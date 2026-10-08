Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live for everyone: 15 deals worth checking today on electronic devices, home appliances

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is live for everyone now. The sale went live for everyone at 12AM and it brings a host of deals and discounts for the buyers. Interested buyers can get a discount of up to 70% on the purchase of electronic devices and a discount of up to 65% on the purchase of various home appliances. In addition to category discounts, buyers can save more using banking offers, no-cost EMI option, coupons and exchange bonuses.

Amazon Great Indian Festival began in India on October 8. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

So, if you have been planning to upgrade your electronics or replace an ageing home appliances, this could be a good time to compare prices and see which offers are actually worth your money. However, a lower price tag does not automatically make a product a good buy. Some deals may offer genuine savings, while others may be less impressive once you compare specifications, previous pricing and competing models.

To make your shopping easier, we have picked 15 electronic devices and home appliances worth checking during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. The list covers products across different budgets and use cases, with a focus on features, value and the kind of upgrade you can realistically expect.

Whether you are shopping for a personal gadget, upgrading your entertainment setup or looking for appliances for your home, these are the Amazon deals that deserve a closer look today.

Top 15 deals worth checking out on Amazon today

The boAt Wave Call 3 is a feature-packed budget smartwatch built around a large display and everyday convenience. Its 1.83-inch HD touchscreen offers easy-to-read visuals, while animated watch faces let you personalise the look. Other Its features include Bluetooth calling, a functional crown, multiple sports modes and health tracking features such as heart-rate, SpO2, sleep and female wellness tracking, add practical functionality. It also gets IP68 protection.

Specifications Display 1.83-inch HD display Battery 300mAh Connectivity Bluetooth Compatibility Android and iOS Water resistance IP68 Health tracking Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress Reasons to Buy Good design Good battery life Large display Reasons to Avoid Average software

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch to be a good value and appreciate its appearance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this device for its design and battery life.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The LG washing machine is designed for small and medium-sized families. Its 7kg capacity, 5-star energy rating and 1200RPM spin speed make it suited to everyday laundry while helping reduce energy and water use. Key features include 6 Motion Direct Drive, Hygiene Steam with Allergy Care, an in-built heater, Auto Restart and Smart Diagnosis. The stainless-steel drum, touch controls and inverter Direct Drive motor add durability.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Type Fully automatic front load Maximum Spin Speed 1200 RPM Motor Inverter Direct Drive Wash Technology 6 Motion Direct Drive Wash Programs 10 Wattage 1700W Special Features Auto Restart, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Smart Diagnosis, Quick Wash, Tub Clean Reasons to Buy Good cleaning performance Value for money Low noise level Reasons to Avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine performs well, delivers great cleaning results, and appreciate its noiseless operation. Moreover, they consider it a good value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this appliance for its cleaning performance.

This Samsung washing machine is an 8kg fully automatic top-load washing machine designed for medium to large families. Its Light Gray finish, tempered-glass window and soft-closing lid give it a premium look, while EcoBubble technology mixes detergent with air and water for effective cleaning. A Digital Inverter motor is designed for quieter, energy-efficient operation, while the Diamond Drum, Dual Storm pulsator and Magic Filter add to everyday washing convenience.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Type Fully automatic top load Maximum Spin Speed 700 RPM Motor Digital Inverter Technology Special Features Soft Close Lid, Magic Filter, Auto Restart, Child Lock, Delay End Reasons to Buy Good cleaning performance Low noise level Ease of use Reasons to Avoid High water consumption

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the washing machine easy to use and appreciate its silent operation. They also like its cleaning performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this appliance for its cleaning performance.

The JBL Cinema SB590 is a low-profile 3.1-channel soundbar designed to deliver a more cinematic TV experience without taking up much space. Its 440W output combines with a wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer for powerful, deep bass, while a dedicated centre channel focuses on dialogue clarity. Virtual Dolby Atmos adds an immersive layer to compatible content. Connectivity includes HDMI eARC, HDMI-in, optical and Bluetooth, making it easy to connect with TVs, streaming devices and smartphones.

