5-star vs 3-star geyser: Does the energy rating make a difference to electricity bills and long-term household savings?

When buying a geyser, the energy rating can make a difference to your electricity bills and long-term savings. A 5-star geyser is generally more energy-efficient than a 3-star model, helping reduce power consumption while delivering hot water for everyday use. However, the initial purchase price is often higher, making it important to consider your budget and usage habits.

Compare geyser energy ratings to understand efficiency, electricity consumption and savings. (AI Generated)

By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less

A 3-star geyser may be a practical choice for households with occasional hot water requirements or limited budgets. In contrast, a 5-star model can be worth considering if you use hot water regularly, particularly during winter. Before making a decision, compare capacity, heating performance, insulation and energy consumption to find a geyser that suits your household needs and your typical daily routine.

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Amazon offers a wide range of 3-star and 5-star geysers across brands, capacities and price points, with discounts galore to make your purchase more budget-friendly. We have put together a list of geysers for your perusal, featuring options to suit different household needs and budgets. Check them out here.

The AO Smith 25-litre geyser is designed to meet the hot water requirements of medium-sized households. Its storage capacity makes it suitable for regular bathing and other domestic needs. The 5-star BEE rating indicates its energy efficiency, while the vertical mounting design helps save bathroom space. It also features a tank protection system and safety mechanisms for everyday use. The product comes with separate tank and comprehensive warranty coverage.

Specifications Heating Type Electric, 2000W Tank Type Storage Mounting Type Vertical wall mount Tank Protection Blue Diamond glass lining Safety Features Thermal cut-out, safety valve Reasons to Buy 5-star BEE rating 8-bar pressure support Reasons to Avoid Relatively longer heating time Requires dedicated wall space

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its heating performance, build quality and suitability for high-rise buildings.

Why choose this product?

Its 25-litre capacity, 5-star rating and Blue Diamond tank coating support everyday hot water needs.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25-litre geyser is designed for households requiring a regular supply of hot water. Its storage tank and 5-star BEE rating make it suitable for everyday domestic use. The glass-lined tank offers corrosion protection, while the child safety mode adds an extra layer of protection. It also features surge protection and Swirlflow technology. The geyser comes with separate warranties for its tank, heating element and product.

Specifications Heating Type Electric, 2000W Tank Type Storage Mounting Type Vertical wall mount Tank Protection Marine-grade glassline coating Safety Features Child safety, 4.5KV surge protection Reasons to Buy 5-star BEE rating Child safety mode Reasons to Avoid Requires wall space Fixed 25L capacity

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers rate the product 4.2/5, based on 20 reviews.

Why choose this product?

Its glass-lined tank, surge protection and separate warranties offer practical features for everyday use.

The AO Smith 15-litre geyser is designed for everyday hot water requirements in smaller households. It features a 2kW heating element and a 5-star BEE rating for energy efficiency. The Blue Diamond glass-lined tank offers enhanced corrosion resistance, while the vertical wall-mounted design helps utilise bathroom space. Its safety features include a thermostat, thermal cut-out and multifunctional safety valve. The product comes with separate tank and comprehensive warranty coverage.

Specifications Heating Type Electric, 2000W Tank Type Storage Mounting Type Vertical wall mount Tank Protection Blue Diamond glass lining Safety Features Thermostat, thermal cut-out, safety valve Reasons to Buy 5-star BEE rating Enhanced tank protection Reasons to Avoid Limited 15L capacity Requires wall mounting

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyer feedback could not be independently verified for this specific model.

Why choose this product?

Its 2kW heating, 5-star rating and corrosion-resistant tank make it suitable for everyday use.

The Crompton Amica Pro 25-litre geyser is designed for households that need a regular supply of hot water. Its 2kW heating element supports everyday heating, while the 5-star BEE rating indicates energy efficiency. The glassline-coated tank helps resist corrosion and scale formation, making it suitable for hard-water conditions. With support for up to 8-bar pressure, this storage water heater is also designed for use in high-rise buildings and apartment complexes.

Specifications Heating Type, Electric 2000W element Tank Type Storage Mounting Type Vertical wall-mounted installation Tank Protection Glassline coating, Nano Polybond technology Safety Features Thermostat, thermal cut-out, multifunctional valve Reasons to Buy 5-star BEE rating 8-bar pressure support Reasons to Avoid Requires wall mounting No instant heating

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyer feedback themes could not be independently verified for this listing.

Why choose this product?

Its 25-litre capacity, hard-water protection and 5-star rating make it suitable for regular household use.

The ACTIVA Inferno 6-litre instant geyser is designed for households looking for quick hot water without extended heating time. It features a copper heating element and a 5-star BEE rating for energy efficiency. Its compact, wall-mounted design makes it suitable for bathrooms and kitchens with limited space. The geyser also comes with an ISI mark, multiple safety protections and a corrosion-resistant stainless steel tank for everyday use.

Specifications Heating Type Electric, 3000W copper element Tank Type Instant Mounting Type Vertical wall mount Tank Protection Corrosion-resistant SS 304 Safety Features 5-level safety protection Reasons to Buy 5-star BEE rating Fast copper heating Reasons to Avoid Limited 6L capacity Higher power requirement

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its quick heating, compact design and practical performance for everyday household use.

Why choose this product?

Its 3000W copper element, compact design and multiple safety protections support quick hot water access.

The Havells Bianca+ 25-litre geyser is designed for households with regular hot water requirements. Its dual-element heating system offers three heating modes, allowing users to adjust power consumption according to their needs. The 5-star BEE rating indicates energy efficiency, while the Feroglas-coated inner container helps resist corrosion. It also features high-density PUF insulation, a shock-safe plug and Whirlflow technology for improved hot water output.

