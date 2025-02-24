After ChatGPT, Apple may leverage Google's Gemini AI model- All details

Apple’s road to integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its products and services has been slow, leaving users wanting more as competitors are upgrading rapidly. Over the past year, we have seen a gradual rollout of the Apple Intelligence feature, and many crucial upgrades are slated to be delayed including Siri 2.0. As we wait for a great leap in Apple AI, the company is reported to integrate Google’s Gemini AI model alongside ChatGPT for Apple Intelligence. If we look a year back, Craig Federighi hinted towards the integration of additional AI models, and the Gemini AI model could be the next step after ChatGPT integration to Siri. Apple may bring Gemini AI model to Apple Intelligence. Know what may come in future updates. (Bloomberg)

Apple recently rolled out the iOS 18.4 beta consisting of several new Apple Intelligence features. However, a backend code was spotted with Third Party Models that include “Google” and “OpenAI”. Here’s everything you need to know about Gemini AI integration to Apple Intelligence.

Google’s Gemini AI to power Apple Intelligence

Apple is currently in the process of advancing its AI services with new features and upgrades. While the company has already stunned fans with significant growth, yet it is quite behind in comparison to competitors like Google, Samsung, and others. As we have already seen Apple leverage OpenAI’s ChatGPT services for Siri and Visual Intelligence, the company is expected to expand its AI integration with other powerful AI models. Now, according to a 9To5Mac report, the iOS 18.4 beta version included a backend code which consisted of “Google” alongside “OpenAI”, giving us hopes for Gemini AI integration for Apple Intelligence.

This major spotting is expected to provide users with a choice for selecting their desired AI model for certain tasks. While it does not ensure the Gemini AI integration for iOS 18.4, but it does suggest a work in progress and we might see it soon rolling out to compatible iPhones.

How Gemini AI integration could help Apple

Since, last year Apple has been planning to advance its voice assistant, Siri with a greater ability to manage tasks. With the recent iOS 18 update, we saw ChatGPT integration into Siri, making it more reliable and smarter in terms of managing complex tasks. Apart from this, Apple is also in the process of making Siri smarter with features like personal context, on-screen awareness and others. However, with additional AI integration, the users may get the option to select the suitable and more reliable form of AI model, such as Gemini AI, bringing more personalisation to how we want to leverage AI. However, in our opinion, it also raises concern over the uniqueness of AI features, and how the Gemini AI integration will bring a value addition to Apple’s services.

