Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Great Freedom Festival brings pre-season deals on water heaters and geysers for your home

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 07:03 pm IST

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is coming to an end in a few days, making it your last chance to grab up to 60% off and more on water heaters.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Bajaj Flora 3L 3kW ABS Plastic Instant Water Heater with 24-inch Stainless Steel Connection Pipes (White) wall mounting View Details checkDetails

₹3,132

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bajaj Shield Series Popular Plus 15L Storage Water Heater | 5 Star Rated Geyser for Bathroom & Kitchen | Efficient Copper Heating Element | Suitable for High-Rise Buildings | 4-Yr Warranty 【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹7,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bajaj Armour Series Pentacle 15L Storage Water Heater For Home|5 Star Rated Geyser For Bathroom|Glass-lined Coating|Non-Stick Heating Element|Suitable For High Rise Building|4-Yr Warranty|White & Blue View Details checkDetails

₹9,480

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bajaj Shield Series Reflecta 25 Litre Storage Water Heater For Home | 5-Star Rated Geyser For Bathroom | Withstand 4.5Kv Surge Voltage | 10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty 【Steel Finish】 View Details checkDetails

₹8,949

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bajaj Edrea 15 Litre Storage 5-Star Rated Storage vertical Wall Water Heater for home | Polymer Coated Tank | Multiple Safety* | Suitable for High Rise | Child Safety Mode | 5-Yr* Warranty 【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Monza 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster heating | Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank & Heavy Duty Heating Element | Warranty: 5 Year on Tank | High Rise Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Adonia Spin 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star, Vertical Mounting View Details checkDetails

₹9,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Instanio Prime 25L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Color Changing LED Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Mcoloy Heating Element View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Adonia Plus 25 Litre Storage Water Heater | Faster heating, Glass Coated Tank, Incoloy Glass Coated Heating Element | (Free Flexi Pipes, Installation, & Shock Safe Plug) With Remote | (White) View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Monza Pro 15L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Endurashield Coated Anti Rust Tank|Mcoloy Heating Element|High Rise suitable View Details checkDetails

₹7,090

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Venus Audra 15L (Ivory) Storage Water Heater | 5-Star BEE | Hard Water Friendly Geyser 15 ltr capacity | Porcelain Enamelled Tank | Free Flexible Hose | 8 Bar | Guarantee - 7 Years on Inner Tank View Details checkDetails

₹6,685

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Venus Splash Pro 06 Litre Storage Water Heater For Bathroom | Porcelain Enamel Glasslined tank |BEE rating: 5 Star | Guarantee 7 Years on Inner Tank (Ivory/Tuscan Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹8,025

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Venus Audra 25L (Ivory) Storage Water Heater | 5-Star BEE | Hard Water Friendly Geyser 25 ltr capacity | Porcelain Enamelled Tank | Free Flexible Hose | Guarantee - 7 Years on Inner Tank | 8 Bar View Details checkDetails

₹7,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Venus Splash Copper 15CU 15-Litre Storage Water Heater For Bathroom | BEE Star Rating - 4 Star) | Guarantee -10 years on Inner Tank | (Ivory) View Details checkDetails

₹15,895

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro Geyser|25L Storage Water Heater| High Pressure Epoxy Coated Tank|5 Star rated |8 bar pressure compatibility |Suitable for high rise buildings |5 years tank warranty View Details checkDetails

₹6,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Orient Electric Newly Launched Aquator Edge 25L Storage Water Geyser | 5 Star Rated Water Heater for Bathroom | 8 Bar Pressure| Suitable for High Rise Buildings | 5 years Tank warranty by Orient View Details checkDetails

₹7,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Orient Electric Aura Rapid Pro Instant Geyser for home| 5.9 Litre Instant Water Heater | Stainless Steel Tank | Shockproof | 6.5 bar pressure| For Low & Mid Rise Buildings| 5 years warranty by Orient View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Orient Electric Enamour Prime| 15L Glassline Storage water heater| 5-Layer Safety Shield| Shockproof| 8 bar pressure compatibility| High-rise suitable|7-year tank warranty | Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹9,500

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹6,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Geyser 25 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE), Vertical Water Heater | Geyser 25 Ltr For High Rise Building | 7 Year Tank Warranty, 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty | SDS-GREEN-025 View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Geyser 25 Litre 5 Star BEE Rating | 2KW | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 7 Yr Tank, 3 Yr heating element & 2 Yr Overall | VAS PLUS 25L View Details checkDetails

₹7,349

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹14,398

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is the perfect time to prep your home for the upcoming seasonal shift. This year, the sale brings early deals on water heaters and geysers from trusted brands like Havells, AO Smith, Venus, Bajaj, and Orient.

