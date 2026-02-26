Edit Profile
    7 Smartphone accessories that make your daily life easier

    From better videos to faster charging, these trending smartphone accessories promise smarter travel, smoother gaming, and hassle-free power on the go.

    Published on: Feb 26, 2026 10:26 AM IST
    Our Picks

    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Smartphones are now the go-to device for travel, gaming, and daily work, and the right add-ons can make a clear difference. From stabilisers and lens kits to fast chargers and compact power banks, trending smartphone accessories are helping users shoot better videos, charge faster, and stay organised on the move. Whether you are commuting between cities or planning your next trip, these practical upgrades offer smarter ways to get more out of your phone without adding bulk.

    These trending smartphone accessories will help you shoot better, charge faster, and stay powered anywhere. (Pexels)
    These trending smartphone accessories will help you shoot better, charge faster, and stay powered anywhere.
    MD Ijaj Khan
    By MD Ijaj Khan

    Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

    1. DJI Osmo Mobile 8

    DJI's latest Osmo Mobile 8, a compact 3-axis smartphone gimbal, revolutionises travel vlogging with seamless stabilisation for bumpy rides and dynamic shots. Priced at Rs. 13,990 on Flipkart, it features 360-degree pan rotation, ActiveTrack 7.0 for human/pet tracking, a Multifunctional Module with fill light and mic support, abuilt-in extension rod/tripod, and 10-hour battery life.

    It supports phones up to 3.3 inches wide and weighing up to 300 grams. Its magnetic clamp enables quick setup and gesture control. The DJI Mimo app offers modes such as timelapse, panorama, and hyperlapse. Ideal for Indian travellers capturing Delhi streets or Himalayan treks, buy it to elevate shaky smartphone footage into pro-level content effortlessly.

    Specifications

    Payload Capacity
    170g to 290g (supports most smartphones)
    Dimensions
    Folded: 189 × 84.5 × 44 mm
    Weight
    Gimbal: 305g
    Battery Life
    Approx. 6 hours 24 mins (under ideal conditions)
    Extension Rod
    Built-in, extends up to 215mm
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth 5.1
    Tracking
    ActiveTrack 6.0
    App Support
    DJI Mimo (iOS & Android)

    Reasons to buy

    Smooth, shake-free video stabilisation

    Built-in extension rod for better selfies

    Compact, foldable, and light design

    Fast magnetic phone mounting

    Reason to avoid

    May struggle with very heavy phone cases

    Small magnetic parts can be misplaced

    Shorter battery life than older models

    What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

    Users love how portable it is and how quickly it connects to their phones. The "Quick Launch" feature is a favourite for capturing spontaneous travel moments. Some noted that while it’s easy to use, balancing larger phones takes a bit of practice at first.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this if you want professional-looking travel videos without carrying heavy gear. It is perfect for vloggers and solo travellers who need a pocket-sized tool for smooth, cinematic shots on the go.

    2. Wifton R5 Phone Camera Lens

    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    Take your smartphone photography to the next level with the Wifton R5 0.45x Wide Angle + Macro Lens Kit. This essential clip-on lens captures expansive landscapes and intricate close-ups, making it perfect for travellers documenting India's bustling markets or scenic vistas without the bulk of extra gear. It has universal compatibility with most phones, a lightweight design that slips into pockets, and HD optics that deliver sharp, distortion-minimised images.

    Specifications

    Lens Type
    0.45x Wide Angle + Macro
    Compatibility
    Universal clip-on for most smartphones
    Material
    Multi-coated glass optics
    Weight
    under 50g

    Reasons to buy

    0.45x wide angle lens

    Macro close-up capability

    Clip-on for most phones

    Lightweight and portable

    Reason to avoid

    Some edge distortion

    Limited to basic smartphones

    What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

    Users like the wide shots for landscapes and macro for details. Many praise theeasy clip-on fit. A few mention minor distortion on edges.

    Why choose this product?

    Pick this for travel photos of markets or scenery without extra gear. It fits pockets for Delhi-Bengaluru trips and upgrades thephone camera simply.

    3. boAt 67W GaN Charger

    The boAt 67W GaN Wall Charger features three ports: two USB-C and one USB-A. It supports up to 67W for a single device and up to 40W for multiple devices using PD, PPS, and QC3.0 protocols. Its compact size (72x46x32 mm) and GaN technology prevent overheating during use. It is ideal for travellers as it can charge phones, tablets, and laptops from one outlet, perfect for trips between Delhi and Bengaluru.

    Specifications

    Ports
    2 USB-C, 1 USB-A
    Max Output
    67W single / 40W multi
    Protocols
    PD, PPS, QC3.0
    Weight
    Compact GaN design

    Reasons to buy

    Three ports (2 USB-C, 1 USB-A)

    Up to 67W single device

    Compact GaN design

    Multi-device charging support

    Reason to avoid

    Cable not included

    Gets warm under max load

    What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

    The fast speeds for phones and laptops are noted. The port flexibility is liked. However, heat during heavy use is mentioned.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose one charger for your multi-device trips. It powers everything from Delhi to Bengaluru flights.

    Tired of fumbling for cards at airport security? The DailyObjects Travel Grey Genuine Leather Card Holder solves that. Sized at 7.7x9.5 cm and 20g, it offers four slots for IDs, credit cards, and metro passes. Why buy? Its slim profile slips into pockets effortlessly, organising essentials without bulk on Delhi-Bengaluru commutes, ideal for quick access during travel.