Specifications Sound system 3.1 channel Total speaker power 440W Subwoofer 6.5-inch wireless Audio technology Virtual Dolby Atmos Frequency response 40Hz–20kHz Connectivity HDMI, HDMI eARC, Optical, Bluetooth, USB Bluetooth version 5.3 Reasons to Buy Good sound quality Great clarity Good quality Reasons to Avoid No equiliser

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the soundbar's voice clarity and base quality, with good Dolby Atmos performance and clear vocals. The product is suitable for various room sizes and connectivity is generally easy to set up.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this appliance for its sound quality and clarity.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 is a premium over-ear wireless headphone built for immersive listening, travel and calls. It gets Sony's advanced noise-cancellation system that uses adaptive processing and multiple microphones to minimise surrounding distractions, while 30mm drivers deliver detailed sound. LDAC, DSEE Extreme, Ambient Sound mode, Multipoint connectivity and AI-powered voice pickup add versatility. Battery life reaches up to 30 hours with noise cancellation enabled.

Specifications Driver unit 30mm Noise cancellation Yes Bluetooth Version 5.3 Multipoint connection Yes Battery life Up to 30 hours with NC on; up to 40 hours with NC off Special features Adaptive NC Optimiser, Ambient Sound, Quick Attention, DSEE Extreme, touch controls Reasons to Buy Good sound quality Long battery life Good noise cancellation Reasons to Avoid Average microphone quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find these headphones to be an unparalleled product with excellent sound quality, deep and controlled bass, and very good noise cancellation. Moreover, the battery life is top-notch, and they can be worn for hours without discomfort.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this device for its sound quality and battery life.

The boAt Airdopes 219 is a compact pair of true wireless earbuds designed for everyday music, calls and travel. It comes with four microphones with ENx technology that are aimed to improve voice clarity during calls, while low-latency gaming mode reduces audio delay. Bluetooth 5.4, touch controls, fast charging and up to 40 hours of total playback make these earbuds practical for daily use.

Specifications Driver unit 10mm Bluetooth Version 5.4 Battery life Up to 40 hours Special features Low-latency mode, fast charging and ENx calling technology Reasons to Buy Good sound quality Good design Good battery backup Reasons to Avoid Average microphone quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find these earbuds to be good quality with awesome sound and a premium design. They also find the design to be comfortable.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this device for its sound quality and battery life.

The Faber 4L 1350W Digital Air Fryer features a compact black design with an LED display and seamless touch controls. Its 360° Rapid Air Technology is designed for even cooking while using up to 85% less oil. The 4L fryer supports multiple cooking functions, including frying, baking, roasting, toasting, defrosting, grilling and reheating. Its 12 preset cooking functions simplify preparation.

Specifications Capacity 4L Power 1350W Cooking technology 360° Rapid Air Technology Cooking functions Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill and Reheat Presets 12 Reasons to Buy Good performance Ease to use Good design Reasons to Avoid Average features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air fryer performs well and appreciate its value for money. They like its appearance, convenience, and ease of use, with one customer noting it cooks beautifully without oil.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this appliance for its cooking performance.

The boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS is a sporty smartwatch with a round 1.43-inch AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass. Its 466×466 resolution and 550-nit brightness are designed to keep workout data visible outdoors. The watch features built-in GPS with 360° motion mapping, six-axis sensors and an AI-based Auto Gym Mode that can detect multiple activities. An X2 chipset aims to keep navigation smooth, while the 3ATM water resistance and claimed 15-day battery life make it suited to active everyday use.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Display protection Gorilla Glass GPS Built-in GPS Sensors 6-axis sensors Processor Advanced X2 chipset Battery life Up to 15 days Water resistance 3ATM / 30 metres Connectivity Bluetooth Compatible devices iOS and Android smartphones Reasons to Buy Accurate readings Good design Vibrant display Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the smartwatch to be a perfect watch with a premium design and bright, clear display. The fitness tracking is accurate. They also appreciate its AI-based features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this device for its accuracy and design.

