Wed, Sept 24, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival 8PM deals revealed soon: Price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 07:30 pm IST

Gear up for price drop on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 8PM deals to be revealed soon.

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo, 7000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (40 Days Hands-Free Cleaning) | LiDAR 3.0 & Quick Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 3-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control View Details checkDetails

₹22,999

Eureka Forbes LVAC Voice Nuo Robotic Automatic Vacuum Cleaner | Dry Vacuuming & Wet Mopping | Smart Voice Control | 3D Laser Mapping | Silent Operation | Powerful Suction | Virtual Demo Post-Purchase View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Eureka Forbes Vac & Mop Nuo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | NextGen Gyro 2.0 Navigation | 3S Mopping | Compact & Slim | PetPro | Ideal for Indian Floor Types | Free Virtual Demo | Works on Smart App View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

Eureka Forbes Cyclo Vac -24 kPa High Suction Vacuum Cleaner|Cyclonic Technology |Bagless |Compact, Lightweight & Easy to Use |6 Multipurpose Accessories |HEPA Filter |Vario Power |Auto Cord Winding View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

Eureka Forbes SuperVac 1600 Watts Powerful Suction,bagless Vacuum Cleaner with cyclonic Technology,7 Accessories,1 Year Warranty,Compact,Lightweight & Easy to use (Red) 1 Liter HEPA Filter 1 Piece View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration View Details checkDetails

₹6,099

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 8PM Deals will be here in an hour, and this time, Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners are available at exciting price drops. Known for their efficiency, durability, and smart cleaning technology, Eureka Forbes has long been a trusted brand in Indian households.

8PM deals on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners on Amazon sale.
Whether you need a compact model for daily dusting or a powerful vacuum cleaner for deep cleaning, this sale offers great value. With limited-time festive discounts, it’s the perfect chance to upgrade your home cleaning routine. Don’t miss these 8PM deals on Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaners.

The SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo offers hands-free convenience with 40 days of auto dirt disposal, making it a premium robotic vacuum. Its LiDAR 3.0 ensures accurate mapping, while strong 7000Pa suction handles Indian homes well. With 3-hour runtime, wet mopping, and smart app control, it combines efficiency and ease. It’s ideal for large families seeking hassle-free cleaning, though it’s best suited for tech-savvy users comfortable with smart appliances.

Specifications

Suction Power
7000Pa HyperSuction
Navigation
LiDAR 3.0 with Quick Home Mapping
Cleaning Modes
Dry + Wet Mopping
Runtime
Up to 3 hours
Special Feature
40 Days Hands-Free Auto Bin
The LVAC Voice Nuo is designed for smart homes, featuring voice control, 3D laser mapping, and silent operation. It handles both dry vacuuming and wet mopping efficiently. Buyers will value its intelligent navigation and ease of integration with voice assistants. While powerful, it’s best suited for tech-savvy users who want automation without manual intervention. Its silent operation makes it an excellent pick for families with kids or elderly members.

Specifications

Suction Power
High-performance suction
Navigation
3D Laser Mapping
Cleaning Modes
Dry + Wet Mopping
Control Options
Smart Voice Control + App
Special Feature
Silent Operation
Compact yet effective, the Vac & Mop Nuo is tailored for Indian households. With NextGen Gyro 2.0 navigation, PetPro features, and 3S mopping, it ensures daily cleaning with precision. Its slim design allows it to reach under furniture easily, making it great for small spaces and homes with pets. While not as advanced as LiDAR models, it balances affordability, convenience, and functionality. A good option for first-time robotic vacuum buyers.

Specifications

Navigation
NextGen Gyro 2.0
Cleaning Modes
Dry + 3S Wet Mopping
Design
Slim and Compact
Special Feature
PetPro for pet hair cleaning
Control Options
mart App + Virtual Demo
The Ultimo Wet & Dry is a powerful 1400W vacuum designed for heavy-duty household cleaning. With 20KPa suction, a 20L stainless steel tank, and blower function, it’s ideal for both wet and dry messes. Its multiple accessories add versatility, making it suitable for all surfaces. Though not as sleek as robotic models, its power and durability make it dependable for deep cleaning larger households and workshop environments.

Specifications

Power
1400 Watts
Suction Power
20 KPa
Tank Capacity
20 Litres (Stainless Steel)
Functions
Wet & Dry Cleaning + Blower
Accessories
7 Multi-use attachments
Compact yet efficient, the Cyclo Vac offers 24KPa suction with cyclonic technology and a HEPA filter for fine dust. Its bagless design and auto cord winding make it user-friendly and low-maintenance. With six accessories, it’s versatile for different surfaces. It’s an excellent pick for small to medium households needing strong suction and portability. While not cordless, its compact build ensures hassle-free use and easy storage.

Specifications

Suction Power
24 KPa with Cyclonic Tech
Filtration
HEPA Filter
Design
Compact and Bagless
Cord Management
Auto Cord Winding
Accessories
6 Multipurpose Attachments
The SuperVac delivers 1600W suction power with cyclonic technology for efficient dust separation. Its bagless design and compact build make it easy to use and store. Equipped with seven accessories and a HEPA filter, it covers diverse cleaning needs. Lightweight yet powerful, this vacuum is suitable for medium households. While the 1L dust capacity may require frequent emptying, it balances performance and convenience at a competitive price point.

Specifications

Power
1600 Watts
Technology
Cyclonic Technology
Filtration
HEPA Filter
Dust Capacity
1 Litre (Bagless)
Accessories
7 Multi-use Attachments
The Kordfree K10 Lite is a cordless vacuum built for portability and convenience. With 11KPa suction, 45 minutes runtime, and a removable battery, it’s ideal for daily quick cleans. The 2-in-1 handheld and upright design adds versatility, while HEPA filtration ensures better air quality. Best for apartments and small homes, it prioritizes ease of use over heavy-duty cleaning. A solid choice for those preferring cordless flexibility in a lightweight design.

Specifications

Design
Cordless 2-in-1 (Handheld + Upright)
Suction Power
11 KPa
Runtime
45 Minutes
Battery
Removable and Rechargeable
Filtration
HEPA, 4-Stage Filtration
  • Are Eureka Forbes robotic vacuum cleaners suitable for Indian homes?

    Yes, robotic models are designed for Indian floors. They handle dust, pet hair, and mopping needs effectively, with mapping features for efficient cleaning.

  • What’s the difference between bagless and bagged Eureka Forbes vacuums?

    Bagless models use cyclonic technology with HEPA filters for easy dust disposal. Bagged ones may offer larger storage but need frequent bag replacements. Bagless is cost-effective long term.

  • Can I control these vacuums through a smartphone?

    Yes, most Eureka Forbes robotic models offer smart app control for scheduling, cleaning modes, and mapping. Some even support voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant.

  • How powerful are Eureka Forbes vacuums compared to others?

    They range from 7,000Pa suction in robotic cleaners to 24KPa in traditional models. This ensures flexibility for light dusting, deep carpet cleaning, or heavy-duty wet and dry tasks.

  • Do Eureka Forbes vacuums come with after-sales support?

    Yes, most models include a 1-year warranty and free virtual demo post-purchase. Customer service is widely available across India, covering repair, spare parts, and troubleshooting assistance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
