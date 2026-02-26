7 Smartphone accessories that make your daily life easier
From better videos to faster charging, these trending smartphone accessories promise smarter travel, smoother gaming, and hassle-free power on the go.
Our Picks
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Smartphones are now the go-to device for travel, gaming, and daily work, and the right add-ons can make a clear difference. From stabilisers and lens kits to fast chargers and compact power banks, trending smartphone accessories are helping users shoot better videos, charge faster, and stay organised on the move. Whether you are commuting between cities or planning your next trip, these practical upgrades offer smarter ways to get more out of your phone without adding bulk.
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.
1. DJI Osmo Mobile 8
DJI's latest Osmo Mobile 8, a compact 3-axis smartphone gimbal, revolutionises travel vlogging with seamless stabilisation for bumpy rides and dynamic shots. Priced at Rs. 13,990 on Flipkart, it features 360-degree pan rotation, ActiveTrack 7.0 for human/pet tracking, a Multifunctional Module with fill light and mic support, abuilt-in extension rod/tripod, and 10-hour battery life.
It supports phones up to 3.3 inches wide and weighing up to 300 grams. Its magnetic clamp enables quick setup and gesture control. The DJI Mimo app offers modes such as timelapse, panorama, and hyperlapse. Ideal for Indian travellers capturing Delhi streets or Himalayan treks, buy it to elevate shaky smartphone footage into pro-level content effortlessly.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Smooth, shake-free video stabilisation
Built-in extension rod for better selfies
Compact, foldable, and light design
Fast magnetic phone mounting
Reason to avoid
May struggle with very heavy phone cases
Small magnetic parts can be misplaced
Shorter battery life than older models
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Users love how portable it is and how quickly it connects to their phones. The "Quick Launch" feature is a favourite for capturing spontaneous travel moments. Some noted that while it’s easy to use, balancing larger phones takes a bit of practice at first.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want professional-looking travel videos without carrying heavy gear. It is perfect for vloggers and solo travellers who need a pocket-sized tool for smooth, cinematic shots on the go.
2. Wifton R5 Phone Camera Lens
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Take your smartphone photography to the next level with the Wifton R5 0.45x Wide Angle + Macro Lens Kit. This essential clip-on lens captures expansive landscapes and intricate close-ups, making it perfect for travellers documenting India's bustling markets or scenic vistas without the bulk of extra gear. It has universal compatibility with most phones, a lightweight design that slips into pockets, and HD optics that deliver sharp, distortion-minimised images.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
0.45x wide angle lens
Macro close-up capability
Clip-on for most phones
Lightweight and portable
Reason to avoid
Some edge distortion
Limited to basic smartphones
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Users like the wide shots for landscapes and macro for details. Many praise theeasy clip-on fit. A few mention minor distortion on edges.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for travel photos of markets or scenery without extra gear. It fits pockets for Delhi-Bengaluru trips and upgrades thephone camera simply.
3. boAt 67W GaN Charger
The boAt 67W GaN Wall Charger features three ports: two USB-C and one USB-A. It supports up to 67W for a single device and up to 40W for multiple devices using PD, PPS, and QC3.0 protocols. Its compact size (72x46x32 mm) and GaN technology prevent overheating during use. It is ideal for travellers as it can charge phones, tablets, and laptops from one outlet, perfect for trips between Delhi and Bengaluru.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Three ports (2 USB-C, 1 USB-A)
Up to 67W single device
Compact GaN design
Multi-device charging support
Reason to avoid
Cable not included
Gets warm under max load
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
The fast speeds for phones and laptops are noted. The port flexibility is liked. However, heat during heavy use is mentioned.
Why choose this product?
Choose one charger for your multi-device trips. It powers everything from Delhi to Bengaluru flights.
4. DailyObjects Grey Leather Card Holder
Tired of fumbling for cards at airport security? The DailyObjects Travel Grey Genuine Leather Card Holder solves that. Sized at 7.7x9.5 cm and 20g, it offers four slots for IDs, credit cards, and metro passes. Why buy? Its slim profile slips into pockets effortlessly, organising essentials without bulk on Delhi-Bengaluru commutes, ideal for quick access during travel.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Slim leather design
Holds key cards
Very light
Pocket-friendly
Reason to avoid
Few slots
Needs leather care
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
People call it slim and sturdy for daily cards. Grey colour and fit praised. A few want more compartments.
Why choose this product?
Select for quick card access at airports or metros. Slim design suits pocket carry on Delhi-Bengaluru commutes.
