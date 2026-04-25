Amazon Appliances Fest: 20+ deals on chimneys, refrigerators and more, up to 50% off

Honestly, there's never been a better time to fix that leaky, noise-making refrigerator you've been ignoring since last summer. Amazon's Appliances Fest has just gone live, and it's bringing over 20 deals on home appliances like chimneys, refrigerators, washing machines, and more, with prices slashed by up to 50%.

Amazon Appliances Fest is now live.(AI Generated)

A good chimney alone can transform your cooking experience, no more greasy walls, no more smoke alarms going off mid-curry. And a frost-free refrigerator before peak summer hits? That's just smart planning.

The deals span trusted brands and cover everything from compact single-door fridges to full-sized kitchen workhorses. Add bank discounts and no-cost EMI options on top, and the effective price drops even further.

We've gone through the entire sale and picked out the deals that are actually worth your money. Here's what's worth buying right now.

Chimneys at up to 65% off on Amazon Appliances Fest

If your kitchen walls could talk, they'd probably beg for a chimney. Cooking without one means grease, smoke, and stubborn smells that just won't leave. Amazon's Appliances Fest is cutting chimney prices by up to 65%, the steepest discount in this entire sale.

From wall-mounted filterless models to sleek built-in designs, there's an option for every kitchen size and cooking style. With auto-clean technology now available at budget-friendly prices, maintaining one has never been easier. This is genuinely the best time of year to buy one.

Refrigerators at up to 35% off on Amazon Sale

{{^usCountry}} Peak summer and a struggling refrigerator is a combination nobody wants. If yours is running loud, not cooling evenly, or just eating up electricity, now's the time to upgrade. Amazon is offering up to 35% off on refrigerators across all sizes, single-door, double-door, and side-by-side. Brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool are all part of the sale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peak summer and a struggling refrigerator is a combination nobody wants. If yours is running loud, not cooling evenly, or just eating up electricity, now's the time to upgrade. Amazon is offering up to 35% off on refrigerators across all sizes, single-door, double-door, and side-by-side. Brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool are all part of the sale. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Add inverter technology and 5-star energy ratings into the mix, and you're not just saving on the purchase, you're saving on your monthly electricity bill too. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Add inverter technology and 5-star energy ratings into the mix, and you're not just saving on the purchase, you're saving on your monthly electricity bill too. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Washing machines at up to 45% discount on Amazon deals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Washing machines at up to 45% discount on Amazon deals {{/usCountry}}

A good washing machine is one of those appliances you only truly appreciate when it stops working. Amazon is taking up to 45% off on both front-load and top-load washing machines, covering everything from compact 6kg models for bachelors to large-capacity 10kg+ machines built for families.

Look out for features like in-built heaters, steam wash, and AI-powered wash cycles that actually adjust to fabric type. With no-cost EMI making the upfront cost manageable, there's little reason to hold off any longer.

Microwave ovens at up to 35% off on Amazon

Microwaves tend to be an afterthought, until you have one and realise you've been living wrong. Amazon's sale has up to 35% off on solo, grill, and convection microwave ovens from brands like LG, Samsung, and IFB. A convection model pulls double duty as an OTG, letting you bake, grill, and reheat all from one appliance.

Compact enough for small kitchens, powerful enough for serious cooking, these deals make a strong case for finally adding one to your countertop before the sale wraps up.

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aishwarya Faraswal ...Read More Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read Less

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