    Specifications

    Material
    Genuine leather
    Slots
    4 card slots
    Dimensions
    7.7 x 9.5 cm
    Colour
    Grey

    Reasons to buy

    Slim leather design

    Holds key cards

    Very light

    Pocket-friendly

    Reason to avoid

    Few slots

    Needs leather care

    What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

    People call it slim and sturdy for daily cards. Grey colour and fit praised. A few want more compartments.

    Why choose this product?

    Select for quick card access at airports or metros. Slim design suits pocket carry on Delhi-Bengaluru commutes.

    5. TechGear Phone Cooler

    Is your phone overheating during long PUBG sessions? TechGear's Cooling Silent Cellphone Cooler can solve that problem. This clip-on radiator has a 9-blade fan that spins at 5,000 RPM for quick cooling (a 10-30 degree Celsius drop). It fits phones with screens between 4.5 and 6.5 inches via a USB cable; no battery is needed. Why buy it? It keeps performance steady during Delhi-Bengaluru flights or commutes and extends device life without adding bulk.

    Specifications

    Cooling
    5000 RPM 9-blade fan
    Power
    USB cable (no battery)
    Compatibility
    4.5-6.5 inch phones
    Weight
    56g

    Reasons to buy

    Quick phone cooling

    No battery needed

    Clip-on fit

    Quiet fan

    Reason to avoid

    Needs USB power

    Simple clip

    What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

    Gamers say it cuts theheat during long play. Easy setup noted. Some call it building cheaply.

    Why choose this product?

    Use for gaming on trips without phone slowdown. Keeps cool during Delhi-Bengaluru travel sessions.

    6. Portronics HexaCharge

    Do you find yourself juggling chargers on trips? The Portronics HexaCharge 6-in-1 charger might be a good solution. This 15W magnetic wireless pad can simultaneously charge an iPhone 15 series, earbuds, and a smartwatch via a Type-C input. It also includes a digital alarm clock, an adjustable LED lamp, and a pen stand. It measures 17.1 x 18 x 5.2 cm and weighs 406 g. Why buy it? It's desk-friendly for Delhi hotel rooms, and it keeps your devices powered and organised efficiently while decluttering your travels.

    Specifications

    Type
    6-in-1 wireless station
    Wireless Output
    15W magnetic
    Input
    Type-C (5V/3A)
    Weight
    406g
    Extras
    LED lamp, clock, pen stand

    Reasons to buy

    Multi-device charge

    Wireless pad

    Desk lamp/clock

    Organized stand

    Reason to avoid

    Desk space needed

    iPhone focused wireless

    What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

    Users like the all-in-one charging and lamp features. The multi-device ease is praised. However, some note the size and bulk.

    Why choose this product?

    It's ideal for hotel desks that need to charge everything at once. It neatly organises stays in Delhi and Bengaluru.

    Are you running out of battery mid-flight? Ambrane's 10,000 mAh wireless MagSafe power bank has you covered. It offers 15W magnetic wireless charging for iPhone 12 and later models, as well as 22.5W charging via USB-C/USB-A ports with PD 3.0, QC 3.0, and PPS support. It recharges in just 3.5 hours via 20W PD. Why buy it? Its slim, rubberised design with a strong magnet is perfect for Delhi-Bengaluru trips. Charge your phone and accessories without cables, it's pocket-sized reliability.

    Specifications

    Capacity
    10000mAh
    Wireless
    15W MagSafe
    Wired
    22.5W USB-C/A (PD/QC)
    Input
    20W PD recharge
    Compatibility
    iPhone 12+, Android

    Reasons to buy

    Wireless stick-on

    Full day power

    Slim case

    Multi-port

    Reason to avoid

    Wireless iPhone best

    Slow self-recharge

    What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

    Buyers value cable-free iPhone charging. Capacity lasts a day. Magnet strength mixed.

    Why choose this product?

    Carry for full-day power on Delhi-Bengaluru trips. Sticks to the phone for hands-free use.

    Factors to Consider Before Buying Smartphone Accessories

    Compatibility with Devices: Check if the accessory fits your phone model, ports, or wireless standards to avoid setup issues on trips.

    Portability & Weight: Look for lightweight, compact items that pack easily in carry-on bags for Delhi-Bengaluru flights.

    Battery Life & Power Needs: Ensure runtime matches travel duration; pick fast-charge or multi-device options for long days.

    Durability & Build Quality: Select sturdy materials that handle daily use, dust, or light drops without failing.

    Ease of Use: Choose simple clip-on or plug-in designs for quick setup at airports or hotels.

    AccessoryKey Feature 1Key Feature 2Key Feature 3Key Feature 4Price on Flipkart
    Wifton R5 Lens​0.45x Wide AngleMacro LensClip-on MountLightweight Glass 728
    boAt 67W GaN Charger​3 Ports (2C+1A)67W Max OutputGaN CoolingPD/QC Support 1,599
    DailyObjects Card Holder​Genuine Leather4 Card Slots7.7x9.5cm Size20g Weight~ 500
    TechGear Phone Cooler​5000 RPM FanUSB PoweredFits 4.5-6.5" Phones56g Silent~ 500
    Portronics HexaCharge​15W Wireless6-in-1 StationType-C InputLamp/Clock~ 1,999
    Ambrane Power Bank​10000mAh15W MagSafe22.5W WiredPD 20W Input 2,999
    DJI Osmo Mobile 8​3-Axis Stabilization360° PanActiveTrack 7.010hr Battery 13,990

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he's not decoding gadgets and innovations, you'll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

