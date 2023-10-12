After overheating and unexpected shutdowns, Apple iPhone 15 users facing new problem with their smartphones: Report

Technology giant Apple had launched its iPhone 15 lineup at its annual event in Cupertino. Within days of the launch, there have been complaints by users about the device being overheated or unexpectedly shutting down. Now, a latest report has been doing rounds on the internet about screen burning in the smartphone.Screen burning is actually a term used to describe permanent discoloration across any part of the screen panel. Discussions doing rounds on Reddit and Apple's forum pointed to users flagging problems in their iPhone 15 screens.“I got my iPhone 15 pro max on release day and have been loving it so far. I had heard that some people were experiencing burn in issues on theirs, but I wasn’t really noticing anything on mine until a couple nights ago when I started to see a small amount of what looked like ghosting. Upon further inspection, it is definitely burn in”, a user posted on Reddit.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro was launched on September 12 this year.(AP file)

“Putting a dark gray image up at low brightness really reveals it. Will likely go to the Apple Store some time this week to see what they can do about it. The first image is a bit exaggerated, but came straight out of another iPhone’s camera. The second image is a better representation of what it looks like to the naked eye”, the user added.“I have the same issue. Apple will replace it. Seems relatively uncommon, I’ve seen about 5 reports total. But definitely is a real issue with the 15 Pro Max that the previous generations haven’t had”, another user named joshmcx posted.On Apple's discussion thread, a user named TheLittles cited a comment by another user,""iPhone 15 pro max screen burn: Wow! It’s been two weeks . This is the worst phone ever released by Apple ". As of now, Apple has not issued any statement on the screen burn issue.

