains, oil marks, and dirt more effectively. It also kills germs and bacteria, making it a good choice for infant clothes, towels and for homes where hard water is a common issue.

Drum Clean feature to keep your machines tidy

With consistent usage, washing machines can develop unpleasant odours as a result of moisture or detergent residue. Many modern washing come with a drum cleaning function, and with just one cycle, the machine effectively cleans the inner drum using hot water and high-speed spinning. machines

Auto sense technology for perfect wash cycles

Another benefit of smart washing machines is their ability to optimise the washing process based on the load size, adjusting water levels, wash times, and detergent amounts accordingly. This not only helps in saving resources but also enhances cleaning efficiency without wasting water or energy.