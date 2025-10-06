Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
Alan Wake 2 to be available for free on PlayStation Plus on October 7: Here’s how to get it

MD Ijaj Khan
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 01:41 pm IST

PlayStation Plus subscribers can claim Alan Wake 2 for free starting October 7, along with Goat Simulator 3, Cocoon, and a trial of Midnight Murder Club.

PlayStation Plus is set to deliver a new batch of games to its subscribers next week, featuring a mix of action, adventure, and strategy. Leading the October lineup is the highly anticipated psychological horror sequel, Alan Wake 2. Plus members will also get access to Goat Simulator 3 and Cocoon from October 7 through November 3. Additionally, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can try Midnight Murder Club with a one-hour Game Trial.

PlayStation Plus members can soon play Alan Wake 2 free, along with Goat Simulator 3 and Cocoon.

Alan Wake 2 takes the spotlight

Developed by Remedy Entertainment, Alan Wake 2 challenges players to navigate two intertwined realities. Returning protagonist Alan Wake is trapped in a supernatural dimension called the Dark Place, while FBI agent Saga Anderson investigates a series of murders in the towns of Bright Falls and Watery. The game focuses on resource management and strategic use of light as a weapon against hostile forces, offering a survival horror experience that requires careful planning and quick thinking.

A variety of experiences for all players

Goat Simulator 3 invites players back into the role of Pilgor in a physics-based sandbox world. The game supports up to four-player cooperative and competitive multiplayer, letting participants create chaos across different environments. Meanwhile, Cocoon, designed by Jeppe Carlsen of Limbo and Inside, provides a puzzle-driven adventure. Players manipulate and combine portable orbs that contain entire worlds, solving environmental puzzles and exploring interconnected biomes featuring ancient alien technology.

Game Trial for Premium members: Midnight Murder Club

Starting October 7, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can access Midnight Murder Club for a one-hour trial. Progress and in-game trophies earned during the trial carry over if players decide to purchase the full game, allowing a seamless continuation of the experience.

Last chance for September’s lineup

Current PlayStation Plus members have until October 6 to claim September’s games, including Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, and Viewfinder. Once added, these titles remain in a subscriber’s library as long as the PlayStation Plus membership is active.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
