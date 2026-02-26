7 Smartphone accessories that make your daily life easier

Smartphones are now the go-to device for travel, gaming, and daily work, and the right add-ons can make a clear difference. From stabilisers and lens kits to fast chargers and compact power banks, trending smartphone accessories are helping users shoot better videos, charge faster, and stay organised on the move. Whether you are commuting between cities or planning your next trip, these practical upgrades offer smarter ways to get more out of your phone without adding bulk. These trending smartphone accessories will help you shoot better, charge faster, and stay powered anywhere. (Pexels) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

DJI's latest Osmo Mobile 8, a compact 3-axis smartphone gimbal, revolutionises travel vlogging with seamless stabilisation for bumpy rides and dynamic shots. Priced at Rs. 13,990 on Flipkart, it features 360-degree pan rotation, ActiveTrack 7.0 for human/pet tracking, a Multifunctional Module with fill light and mic support, abuilt-in extension rod/tripod, and 10-hour battery life. It supports phones up to 3.3 inches wide and weighing up to 300 grams. Its magnetic clamp enables quick setup and gesture control. The DJI Mimo app offers modes such as timelapse, panorama, and hyperlapse. Ideal for Indian travellers capturing Delhi streets or Himalayan treks, buy it to elevate shaky smartphone footage into pro-level content effortlessly.

Specifications Payload Capacity 170g to 290g (supports most smartphones) Dimensions Folded: 189 × 84.5 × 44 mm Weight Gimbal: 305g Battery Life Approx. 6 hours 24 mins (under ideal conditions) Extension Rod Built-in, extends up to 215mm Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 Tracking ActiveTrack 6.0 App Support DJI Mimo (iOS & Android) Reasons to buy Smooth, shake-free video stabilisation Built-in extension rod for better selfies Compact, foldable, and light design Fast magnetic phone mounting Reason to avoid May struggle with very heavy phone cases Small magnetic parts can be misplaced Shorter battery life than older models

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users love how portable it is and how quickly it connects to their phones. The "Quick Launch" feature is a favourite for capturing spontaneous travel moments. Some noted that while it’s easy to use, balancing larger phones takes a bit of practice at first. Why choose this product? Choose this if you want professional-looking travel videos without carrying heavy gear. It is perfect for vloggers and solo travellers who need a pocket-sized tool for smooth, cinematic shots on the go.

Take your smartphone photography to the next level with the Wifton R5 0.45x Wide Angle + Macro Lens Kit. This essential clip-on lens captures expansive landscapes and intricate close-ups, making it perfect for travellers documenting India's bustling markets or scenic vistas without the bulk of extra gear. It has universal compatibility with most phones, a lightweight design that slips into pockets, and HD optics that deliver sharp, distortion-minimised images.

Specifications Lens Type 0.45x Wide Angle + Macro Compatibility Universal clip-on for most smartphones Material Multi-coated glass optics Weight under 50g Reasons to buy 0.45x wide angle lens Macro close-up capability Clip-on for most phones Lightweight and portable Reason to avoid Some edge distortion Limited to basic smartphones

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users like the wide shots for landscapes and macro for details. Many praise theeasy clip-on fit. A few mention minor distortion on edges. Why choose this product? Pick this for travel photos of markets or scenery without extra gear. It fits pockets for Delhi-Bengaluru trips and upgrades thephone camera simply.

The boAt 67W GaN Wall Charger features three ports: two USB-C and one USB-A. It supports up to 67W for a single device and up to 40W for multiple devices using PD, PPS, and QC3.0 protocols. Its compact size (72x46x32 mm) and GaN technology prevent overheating during use. It is ideal for travellers as it can charge phones, tablets, and laptops from one outlet, perfect for trips between Delhi and Bengaluru.

Specifications Ports 2 USB-C, 1 USB-A Max Output 67W single / 40W multi Protocols PD, PPS, QC3.0 Weight Compact GaN design Reasons to buy Three ports (2 USB-C, 1 USB-A) Up to 67W single device Compact GaN design Multi-device charging support Reason to avoid Cable not included Gets warm under max load

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? The fast speeds for phones and laptops are noted. The port flexibility is liked. However, heat during heavy use is mentioned. Why choose this product? Choose one charger for your multi-device trips. It powers everything from Delhi to Bengaluru flights.

Tired of fumbling for cards at airport security? The DailyObjects Travel Grey Genuine Leather Card Holder solves that. Sized at 7.7x9.5 cm and 20g, it offers four slots for IDs, credit cards, and metro passes. Why buy? Its slim profile slips into pockets effortlessly, organising essentials without bulk on Delhi-Bengaluru commutes, ideal for quick access during travel.

Specifications Material Genuine leather Slots 4 card slots Dimensions 7.7 x 9.5 cm Colour Grey Reasons to buy Slim leather design Holds key cards Very light Pocket-friendly Reason to avoid Few slots Needs leather care

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? People call it slim and sturdy for daily cards. Grey colour and fit praised. A few want more compartments. Why choose this product? Select for quick card access at airports or metros. Slim design suits pocket carry on Delhi-Bengaluru commutes.

