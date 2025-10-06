Alan Wake 2 to be available for free on PlayStation Plus on October 7: Here’s how to get it

PlayStation Plus is set to deliver a new batch of games to its subscribers next week, featuring a mix of action, adventure, and strategy. Leading the October lineup is the highly anticipated psychological horror sequel, Alan Wake 2. Plus members will also get access to Goat Simulator 3 and Cocoon from October 7 through November 3. Additionally, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can try Midnight Murder Club with a one-hour Game Trial. PlayStation Plus members can soon play Alan Wake 2 free, along with Goat Simulator 3 and Cocoon.

Alan Wake 2 takes the spotlight

Developed by Remedy Entertainment, Alan Wake 2 challenges players to navigate two intertwined realities. Returning protagonist Alan Wake is trapped in a supernatural dimension called the Dark Place, while FBI agent Saga Anderson investigates a series of murders in the towns of Bright Falls and Watery. The game focuses on resource management and strategic use of light as a weapon against hostile forces, offering a survival horror experience that requires careful planning and quick thinking.

A variety of experiences for all players

Goat Simulator 3 invites players back into the role of Pilgor in a physics-based sandbox world. The game supports up to four-player cooperative and competitive multiplayer, letting participants create chaos across different environments. Meanwhile, Cocoon, designed by Jeppe Carlsen of Limbo and Inside, provides a puzzle-driven adventure. Players manipulate and combine portable orbs that contain entire worlds, solving environmental puzzles and exploring interconnected biomes featuring ancient alien technology.

Game Trial for Premium members: Midnight Murder Club

Starting October 7, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can access Midnight Murder Club for a one-hour trial. Progress and in-game trophies earned during the trial carry over if players decide to purchase the full game, allowing a seamless continuation of the experience.

Last chance for September’s lineup

Current PlayStation Plus members have until October 6 to claim September’s games, including Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, and Viewfinder. Once added, these titles remain in a subscriber’s library as long as the PlayStation Plus membership is active.