The Redmi Pad 2 is a slim tablet built around an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes it well suited to streaming, reading and online classes. Its quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos is designed to deliver fuller audio, while the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor handles everyday apps and entertainment. A 9,000mAh battery supports long usage, and the tablet also supports Redmi Smart Pen.

Specifications Display 11-inch 2.5K Processor MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 8MP Front camera 5MP Battery 9,000mAh Operating system Xiaomi HyperOS 2 Reasons to Buy Long battery life Smooth performance Bright display Reasons to Avoid Slow charging Basic cameras

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this tablet good for online learning. They find its performance smooth and battery to run for a long time. They also appreciate its bright display.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this device for its display, performance and battery life.

The LG 34G600A UltraGear is a 34-inch curved gaming monitor designed for immersive gaming and multitasking. Its 1800R WQHD display delivers a 3440×1440 resolution, while the 160Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time target smooth, responsive gameplay. AMD FreeSync Premium helps reduce screen tearing, while HDR10 and 99% sRGB coverage enhance colours. The anti-glare screen, height/tilt/swivel-adjustable stand and built-in 5W speakers add practicality for long gaming, entertainment and productivity sessions.

Specifications Screen size 34-inch Refresh rate 160Hz Viewing angle 178° Ports 2 × HDMI, 1 × DisplayPort, headphone out Speakers 2 × 5W Special features Black Stabilizer, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, anti-glare coating Reasons to Buy Good monitor quality Good colour quality Good quality Reasons to Avoid Average speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this gaming monitor to be the best they've used, offering good value for money, with one customer noting it's particularly suitable for immersive gaming experiences. The display and color quality receive positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this device for its quality and display quality.

The Xiaomi FX Pro 55-inch QLED Smart TV combines a bezel-less design with a 4K Ultra HD display, HDR10+ support and Reality Flow MEMC for sharper, smoother viewing. Its 60Hz panel gets a DLG 120Hz Game Booster for compatible gaming, while the Vivid Picture Engine 2 enhances colours. Fire TV brings popular streaming apps to the home screen, with Alexa voice control through the included remote. A 34W speaker system with Dolby Audio and DTS rounds out the entertainment-focused package.

Specifications Screen size 55 inches QLED Refresh rate 60Hz Gaming DLG 120Hz Game Booster HDR HDR10+, HDR10, HLG Picture technology Reality Flow MEMC, Vivid Picture Engine 2 Operating system Fire TV RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Processor Quad-core Cortex-A55 Audio output 34W Audio technologies Dolby Audio, DTS, DTS Virtual Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Reasons to Buy Good picture quality Good sound quality Reasons to Avoid Average speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's picture quality, with one noting its stunning 4K Ultra HD display, and appreciate its vivid colors and amazing contrast. The sound quality receives positive.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this device for its sound quality and display quality.

The Sony ULT FIELD 1 is a compact wireless Bluetooth speaker built for portable, bass-heavy listening. Its rugged design combines an IP67 rating with dust, water, rust and shock resistance. The dedicated ULT button boosts low-end frequencies, and Sony’s Sound Diffusion Processor helps spread audio across the space. It delivers up to 12 hours of battery life, supports hands-free calling and can pair two speakers for a wider stereo experience.

Specifications Audio output 30W maximum output Connectivity Bluetooth Battery life Up to 12 hours Battery capacity 2,900mAh Charging time Around 5 hours Water/dust resistance IP67 Audio features ULT bass boost, Sound Diffusion Processor Reasons to Buy Good quality Good sound quality Long battery life Good connectivity Reasons to Avoid Clarity drains at high volumes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speaker's sound quality, particularly its balanced mid and high tones with punchy bass, and appreciate its solid build and reliable performance. The device offers up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge and features easy Bluetooth connectivity.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this device for its sound quality and performance.

The Bose TV Speaker is a compact soundbar designed to make TV dialogue clearer without taking up much space. Its two angled full-range drivers create wider sound, while a centre tweeter focuses on vocals. Dialogue Mode further enhances speech, and a dedicated bass button adds extra low-end punch. Bluetooth enables wireless music streaming, while HDMI-ARC and optical connectivity simplify TV setup. The matte-finish body can sit below a TV or be wall-mounted, making it a practical upgrade for smaller rooms and everyday viewing.

Specifications Channel configuration Stereo Drivers 2 angled full-range drivers + centre tweeter Audio features Dialogue Mode, bass enhancement Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI-ARC, optical Bluetooth range Up to 9 metres Reasons to Buy Good sound quality Good clarity Great design Reasons to Avoid Some users complain of connectivity issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the soundbar's sound quality, with one noting its effective bass module, and appreciate its vocal clarity feature that improves dialogue quality. The appearance receives positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this device for its sound quality and performance.

The boAt Storm Call 4 is a lightweight smartwatch built around convenience, featuring a large 1.96-inch HD display, functional crown and direct Type-C charging. Its Bluetooth calling lets you manage calls from your wrist, while 24x7 heart-rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep and stress tracking support everyday wellness. The watch also offers multiple sports modes, auto-activity detection and emergency SOS. With an IP68-rated design and up to 12 days of claimed battery life, it combines practical smart features with easy charging for daily use.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch HD Battery life Up to 12 days Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Health tracking Heart rate, SpO2, sleep and stress Sports modes Multiple sports modes Activity tracking Auto activity detection for running and walking Reasons to Buy Long battery life Good connectivity Good features Reasons to Avoid Average accuracy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smartwatch to be a must-have budget option with good value for money, featuring a premium appearance, convenient Type-C charging, and long-lasting battery life. They appreciate its health tracking features, Bluetooth calling capabilities, and ease of use.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this device for its battery life and connectivity.

The JBL Flip Essential 3 SE is a compact portable Bluetooth speaker designed for powerful sound on the go. Its 30W two-way audio system combines a racetrack-shaped woofer, separate tweeter and dual bass radiators for punchy bass and clear vocals. The IP67-rated body is waterproof and dustproof, making it suitable for outdoor use. Up to 12 hours of battery life keeps music playing through the day, while JBL Auracast lets you connect multiple compatible speakers for a wider, room-filling soundstage.

Specifications Audio features JBL Original Pro Sound, dual passive bass radiators Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 Multi-speaker connectivity Auracast Battery life Up to 12 hours Water and dust resistance IP67 Reasons to Buy Good sound quality Portable design Good battery life Reasons to Avoid Charging accessory can be an issue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this speaker of good quality and its portable design. They also like its battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this device for its battery life and sound quality.

Top deals to look out for at the Amazon sale

MODEL DISCOUNT EXCHANGE BONUS boAt Wave Call 3 86% Up to ₹ 900 LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, DD Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 33% Up to ₹ 2550 Samsung Smart Choice 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine 28% Up to ₹ 2450 JBL Cinema SB590 Deep Bass, Dolby Atmos Soundbar 50% NA Sony WH-1000XM6 28% NA boAt Airdopes 219 77% NA Faber 4L 1350W Digital Air Fryer 67% NA boAt Valour Watch 1 50% Up to ₹ 5,200 Redmi Pad 2 34% Up to ₹ 18,000 LG 34G600A Smartchoice 86.36cm Ultragear Curved 43% NA Xiaomi 55 inch Smartchoice FX Pro 4K QLED Smart 44% NA Sony ULT Field 1 53% NA Bose TV Speaker 42% NA boAt Storm Call 4 82% Up to ₹ 1,100 JBL New Launch Flip Essential 3 SE 54% NA

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FAQs for shopping at Amazon Great Indian Festival When did the Amazon Great Indian Festival begin? The sale began at 12AM at October.

When will the Amazon Great Indian Festival end? There is no end date to the Amazon Great Indian Festival yet?

How much discount will buyers getting? Buyers can get a discount of up to 70%.

Are there other discount available for buyers? Yes buyers can avail banking discounts, no-cost EMI option, and exchange bonuses.

Will Prime members get extra discount? Yes, Prime members will get extra discounts and cashback offer during the sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.