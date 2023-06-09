AI imagines human history and the future. Shows Elon Musk on Mars in 2029 | Watch

A viral post doing rounds on social media platforms shows the human history and the future imagined through the use of image-generative artificial intelligence tools. It covers the phase starting from Australopithecus through Homo Sapiens to humans coexisting with aliens.

An AI-generated image showing Elon Musk on Mars(Videograb/edmundsplanet)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post, captioned ‘The selfie through the history’ in the Spanish language, has a sequence of 18 images depicting various human eras and even digs into and imagines the future. The AI-generated graphics shows humans posing in front of the camera and have appearance changes based on the phase of human evolution they represent such as the Viking era, medieval Japan's samurai era, Moon landing era, Apple era .

ALSO READ: 'Met PM Modi; discussed AI disadvantage, regulation,' says ChatGPT's Sam Altman

The original post has been seen by more than 10 lakh people now. It is, however, not immediately evident which AI tool was utilised to create the graphics.

Interestingly, the AI rendering shows SpaceX chief Elon Musk taking a selfie on Mars in the year 2029. It also shows Cyborgs - humans with power enhanced by computer implants, a woman on an exoplanet and humans with aliens.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Best apps to generate AI images | Top 6 (Not in order)

Bing Image Creator - It is from Microsoft Bing and runs on DALL∙E mode.

DALL-E 2 - It is an image generation tool created by OpenAI, which also made ChatGPT. (ALSO READ: Loving ChatGPT? Check these other 5 AI tools)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Midjourney (accessed via Discord) - It is developed by a San Francisco-based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc.

Stable diffusion - It is an open-source AI art generation tool developed by Stability.ai.

NightCafe - Along with being an AI art generator, it also has a vibrant community.

Adobe Firefly - It is part of Adobe's family of generative AI models.