Amazon Great Indian Festival 8PM deals revealed soon: Price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 07:30 pm IST
Gear up for price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 8PM deals to be revealed soon.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo, 7000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (40 Days Hands-Free Cleaning) | LiDAR 3.0 & Quick Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 3-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control View Details
|
₹22,999
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes LVAC Voice Nuo Robotic Automatic Vacuum Cleaner | Dry Vacuuming & Wet Mopping | Smart Voice Control | 3D Laser Mapping | Silent Operation | Powerful Suction | Virtual Demo Post-Purchase View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Vac & Mop Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 3S Mopping | Compact & Slim | PetPro | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Free Virtual Demo | Works on Smart App View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹5,799
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Cyclo Vac -24 kPa High Suction Vacuum Cleaner|Cyclonic Technology |Bagless |Compact, Lightweight & Easy to Use |6 Multipurpose Accessories |HEPA Filter |Vario Power |Auto Cord Winding View Details
|
₹6,299
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes SuperVac 1600 Watts Powerful Suction,bagless Vacuum Cleaner with cyclonic Technology,7 Accessories,1 Year Warranty,Compact,Lightweight & Easy to use (Red) 1 Liter HEPA Filter 1 Piece View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration View Details
|
₹6,099
|
|
View More Products