Is your phone overheating during long PUBG sessions? TechGear's Cooling Silent Cellphone Cooler can solve that problem. This clip-on radiator has a 9-blade fan that spins at 5,000 RPM for quick cooling (a 10-30 degree Celsius drop). It fits phones with screens between 4.5 and 6.5 inches via a USB cable; no battery is needed. Why buy it? It keeps performance steady during Delhi-Bengaluru flights or commutes and extends device life without adding bulk.

Specifications Cooling 5000 RPM 9-blade fan Power USB cable (no battery) Compatibility 4.5-6.5 inch phones Weight 56g Reasons to buy Quick phone cooling No battery needed Clip-on fit Quiet fan Reason to avoid Needs USB power Simple clip

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Gamers say it cuts theheat during long play. Easy setup noted. Some call it building cheaply. Why choose this product? Use for gaming on trips without phone slowdown. Keeps cool during Delhi-Bengaluru travel sessions.

Do you find yourself juggling chargers on trips? The Portronics HexaCharge 6-in-1 charger might be a good solution. This 15W magnetic wireless pad can simultaneously charge an iPhone 15 series, earbuds, and a smartwatch via a Type-C input. It also includes a digital alarm clock, an adjustable LED lamp, and a pen stand. It measures 17.1 x 18 x 5.2 cm and weighs 406 g. Why buy it? It's desk-friendly for Delhi hotel rooms, and it keeps your devices powered and organised efficiently while decluttering your travels.

Specifications Type 6-in-1 wireless station Wireless Output 15W magnetic Input Type-C (5V/3A) Weight 406g Extras LED lamp, clock, pen stand Reasons to buy Multi-device charge Wireless pad Desk lamp/clock Organized stand Reason to avoid Desk space needed iPhone focused wireless

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users like the all-in-one charging and lamp features. The multi-device ease is praised. However, some note the size and bulk. Why choose this product? It's ideal for hotel desks that need to charge everything at once. It neatly organises stays in Delhi and Bengaluru.

Are you running out of battery mid-flight? Ambrane's 10,000 mAh wireless MagSafe power bank has you covered. It offers 15W magnetic wireless charging for iPhone 12 and later models, as well as 22.5W charging via USB-C/USB-A ports with PD 3.0, QC 3.0, and PPS support. It recharges in just 3.5 hours via 20W PD. Why buy it? Its slim, rubberised design with a strong magnet is perfect for Delhi-Bengaluru trips. Charge your phone and accessories without cables, it's pocket-sized reliability.

Specifications Capacity 10000mAh Wireless 15W MagSafe Wired 22.5W USB-C/A (PD/QC) Input 20W PD recharge Compatibility iPhone 12+, Android Reasons to buy Wireless stick-on Full day power Slim case Multi-port Reason to avoid Wireless iPhone best Slow self-recharge

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Buyers value cable-free iPhone charging. Capacity lasts a day. Magnet strength mixed. Why choose this product? Carry for full-day power on Delhi-Bengaluru trips. Sticks to the phone for hands-free use. Factors to Consider Before Buying Smartphone Accessories Compatibility with Devices: Check if the accessory fits your phone model, ports, or wireless standards to avoid setup issues on trips. Portability & Weight: Look for lightweight, compact items that pack easily in carry-on bags for Delhi-Bengaluru flights. Battery Life & Power Needs: Ensure runtime matches travel duration; pick fast-charge or multi-device options for long days. Durability & Build Quality: Select sturdy materials that handle daily use, dust, or light drops without failing. Ease of Use: Choose simple clip-on or plug-in designs for quick setup at airports or hotels.

Accessory Key Feature 1 Key Feature 2 Key Feature 3 Key Feature 4 Price on Flipkart Wifton R5 Lens​ 0.45x Wide Angle Macro Lens Clip-on Mount Lightweight Glass ₹ 728 boAt 67W GaN Charger​ 3 Ports (2C+1A) 67W Max Output GaN Cooling PD/QC Support ₹ 1,599 DailyObjects Card Holder​ Genuine Leather 4 Card Slots 7.7x9.5cm Size 20g Weight ~ ₹ 500 TechGear Phone Cooler​ 5000 RPM Fan USB Powered Fits 4.5-6.5" Phones 56g Silent ~ ₹ 500 Portronics HexaCharge​ 15W Wireless 6-in-1 Station Type-C Input Lamp/Clock ~ ₹ 1,999 Ambrane Power Bank​ 10000mAh 15W MagSafe 22.5W Wired PD 20W Input ₹ 2,999 DJI Osmo Mobile 8​ 3-Axis Stabilization 360° Pan ActiveTrack 7.0 10hr Battery ₹ 13,990