Get up to 60% off on water heaters from multiple brands during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.
Get up to 60% off on water heaters from multiple brands during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Whether you're replacing an old unit or buying your first, the discounts make it easier to upgrade. From energy efficiency to fast heating and compact designs, there’s something for every home and budget.

Get up to 54% off on Bajaj water heaters during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, Bajaj geysers are available at discounts of up to 54%. Known for their reliability and efficient performance, Bajaj offers a wide range of options for different household needs.

From compact instant heaters to high-capacity storage models, there's something for every setup. The Amazon sale 2025 makes this a great time to upgrade your water heating solution. Don’t miss these top deals on Bajaj during the ongoing Amazon Freedom Sale.

Top deals on Bajaj water heaters during the Amazon Freedom Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Looking at Havells water heaters? Avail up to 56% off

Havells geysers are now up to 56% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. With a focus on energy efficiency, safety features, and sleek designs, Havells offers a solid mix of instant and storage water heaters. Whether you're upgrading your bathroom or prepping for cooler months, these deals offer strong value. This Amazon sale 2025 is a smart chance to get Havells models at a much lower price during the ongoing Amazon Freedom Sale.

Top deals on Havells water heaters during the Amazon Freedom Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Venus water heaters are priced at up to 40% off

Venus water heaters are available at up to 40% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Known for their long-lasting build, fast heating, and advanced safety features, Venus models are a reliable pick for home use. From compact instant heaters to high-capacity storage options, the brand covers a wide range. This Amazon sale 2025 is a timely opportunity to upgrade your setup and save big during the ongoing Amazon Freedom Sale on trusted water heating solutions.

Top deals on Venus water heaters during the Amazon Freedom Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Grab up to 62% off on Orient water heaters during the Amazon Freedom Sale

Orient water heaters are currently available at up to 62% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Known for their efficient heating, durable tanks, and compact designs, Orient’s range includes both instant and storage models suited for Indian households. If you're planning a bathroom upgrade, this Amazon sale 2025 offers serious value. Don’t miss the ongoing Amazon Freedom Sale to grab a reliable Orient geyser at one of the steepest discounts in the category.

Top deals on Orient water heaters during the Amazon Freedom Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Avail up to 50% off on AO Smith water heaters during the Amazon sale

AO Smith water heaters are now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Known for their advanced technology, sleek designs, and energy-efficient performance, AO Smith geysers are a top choice for modern homes. Whether you need an instant or storage model, the Amazon sale 2025 makes it easier to invest in quality. Explore the Amazon Freedom Sale for some of the best deals on AO Smith water heaters right now.

Top deals on AO Smith water heaters during the Amazon Freedom Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

FAQs about water heaters

  • Which type of water heater is best for a small family?

    A 15–25 litre storage geyser is ideal for small families, offering enough hot water without consuming too much power.

  • What is the difference between instant and storage water heaters?

    Instant water heaters provide hot water quickly for short use, while storage geysers heat and store water, suitable for longer or multiple uses.

  • How energy-efficient are modern water heaters?

    Most branded water heaters now come with 4- or 5-star BEE ratings, meaning they consume less electricity and lower monthly utility bills.

  • Can I install a water heater myself?

    It's best to get professional installation to ensure safety, especially for storage models that require wall mounting and correct pipe fittings.

  • How long do water heaters usually last?

    With proper maintenance, most branded water heaters last 8–10 years, though hard water conditions may affect durability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Great Freedom Festival brings pre-season deals on water heaters and geysers for your home
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On