Specifications Heating Type Electric, 1000W/2000W/3000W Tank Type Storage Mounting Type Vertical wall mount Tank Protection Feroglas-coated inner container Safety Features Shock-safe plug, thermal cut-out Reasons to Buy 3-in-1 heating modes 33% faster heating Reasons to Avoid Requires wall mounting Higher installation space requirement

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon-specific buyer feedback could not be independently verified for this listing.

Why choose this product?

Its convertible heating modes, corrosion-resistant tank and shock-safe plug offer practical everyday benefits.

The Crompton Regera 10-litre geyser is designed for households with moderate hot water requirements. Its 2kW heating element supports everyday water heating, while the 3-star BEE rating indicates its energy efficiency. The glassline-coated tank helps protect against corrosion and hard-water deposits. Its horizontal mounting design makes it suitable for bathrooms with limited vertical space. The geyser also features multiple safety mechanisms and supports high-pressure water applications.

Specifications Heating Type Electric, 2000W element Tank Type Storage Mounting Type Horizontal wall mount Tank Protection Superior glassline tank coating Safety Features 5-level safety protection Reasons to Buy 3-star BEE rating 10-bar pressure support Reasons to Avoid Limited 10L capacity Horizontal installation required

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyer feedback could not be independently verified for this specific model.

Why choose this product?

Its compact capacity, glassline tank and horizontal design suit bathrooms with limited installation space.

The Crompton Regera 25-litre geyser is designed for households with regular hot water requirements. Its 2kW heating element supports everyday water heating, while the 3-star BEE rating indicates its energy efficiency. The glassline-coated tank helps protect against corrosion and hard-water deposits. Its horizontal mounting design makes it suitable for bathrooms with limited vertical space. The geyser also features safety mechanisms and a rust-resistant body for everyday use.

Specifications Heating Type Electric, 2000W element Tank Type Storage Mounting Type Horizontal wall mount Tank Protection Superior glassline tank coating Safety Features 3-level safety protection Reasons to Buy 25-litre storage capacity Glassline tank protection Reasons to Avoid Requires horizontal installation Relatively longer heating time

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon-specific buyer feedback could not be independently verified for this listing.

Why choose this product?

Its 25-litre capacity, glassline coating and horizontal design suit everyday household hot water requirements.

The Crompton Regera 15-litre geyser is designed for households with regular hot water requirements. Its 2kW heating element supports everyday water heating, while the 3-star BEE rating indicates its energy efficiency. The glassline-coated tank helps protect against corrosion and hard-water deposits. Its horizontal mounting design makes it suitable for bathrooms with limited vertical space. The geyser also features multiple safety mechanisms and a rust-resistant body for everyday use.

Specifications Heating Type Electric, 2000W element Tank Type Storage Mounting Type Horizontal wall mount Tank Protection Superior glassline tank coating Safety Features 3-level safety protection Reasons to Buy 15-litre storage capacity Glassline tank protection Reasons to Avoid Requires horizontal installation Relatively longer heating time

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon-specific buyer feedback could not be independently verified for this listing.

Why choose this product?

Its 15-litre capacity, glassline coating and horizontal design support everyday household hot water needs.

What is a 5-star geyser?

A 5-star geyser has a high BEE energy-efficiency rating, indicating lower electricity consumption and better energy savings during regular use.

Which type of geyser is best?

A storage or instant geyser depends on household needs, water usage, available space, installation requirements and daily hot water consumption.

Which is better, a 3-star or 5-star geyser?

A 5-star geyser is generally better for energy savings, as it consumes less electricity than a comparable 3-star model.

Factors to keep in mind while buying the either 5-star or 3-star geyser

Capacity: Choose a suitable tank size based on household members and daily hot water requirements.

Energy consumption: A 5-star model generally offers better energy efficiency than a comparable 3-star geyser.

Heating performance: Check the wattage and heating time to understand how quickly water gets heated.

Tank protection: Look for corrosion-resistant coatings, especially if your home receives hard water.

Safety features: Check for thermal cut-outs, pressure release valves and overheating protection.

Installation requirements: Consider bathroom space, mounting design and water pressure compatibility before making your purchase.

3 best features of 5-star/3-star geysers

Product Warranty Coverage Tank Capacity BEE Star Rating AO Smith SDS-GREEN-025 7-year tank, 2-year comprehensive 25L 5 Star Bajaj Shield New Shakti 7-year tank, 6-year element, 2-year product 25L 5 Star AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 5-year tank, 2-year comprehensive 15L 5 Star Crompton Amica Pro Verify exact variant 25L 5 Star ACTIVA Inferno 5-year warranty 6L 5 Star Havells Bianca+ 7-year tank, 5-year element 25L 5 Star Crompton Regera Horizontal 2 years 10L 3 Star Crompton Regera Horizontal 2 years 25L 3 Star Crompton Regera Horizontal 2 years 15L 3 Star

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5-star geysers vs 3-star geysers What is the difference between a 3-star and 5-star geyser? A 5-star geyser is more energy-efficient, while a 3-star model generally consumes more electricity.

Is a 5-star geyser worth buying? Yes, it can help reduce electricity bills, particularly with regular hot water usage.

Does a 5-star geyser heat water faster? Not necessarily. Heating speed depends on the wattage, capacity and heating element.

Which geyser is better for daily use? A 5-star geyser is generally a better choice for households with regular hot water requirements.

Does a 5-star geyser cost more than a 3-star model? Generally, yes. However, lower electricity consumption may help offset the higher initial purchase price over time.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.