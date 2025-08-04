Amazon Great Freedom Festival brings pre-season deals on water heaters and geysers for your home

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is the perfect time to prep your home for the upcoming seasonal shift. This year, the sale brings early deals on water heaters and geysers from trusted brands like Havells, AO Smith, Venus, Bajaj, and Orient. Get up to 60% off on water heaters from multiple brands during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Whether you're replacing an old unit or buying your first, the discounts make it easier to upgrade. From energy efficiency to fast heating and compact designs, there’s something for every home and budget.

Get up to 54% off on Bajaj water heaters during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, Bajaj geysers are available at discounts of up to 54%. Known for their reliability and efficient performance, Bajaj offers a wide range of options for different household needs.

From compact instant heaters to high-capacity storage models, there's something for every setup. The Amazon sale 2025 makes this a great time to upgrade your water heating solution. Don’t miss these top deals on Bajaj during the ongoing Amazon Freedom Sale.

Top deals on Bajaj water heaters during the Amazon Freedom Sale

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Looking at Havells water heaters? Avail up to 56% off

Havells geysers are now up to 56% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. With a focus on energy efficiency, safety features, and sleek designs, Havells offers a solid mix of instant and storage water heaters. Whether you're upgrading your bathroom or prepping for cooler months, these deals offer strong value. This Amazon sale 2025 is a smart chance to get Havells models at a much lower price during the ongoing Amazon Freedom Sale.

Top deals on Havells water heaters during the Amazon Freedom Sale

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Venus water heaters are priced at up to 40% off

Venus water heaters are available at up to 40% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Known for their long-lasting build, fast heating, and advanced safety features, Venus models are a reliable pick for home use. From compact instant heaters to high-capacity storage options, the brand covers a wide range. This Amazon sale 2025 is a timely opportunity to upgrade your setup and save big during the ongoing Amazon Freedom Sale on trusted water heating solutions.

Top deals on Venus water heaters during the Amazon Freedom Sale

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Grab up to 62% off on Orient water heaters during the Amazon Freedom Sale

Orient water heaters are currently available at up to 62% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Known for their efficient heating, durable tanks, and compact designs, Orient’s range includes both instant and storage models suited for Indian households. If you're planning a bathroom upgrade, this Amazon sale 2025 offers serious value. Don’t miss the ongoing Amazon Freedom Sale to grab a reliable Orient geyser at one of the steepest discounts in the category.

Top deals on Orient water heaters during the Amazon Freedom Sale

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Avail up to 50% off on AO Smith water heaters during the Amazon sale

AO Smith water heaters are now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Known for their advanced technology, sleek designs, and energy-efficient performance, AO Smith geysers are a top choice for modern homes. Whether you need an instant or storage model, the Amazon sale 2025 makes it easier to invest in quality. Explore the Amazon Freedom Sale for some of the best deals on AO Smith water heaters right now.

Top deals on AO Smith water heaters during the Amazon Freedom Sale

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

FAQs about water heaters Which type of water heater is best for a small family? A 15–25 litre storage geyser is ideal for small families, offering enough hot water without consuming too much power.

What is the difference between instant and storage water heaters? Instant water heaters provide hot water quickly for short use, while storage geysers heat and store water, suitable for longer or multiple uses.

How energy-efficient are modern water heaters? Most branded water heaters now come with 4- or 5-star BEE ratings, meaning they consume less electricity and lower monthly utility bills.

Can I install a water heater myself? It's best to get professional installation to ensure safety, especially for storage models that require wall mounting and correct pipe fittings.

How long do water heaters usually last? With proper maintenance, most branded water heaters last 8–10 years, though hard water conditions may affect durability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.