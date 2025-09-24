Amazon Great Indian Festival 8PM deals revealed soon: Price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 8PM Deals will be here in an hour, and this time, Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners are available at exciting price drops. Known for their efficiency, durability, and smart cleaning technology, Eureka Forbes has long been a trusted brand in Indian households. 8PM deals on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners on Amazon sale.

Whether you need a compact model for daily dusting or a powerful vacuum cleaner for deep cleaning, this sale offers great value. With limited-time festive discounts, it’s the perfect chance to upgrade your home cleaning routine. Don’t miss these 8PM deals on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners.

Loading Suggestions...

The SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo offers hands-free convenience with 40 days of auto dirt disposal, making it a premium robotic vacuum. Its LiDAR 3.0 ensures accurate mapping, while strong 7000Pa suction handles Indian homes well. With 3-hour runtime, wet mopping, and smart app control, it combines efficiency and ease. It’s ideal for large families seeking hassle-free cleaning, though it’s best suited for tech-savvy users comfortable with smart appliances.

Specifications Suction Power 7000Pa HyperSuction Navigation LiDAR 3.0 with Quick Home Mapping Cleaning Modes Dry + Wet Mopping Runtime Up to 3 hours Special Feature 40 Days Hands-Free Auto Bin

Loading Suggestions...

The LVAC Voice Nuo is designed for smart homes, featuring voice control, 3D laser mapping, and silent operation. It handles both dry vacuuming and wet mopping efficiently. Buyers will value its intelligent navigation and ease of integration with voice assistants. While powerful, it’s best suited for tech-savvy users who want automation without manual intervention. Its silent operation makes it an excellent pick for families with kids or elderly members.

Specifications Suction Power High-performance suction Navigation 3D Laser Mapping Cleaning Modes Dry + Wet Mopping Control Options Smart Voice Control + App Special Feature Silent Operation

Loading Suggestions...

Compact yet effective, the Vac & Mop Nuo is tailored for Indian households. With NextGen Gyro 2.0 navigation, PetPro features, and 3S mopping, it ensures daily cleaning with precision. Its slim design allows it to reach under furniture easily, making it great for small spaces and homes with pets. While not as advanced as LiDAR models, it balances affordability, convenience, and functionality. A good option for first-time robotic vacuum buyers.

Specifications Navigation NextGen Gyro 2.0 Cleaning Modes Dry + 3S Wet Mopping Design Slim and Compact Special Feature PetPro for pet hair cleaning Control Options mart App + Virtual Demo

Loading Suggestions...

The Ultimo Wet & Dry is a powerful 1400W vacuum designed for heavy-duty household cleaning. With 20KPa suction, a 20L stainless steel tank, and blower function, it’s ideal for both wet and dry messes. Its multiple accessories add versatility, making it suitable for all surfaces. Though not as sleek as robotic models, its power and durability make it dependable for deep cleaning larger households and workshop environments.

Specifications Power 1400 Watts Suction Power 20 KPa Tank Capacity 20 Litres (Stainless Steel) Functions Wet & Dry Cleaning + Blower Accessories 7 Multi-use attachments

Loading Suggestions...

Compact yet efficient, the Cyclo Vac offers 24KPa suction with cyclonic technology and a HEPA filter for fine dust. Its bagless design and auto cord winding make it user-friendly and low-maintenance. With six accessories, it’s versatile for different surfaces. It’s an excellent pick for small to medium households needing strong suction and portability. While not cordless, its compact build ensures hassle-free use and easy storage.

Specifications Suction Power 24 KPa with Cyclonic Tech Filtration HEPA Filter Design Compact and Bagless Cord Management Auto Cord Winding Accessories 6 Multipurpose Attachments

Loading Suggestions...

The SuperVac delivers 1600W suction power with cyclonic technology for efficient dust separation. Its bagless design and compact build make it easy to use and store. Equipped with seven accessories and a HEPA filter, it covers diverse cleaning needs. Lightweight yet powerful, this vacuum is suitable for medium households. While the 1L dust capacity may require frequent emptying, it balances performance and convenience at a competitive price point.

Specifications Power 1600 Watts Technology Cyclonic Technology Filtration HEPA Filter Dust Capacity 1 Litre (Bagless) Accessories 7 Multi-use Attachments

Loading Suggestions...

The Kordfree K10 Lite is a cordless vacuum built for portability and convenience. With 11KPa suction, 45 minutes runtime, and a removable battery, it’s ideal for daily quick cleans. The 2-in-1 handheld and upright design adds versatility, while HEPA filtration ensures better air quality. Best for apartments and small homes, it prioritizes ease of use over heavy-duty cleaning. A solid choice for those preferring cordless flexibility in a lightweight design.

Specifications Design Cordless 2-in-1 (Handheld + Upright) Suction Power 11 KPa Runtime 45 Minutes Battery Removable and Rechargeable Filtration HEPA, 4-Stage Filtration

FAQs Are Eureka Forbes robotic vacuum cleaners suitable for Indian homes? Yes, robotic models are designed for Indian floors. They handle dust, pet hair, and mopping needs effectively, with mapping features for efficient cleaning.

What’s the difference between bagless and bagged Eureka Forbes vacuums? Bagless models use cyclonic technology with HEPA filters for easy dust disposal. Bagged ones may offer larger storage but need frequent bag replacements. Bagless is cost-effective long term.

Can I control these vacuums through a smartphone? Yes, most Eureka Forbes robotic models offer smart app control for scheduling, cleaning modes, and mapping. Some even support voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant.

How powerful are Eureka Forbes vacuums compared to others? They range from 7,000Pa suction in robotic cleaners to 24KPa in traditional models. This ensures flexibility for light dusting, deep carpet cleaning, or heavy-duty wet and dry tasks.

Do Eureka Forbes vacuums come with after-sales support? Yes, most models include a 1-year warranty and free virtual demo post-purchase. Customer service is widely available across India, covering repair, spare parts, and troubleshooting assistance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.