5. TechGear Phone Cooler
Is your phone overheating during long PUBG sessions? TechGear's Cooling Silent Cellphone Cooler can solve that problem. This clip-on radiator has a 9-blade fan that spins at 5,000 RPM for quick cooling (a 10-30 degree Celsius drop). It fits phones with screens between 4.5 and 6.5 inches via a USB cable; no battery is needed. Why buy it? It keeps performance steady during Delhi-Bengaluru flights or commutes and extends device life without adding bulk.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Quick phone cooling
No battery needed
Clip-on fit
Quiet fan
Reason to avoid
Needs USB power
Simple clip
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Gamers say it cuts theheat during long play. Easy setup noted. Some call it building cheaply.
Why choose this product?
Use for gaming on trips without phone slowdown. Keeps cool during Delhi-Bengaluru travel sessions.
6. Portronics HexaCharge
Do you find yourself juggling chargers on trips? The Portronics HexaCharge 6-in-1 charger might be a good solution. This 15W magnetic wireless pad can simultaneously charge an iPhone 15 series, earbuds, and a smartwatch via a Type-C input. It also includes a digital alarm clock, an adjustable LED lamp, and a pen stand. It measures 17.1 x 18 x 5.2 cm and weighs 406 g. Why buy it? It's desk-friendly for Delhi hotel rooms, and it keeps your devices powered and organised efficiently while decluttering your travels.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Multi-device charge
Wireless pad
Desk lamp/clock
Organized stand
Reason to avoid
Desk space needed
iPhone focused wireless
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Users like the all-in-one charging and lamp features. The multi-device ease is praised. However, some note the size and bulk.
Why choose this product?
It's ideal for hotel desks that need to charge everything at once. It neatly organises stays in Delhi and Bengaluru.
7. Ambrane 10000mAh MagSafe Power Bank
Are you running out of battery mid-flight? Ambrane's 10,000 mAh wireless MagSafe power bank has you covered. It offers 15W magnetic wireless charging for iPhone 12 and later models, as well as 22.5W charging via USB-C/USB-A ports with PD 3.0, QC 3.0, and PPS support. It recharges in just 3.5 hours via 20W PD. Why buy it? Its slim, rubberised design with a strong magnet is perfect for Delhi-Bengaluru trips. Charge your phone and accessories without cables, it's pocket-sized reliability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wireless stick-on
Full day power
Slim case
Multi-port
Reason to avoid
Wireless iPhone best
Slow self-recharge
What are buyers saying on Flipkart?
Buyers value cable-free iPhone charging. Capacity lasts a day. Magnet strength mixed.
Why choose this product?
Carry for full-day power on Delhi-Bengaluru trips. Sticks to the phone for hands-free use.
Factors to Consider Before Buying Smartphone Accessories
Compatibility with Devices: Check if the accessory fits your phone model, ports, or wireless standards to avoid setup issues on trips.
Portability & Weight: Look for lightweight, compact items that pack easily in carry-on bags for Delhi-Bengaluru flights.
Battery Life & Power Needs: Ensure runtime matches travel duration; pick fast-charge or multi-device options for long days.
Durability & Build Quality: Select sturdy materials that handle daily use, dust, or light drops without failing.
Ease of Use: Choose simple clip-on or plug-in designs for quick setup at airports or hotels.
|Accessory
|Key Feature 1
|Key Feature 2
|Key Feature 3
|Key Feature 4
|Price on Flipkart
|Wifton R5 Lens
|0.45x Wide Angle
|Macro Lens
|Clip-on Mount
|Lightweight Glass
|₹728
|boAt 67W GaN Charger
|3 Ports (2C+1A)
|67W Max Output
|GaN Cooling
|PD/QC Support
|₹1,599
|DailyObjects Card Holder
|Genuine Leather
|4 Card Slots
|7.7x9.5cm Size
|20g Weight
|~ ₹500
|TechGear Phone Cooler
|5000 RPM Fan
|USB Powered
|Fits 4.5-6.5" Phones
|56g Silent
|~ ₹500
|Portronics HexaCharge
|15W Wireless
|6-in-1 Station
|Type-C Input
|Lamp/Clock
|~ ₹1,999
|Ambrane Power Bank
|10000mAh
|15W MagSafe
|22.5W Wired
|PD 20W Input
|₹2,999
|DJI Osmo Mobile 8
|3-Axis Stabilization
|360° Pan
|ActiveTrack 7.0
|10hr Battery
|₹13,990
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMD Ijaj Khan
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More