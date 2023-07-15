Adobe's Firefly now supports over 100 languages, including these from India

Adobe has announced the global expansion of its AI-powered Firefly service, bringing support for the latter in more than 100 languages, some of which are spoken in India.

FILE PHOTO: Adobe logo is seen on smartphone in this illustration taken June 13, 2022. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

“Today's announcement is about making Firefly accessible to more people in their preferred languages, so that they can continue to leverage our unique model to bring their imagination to life, and create the highest quality assets that are safe for commercial use,” a July 12 press release quoted Ely Greenfield, CTO, Digital Media, Adobe as saying.

Which languages spoken in India now support Firefly?

These are: Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. Additionally, Adobe said it also has plans to localise Firefly in more than 20 languages, including French, German, Japanese, Spanish, and (Brazilian) Portuguese.

What can users do with this update?

This means that on the AI-powered standalone app, users can now perform various tasks in their native language (or that of their choice). They can: generate ‘high-quality’ images, create ‘stunning’ text effects, streamline workflow, and improve productivity.

What is Adobe ‘Firefly’?

Launched in March, Firefly is Adobe's family of creative generative artificial intelligence (AI) models. With it, people can create images, vectors, videos, and 3D models from simple text descriptions, and perform a range of other functions.

The tech giant has integrated Firefly to in-house applications like Photoshop, Express, and Illustrator. The company also claims that till now, ‘more than one billion assets’ have already been generated with it.

