After 39 rejections, man is hired by Google on 40th attempt. His story is viral

“There's a fine line between perseverance and insanity. I'm still trying to figure out which one I have. 39 rejections, 1 acceptance,” Tyler Cohen wrote on LinkedIn.
Google (File Photo/Reuters)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 02:43 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The LinkedIn post of a man, who was accepted by Google on his 40th attempt to land a job with the tech giant, is going viral on social media.

“There's a fine line between perseverance and insanity. I'm still trying to figure out which one I have. 39 rejections, 1 acceptance. #google #accepted offer #application #noogler,” Tyler Cohen, who is based in San Francisco, and works as an Associate Manager with DoorDash, wrote in the post, last week.

Tyler Cohen's now-viral Linkedin post

Cohen attached with his post a screenshot of trail mails from Google, going all the way back to August 25, 2019, which suggests that it was on this date that he applied with the company for the first of his 39 unsuccessful attempts.

Through the screenshot, it can be seen that Cohen then applied twice in September that year but, just like in his first attempt, was not hired. After taking a break, he applied again in June 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, but was rejected each time until he was finally selected on July 19.

Cohen's post has received multiple likes, with congratulatory messages, too, pouring in.

