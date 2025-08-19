After Jack Daniel’s whiskey, Tennessee will now be famous for Google’s nuclear reactor

Google has partnered with nuclear startup Kairos Power to build an advanced nuclear plant in Tennessee, marking a historic shift for America’s stalled nuclear industry. Tennessee, home to Jack Daniel’s whiskey, crafted in Lynchburg, is renowned worldwide. Known for its Memphis-style barbecue and the scenic Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the state now adds a new claim to fame: hosting Google’s advanced nuclear reactor. Google partners with Kairos Power to build a nuclear reactor in Tennessee for carbon-free energy.( AI-generated)

The Hermes 2 reactor is expected to connect to the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) grid by 2030, supplying power to Google’s data centres in Tennessee and Alabama.

This development is significant because the United States has not built new reactors in decades. The last major project, Georgia’s Plant Vogtle, ran $18 billion over budget and opened seven years late in 2023 and 2024. Its troubles contributed to the bankruptcy of industry leader Westinghouse, reinforcing doubts about the future of large-scale nuclear construction.

Under the agreement, TVA will purchase up to 50 megawatts of power from Hermes 2, enough to supply around 36,000 homes. According to CNBC, this is the first time a US utility has signed a power purchase agreement with an advanced nuclear reactor. The electricity will support Google’s growing demand for clean energy to run artificial intelligence operations and cloud services.

Why this project matters

The project aims to solve one of the nuclear sector’s biggest challenges: the overwhelming financial risk of new construction. Instead of taxpayers or utilities bearing the burden, Google and Kairos will fund the plant, while TVA ensures steady revenue through its long-term purchase deal.

Startups such as Kairos believe smaller, more efficient reactors can avoid the delays and runaway costs of traditional plants. Hermes 2, which received construction approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in November 2024, is slated to begin operations by 2030, though an operating licence will still be required before it goes live.

For Google, nuclear power is becoming central to its clean energy strategy. With AI workloads pushing data centre demand to record highs, the company is turning to advanced nuclear as a reliable, carbon-free option. Google has already placed orders with Kairos for a total of 500 megawatts of future capacity, targeting rollout by 2035.