I replaced my rusted geyser: 7 features I tested before buying my 2026 water heater

Best water heaters to buy in India for bathrooms. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less My old geyser had been malfunctioning for years now and every time it would breakdown I would get it repaired. But this year when I turned it on with the changing weather in Delhi NCR, it started showing signs of short circuit. That is when I realized that it was time for me to ditch my old water heater and buy a new one. What I didn't realise is that it would involve so much research. But I did not want to make the same mistake again. After all, a geyser is something I would use every day, especially during the colder months.

So, while shortlisting water heater for my home this year, I looked beyond the basic specifications and paid attention to seven features that could make a real difference in everyday use. I compared storage and instant water heaters, checked tank material and corrosion protection, evaluated heating performance, and looked closely at safety mechanisms, energy efficiency and suitability for my bathroom's water pressure. I also considered installation requirements, warranty coverage and after-sales support because these factors matter long after the initial purchase.

If you are also planning to replace an ageing geyser or buy your first water heater, here are the seven features I would check before spending my money.

7 features to check while buying a water heater 1. Tank material and corrosion protection: I looked for a stainless steel tank with anti-corrosion protection. These features can help prevent rust and extend the geyser's lifespan, especially in areas with hard water.

2. Heating element quality: I also check whether the geyser has a copper or Incoloy heating element as a good-quality heating element can improve heating performance and withstand regular usage.

3. Energy efficiency and BEE rating: Another factor I looked for is BEE star ratings. A higher-rated geyser can help reduce electricity consumption, especially if you use hot water frequently.

4. Safety features: I prioritized protection against overheating, excessive pressure and electrical faults. Features such as a thermal cut-out, multi-function safety valve and an earth-leakage protection mechanism are worth checking.

5. Water pressure compatibility: If you live in a high-rise apartment, check the geyser's rated pressure compatibility. Models with higher pressure ratings are generally better suited to buildings with pressure pumps.

6. Heating capacity and recovery time: I chose the capacity based on the number of people in my home and their bathing habits. A 3L instant geyser may work for quick washing needs, while a 15–25L storage geyser is generally more suitable for showers.

7. Warranty and after-sales service: Lastly, I checked the warranty separately for the tank, heating element and product. I also considered installation charges, service availability and replacement part costs.

Top features of the best water heaters for home

MODEL CAPACITY TYPE ENERGY RATING Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 10L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater 10L Storage 5-Star Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro Geyser 15L Storage 5-Star V-Guard Zio 15 Litre Water Heater for Home 15L Storage 5-Star Longway 10 Liters 5 Star Rated Automatic Storage Water Heater for Home 10L Storage 5-Star Voltas Aqua Prime 15L, 4 Star Vertical Mounting 2000W Water Heater 15L Storage 4 Star