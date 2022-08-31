AICTE, Adobe tie up to advance digital literacy in India

The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Wednesday said it has signed a partnership agreement with Adobe to accelerate digital creativity skills across the country.

Under the agreement, Adobe will offer courses and expertise for upskilling educators, and integrate digital creativity into the curriculum, to prepare students with the essential creative and digital literacy skills needed to thrive in today's digital-first world, according to a statement.

“In a world that's increasingly running on digital, there is a growing need for skilling, reskilling and upskilling across the entire educational spectrum. The government has been focused on spreading digital literacy and creating a future-ready workforce, and is pleased to announce AICTE's partnership with Adobe," AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said.

The partnership aims to empower over 75,000 educators across 10,000 higher education institutions with essential digital creativity skills by 2024.

“To make India the skill capital of the world, fostering digital and creativity skills is the key.Through our collaboration with AICTE, we intend to double down on building a strong skilling ecosystem in the country and empower educators and students with new- age skills to thrive in the post-pandemic digital-first world,” Adobe India Vice President and Managing Director Prativa Mohapatra said.

