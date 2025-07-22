Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI, 16S AI laptops launched in India with Intel Core Ultra 9: Price, specs

Acer is back with new gaming laptops for the Indian market with new Predator series models, namely the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Predator Helios Neo 16S AI. Both laptops can be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPUs. Acer's latest Predator laptops start at ₹ 1.54.999.(Acer)

The Helios Neo 16S AI, in particular, stands out, as Acer claims it is the slimmest Predator laptop ever, measuring just 18.9 mm thick.Here’s everything you need to know, including specifications, features, pricing, and availability.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Helios Neo 16S AI: Specifications and Features

Both models support up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptop GPUs, offering support for NVIDIA DLSS 4, 4th Gen Ray Tracing, and NVIDIA Reflex 2. Both laptops offer up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

For the display, the Helios Neo 16 AI features a 16-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The Helios Neo 16S AI, on the other hand, comes with a WQXGA OLED display, providing deeper blacks and more vibrant visuals.

For maintaining thermals, Acer has included its 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan, Liquid Metal Thermal Grease, and Vector Heat Pipes. The laptops also feature a Dynamic 4-Zone RGB backlit keyboard and a customisable RGB logo on the cover. A dedicated Co-Pilot key provides quick access to AI features.

Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E, Ethernet, and USB Type-C.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Helios Neo 16S AI: Price and Availability in India

The laptops will be available via Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer eStore, Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, and Vijay Sales.

Pricing starts at ₹2,29,999 for the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and ₹1,54,999 for the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI.