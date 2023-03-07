After Musk accuses him of using disability as an excuse, Twitter staff hits back

Twitter owner Elon Musk had a tweet showdown with an employee of the company he owns now. Haraldur Thorleifsson had asked Musk whether he was still an employee of his company or had been laid off as the access to his work computer had been snapped.

After a brief Twitter exchange between the employer and his employee went viral, Musk claimed that Thorleifsson, who prefers to call himself Halli, said, "The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm."



Now, the Twitter employee has hit back at Musk over the jibe. Stating that he suffers from muscular dystrophy, Halli tweets, "My legs were the first to go. When I was 25 years old I started using a wheelchair. It’s been 20 years since that happened. In that time the rest of my body has been failing me too. I need help to get in and out of bed and use the toilet".

“For a long time I thought my arms would remain strong. A doctor told me they would. But they ended up losing strength. Which, I don’t mind telling you, was hard to accept. But you okay the cards you are dealt and I’ve managed to create a wonderful life”, he added.



After a series of tweet describing his professional background, Halli hit out at Musk. “I joined at a time when the company was growing fast. You kind of did the opposite. There was a lot going on. The company had a fair amount of issues, but then again, most bigger companies do. Or even small companies, like Twitter today.”

“Anyway, I digress, are you still reading? Or is the bathroom break over? What was I saying? Ah yes, and then you bought the company and told employees you weren't firing 75% of them. Which you then did", he tweeted.



"Oh! I forgot to mention that I read you can't go to the toilet on your own either

@elonmusk I'm sorry to hear about that. I know the feeling. The only difference is I can't do it because of a physical disability and you're afraid someone you hurt will attack you while you poop", Halli tweeted.

