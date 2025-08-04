Amazon Great Freedom Festival brings pre-season deals on water heaters and geysers for your home
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 07:03 pm IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival is coming to an end in a few days, making it your last chance to grab up to 60% off and more on water heaters.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Bajaj Flora 3L 3kW ABS Plastic Instant Water Heater with 24-inch Stainless Steel Connection Pipes (White) wall mounting View Details
|
₹3,132
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series Popular Plus 15L Storage Water Heater | 5 Star Rated Geyser for Bathroom & Kitchen | Efficient Copper Heating Element | Suitable for High-Rise Buildings | 4-Yr Warranty 【White】 View Details
|
₹7,099
|
|
|
Bajaj Armour Series Pentacle 15L Storage Water Heater For Home|5 Star Rated Geyser For Bathroom|Glass-lined Coating|Non-Stick Heating Element|Suitable For High Rise Building|4-Yr Warranty|White & Blue View Details
|
₹9,480
|
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series Reflecta 25 Litre Storage Water Heater For Home | 5-Star Rated Geyser For Bathroom | Withstand 4.5Kv Surge Voltage | 10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty 【Steel Finish】 View Details
|
₹8,949
|
|
|
Bajaj Edrea 15 Litre Storage 5-Star Rated Storage vertical Wall Water Heater for home | Polymer Coated Tank | Multiple Safety* | Suitable for High Rise | Child Safety Mode | 5-Yr* Warranty 【White】 View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
Havells Monza 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster heating | Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank & Heavy Duty Heating Element | Warranty: 5 Year on Tank | High Rise Compatible View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Havells Adonia Spin 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star, Vertical Mounting View Details
|
₹9,699
|
|
|
Havells Instanio Prime 25L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Color Changing LED Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Mcoloy Heating Element View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
Havells Adonia Plus 25 Litre Storage Water Heater | Faster heating, Glass Coated Tank, Incoloy Glass Coated Heating Element | (Free Flexi Pipes, Installation, & Shock Safe Plug) With Remote | (White) View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Havells Monza Pro 15L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Endurashield Coated Anti Rust Tank|Mcoloy Heating Element|High Rise suitable View Details
|
₹7,090
|
|
|
Venus Audra 15L (Ivory) Storage Water Heater | 5-Star BEE | Hard Water Friendly Geyser 15 ltr capacity | Porcelain Enamelled Tank | Free Flexible Hose | 8 Bar | Guarantee - 7 Years on Inner Tank View Details
|
₹6,685
|
|
|
Venus Splash Pro 06 Litre Storage Water Heater For Bathroom | Porcelain Enamel Glasslined tank |BEE rating: 5 Star | Guarantee 7 Years on Inner Tank (Ivory/Tuscan Gold) View Details
|
₹8,025
|
|
|
Venus Audra 25L (Ivory) Storage Water Heater | 5-Star BEE | Hard Water Friendly Geyser 25 ltr capacity | Porcelain Enamelled Tank | Free Flexible Hose | Guarantee - 7 Years on Inner Tank | 8 Bar View Details
|
₹7,899
|
|
|
Venus Splash Copper 15CU 15-Litre Storage Water Heater For Bathroom | BEE Star Rating - 4 Star) | Guarantee -10 years on Inner Tank | (Ivory) View Details
|
₹15,895
|
|
|
Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro Geyser|25L Storage Water Heater| High Pressure Epoxy Coated Tank|5 Star rated |8 bar pressure compatibility |Suitable for high rise buildings |5 years tank warranty View Details
|
₹6,199
|
|
|
Orient Electric Newly Launched Aquator Edge 25L Storage Water Geyser | 5 Star Rated Water Heater for Bathroom | 8 Bar Pressure| Suitable for High Rise Buildings | 5 years Tank warranty by Orient View Details
|
₹7,199
|
|
|
Orient Electric Aura Rapid Pro Instant Geyser for home| 5.9 Litre Instant Water Heater | Stainless Steel Tank | Shockproof | 6.5 bar pressure| For Low & Mid Rise Buildings| 5 years warranty by Orient View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
Orient Electric Enamour Prime| 15L Glassline Storage water heater| 5-Layer Safety Shield| Shockproof| 8 bar pressure compatibility| High-rise suitable|7-year tank warranty | Free Installation View Details
|
₹9,500
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹6,699
|
|
|
AO Smith Geyser 25 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE), Vertical Water Heater | Geyser 25 Ltr For High Rise Building | 7 Year Tank Warranty, 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty | SDS-GREEN-025 View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
AO Smith Geyser 25 Litre 5 Star BEE Rating | 2KW | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 7 Yr Tank, 3 Yr heating element & 2 Yr Overall | VAS PLUS 25L View Details
|
₹7,349
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹14,398
|
|
View More Products