Amazon Appliances Fest: 20+ deals on chimneys, refrigerators and more, up to 50% off
Your kitchen deserves an upgrade and Amazon's Appliances Fest is making it ridiculously affordable with up to 50% off on chimneys, refrigerators, and more.
Our Picks
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Livpure Fenix 75 cm | T-Shape Chimney | 1400 m³/hr Suction | Filterless | Touch & Gesture Control | Low Noise | 10 Years Motor + 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty | Black
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Faber Pluto 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney | Baffle Filter | Push Button | LED Lights | 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty and 12 Years on Motor | Black | HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60
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Beyond Appliances Cube Pro Plug N Play Ductless Kitchen Chimney | 1400 CMH | Auto Clean | 5-Stage Charcoal Activated Filter | Touch Control | 3-way Suction | 48dB Low Noise | Black | PAN INDIA SERVICE
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Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control
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KAFF ASHPRO (SUPER) DHC 75CM Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney | 1450 m³/h Suction | Filterless Dry Heat Technology | Gesture & Touch Control | Tilted Glass Design | Matte Black | 7 Years Motor Warranty
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Glen 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney |Pyramid Shaped |(Hood Aqua SS, Push Buttons Control,Silver)
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Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Icemagic Powercool Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 IMPC PRM 4S SAPPHIRE PEONY-Y, Blue, 2026 Model)
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Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT40H28U3THL, Silver, Matt Doi Metal, 2026 Model)
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Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34HG5A23S8HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2026 Model)
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LG 251 L, 1 Star, Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Mode (GLT2516WWPZ, Shiny Steel, Multi Air Flow Cooling with Max Fresh Zone, 2026 Model)
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Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20H28249U/NL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer, Single Touch Defrost, 2026 Model)
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Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)
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Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, AI ActiveWater, 15 Wash Programs, Removes 99.9% Germs with Steam, No Tangle or Wrinkle, SoftCare Paddle, Black, WAJ24209IN
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LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White)
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Samsung 8 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, Wi-Fi, Ecobubble, AI VRT+, Super Speed, Soft Closing Door, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F08S2LTL, Lavender Gray)
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Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star StainWash Magic Clean PRO Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN PRO SW 7.5 (H) GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)
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Star Weaves Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Cover Compatible for IFB 8 Kg (2025 Model, T80VBMB4Z) Washing Machine Waterproof & Dustproof - KUM178
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LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, 301 Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry)
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Morphy Richards 20 Litres Solo Microwave Oven| 6 Power Levels| Timer Function|Defrost| Overheat Protection with Auto Shut Off| 2 Year Product Warranty | Black
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Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)
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IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven with 101 Standard Cook Menus (30BRC2, Black, 360 Degree Motorized Rotisserie, Weight Defrost, Steam Clean, Grill & 4 combi cook modes, 10 Power Levels)
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Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23A3513AK/TL, Black, Auto Cook Programs, Child Safety Lock, Memory Feature, Deodorization, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)
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Honestly, there's never been a better time to fix that leaky, noise-making refrigerator you've been ignoring since last summer. Amazon's Appliances Fest has just gone live, and it's bringing over 20 deals on home appliances like chimneys, refrigerators, washing machines, and more, with prices slashed by up to 50%.
A good chimney alone can transform your cooking experience, no more greasy walls, no more smoke alarms going off mid-curry. And a frost-free refrigerator before peak summer hits? That's just smart planning.
The deals span trusted brands and cover everything from compact single-door fridges to full-sized kitchen workhorses. Add bank discounts and no-cost EMI options on top, and the effective price drops even further.
We've gone through the entire sale and picked out the deals that are actually worth your money. Here's what's worth buying right now.
Chimneys at up to 65% off on Amazon Appliances Fest
If your kitchen walls could talk, they'd probably beg for a chimney. Cooking without one means grease, smoke, and stubborn smells that just won't leave. Amazon's Appliances Fest is cutting chimney prices by up to 65%, the steepest discount in this entire sale.
From wall-mounted filterless models to sleek built-in designs, there's an option for every kitchen size and cooking style. With auto-clean technology now available at budget-friendly prices, maintaining one has never been easier. This is genuinely the best time of year to buy one.
Refrigerators at up to 35% off on Amazon Sale
Peak summer and a struggling refrigerator is a combination nobody wants. If yours is running loud, not cooling evenly, or just eating up electricity, now's the time to upgrade. Amazon is offering up to 35% off on refrigerators across all sizes, single-door, double-door, and side-by-side. Brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool are all part of the sale.{{/usCountry}}
Peak summer and a struggling refrigerator is a combination nobody wants. If yours is running loud, not cooling evenly, or just eating up electricity, now's the time to upgrade. Amazon is offering up to 35% off on refrigerators across all sizes, single-door, double-door, and side-by-side. Brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool are all part of the sale.{{/usCountry}}
Add inverter technology and 5-star energy ratings into the mix, and you're not just saving on the purchase, you're saving on your monthly electricity bill too.{{/usCountry}}
Add inverter technology and 5-star energy ratings into the mix, and you're not just saving on the purchase, you're saving on your monthly electricity bill too.{{/usCountry}}
Washing machines at up to 45% discount on Amazon deals{{/usCountry}}
Washing machines at up to 45% discount on Amazon deals{{/usCountry}}
A good washing machine is one of those appliances you only truly appreciate when it stops working. Amazon is taking up to 45% off on both front-load and top-load washing machines, covering everything from compact 6kg models for bachelors to large-capacity 10kg+ machines built for families.
Look out for features like in-built heaters, steam wash, and AI-powered wash cycles that actually adjust to fabric type. With no-cost EMI making the upfront cost manageable, there's little reason to hold off any longer.
Microwave ovens at up to 35% off on Amazon
Microwaves tend to be an afterthought, until you have one and realise you've been living wrong. Amazon's sale has up to 35% off on solo, grill, and convection microwave ovens from brands like LG, Samsung, and IFB. A convection model pulls double duty as an OTG, letting you bake, grill, and reheat all from one appliance.
Compact enough for small kitchens, powerful enough for serious cooking, these deals make a strong case for finally adding one to your countertop before the sale wraps up.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.