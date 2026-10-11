Amazon laptop discounts: 5 Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer and Asus laptops with up to 61% off

A laptop price drop can make upgrading more appealing, but the biggest discount does not necessarily mean the right machine for your needs. Students may prioritise affordability and battery life, office users may need dependable multitasking and anyone working with demanding applications should pay closer attention to the processor, memory and storage. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale features five laptops from Lenovo, Acer, HP, Dell and Asus, with discounts ranging from 22% to 61%. Their listed prices span ₹22,990 to ₹95,990, covering everything from a Chromebook for everyday online tasks to Windows laptops for productivity. We've compared the prices, additional bank offers and important specifications to help you understand what each model brings to the table before making a purchase.

Factors to consider when buying a laptop

Processor and intended workload: Match the processor to your daily applications. Basic browsing and documents need less processing power than software development, video editing or other demanding workloads.

RAM and storage: For comfortable multitasking, 16GB RAM offers more headroom than 8GB. A 512GB SSD is a useful starting point if you store large files or install several applications.

Operating system: Windows supports a broad range of desktop applications, while ChromeOS is suited to browser-based workflows. Check software compatibility before choosing a Chromebook.

Display and portability: Consider screen resolution, brightness, size and weight. A 14-inch laptop is easier to carry, while a 15.6-inch screen offers more working space. Battery capacity and the laptop's power requirements also matter if you travel frequently.

Laptop price drop on Amazon: Price and bank offers

Compare five discounted laptops on Amazon, including their prices, bank offers, key specifications and suitability for everyday computing, work and study.

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

Laptop Current listed price Advertised discount Additional bank offer Lenovo ThinkBook 14 ₹ 95,990 58% off ₹ 1,000 instant discount on SBI credit card EMI Acer Aspire One ₹ 43,990 51% off ₹ 2,000 instant discount on select bank credit cards HP Chromebook 14 ₹ 22,990 61% off ₹ 1,000 instant discount on SBI debit card Dell 15 ₹ 61,990 22% off 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card ASUS Vivobook 15 ₹ 66,990 58% off ₹ 3,000 instant discount on select bank credit cards

The prices and discount percentages above are the details that were live at the time of writing this article. Bank benefits are additional to the advertised sale prices where applicable. Check the checkout page for eligibility, minimum transaction amounts and offer limits before placing an order.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 is positioned for users who need a business-oriented laptop for office work, multitasking and regular video meetings. Its Intel Core 5 210H processor, integrated graphics and 14-inch WUXGA display make it suitable for productivity rather than demanding gaming. The laptop comes with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, although interested buyers should verify the exact model code and included software before ordering.

Specifications Display 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 60Hz Processor Intel Core 5 210H Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 16GB DDR5-5600MT/s Storage 512GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 QLC Reasons to Buy The 16:10 display provides additional vertical space for documents and spreadsheets. A business-focused design suits office workflows and regular productivity tasks. Upgradeable memory configuration can provide flexibility for future workloads. Reasons to Avoid Integrated graphics are not designed for demanding modern gaming. The 14-inch screen offers less workspace than larger 15.6-inch and 16-inch laptops. The listed price is considerably higher than entry-level laptops, so its business-oriented features need to justify the extra spend.

Best for Office Work: Lenovo ThinkBook 14

Why we picked it: The 16:10 aspect ratio on this display is a massive quality-of-life upgrade for office workers, giving you significantly more vertical screen real estate for reading long PDFs or scrolling through massive Excel spreadsheets. Paired with a generous 16GB of RAM straight out of the box, this machine won't choke when you are running a heavy Zoom call alongside a dozen Chrome tabs.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Acer Aspire One is a more affordable Windows laptop aimed at students and users handling everyday computing. The official Acer listing for the A114-43 Ryzen 5 40 configuration specifies 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 14-inch WXGA display. It also includes Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office in the listed bundle. The relatively modest screen resolution is worth considering if you frequently work with detailed spreadsheets or multiple windows.

Specifications - Display 14-inch WXGA (1366 x 768), LED-backlit TFT LCD - Processor AMD Ryzen 5 40 - Graphics AMD Radeon 610M - RAM 8GB LPDDR5 - Storage 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD Reasons to Buy - The compact 14-inch format is convenient for carrying between home, college and office. - A 512GB SSD provides space for documents, applications and everyday files. - Windows 11 Home and the advertised Office bundle suit standard productivity tasks. Reasons to Avoid - The 1366 x 768 display resolution is lower than Full HD, limiting workspace and image detail. - Integrated Radeon graphics are intended for everyday computing rather than demanding gaming. - The 8GB onboard memory configuration limits upgrade flexibility compared with laptops that have accessible RAM slots.

Best for Students on a Strict Budget: Acer Smartchoice Aspire One

Why we picked it: While the lower 768p screen resolution shows its budget roots, getting a snappy 512GB SSD and a capable Ryzen 5 processor at this tier is a rare find. It’s an excellent "beater" laptop for college students who just need to type essays, manage emails and carry a lightweight machine across campus without constantly worrying about finding a power outlet.

The HP Chromebook 14 takes a different route from the Windows laptops in this list. It runs ChromeOS and uses MediaTek's Kompanio 540 processor, making it a candidate for browser-based work, online learning and Google Workspace applications.Its biggest consideration is software compatibility, particularly if you depend on Windows-only applications.

Specifications Display 14-inch, with HD and FHD options depending on configuration Processor MediaTek Kompanio 540, 8 cores Graphics Integrated Arm Mali-G57 MC2 RAM 4GB or 8GB LPDDR5-6400, depending on configuration Storage 64GB eMMC or 128GB UFS, depending on configuration Reasons to Buy ChromeOS is well suited to browser-based work, online learning and cloud applications. A lightweight computing platform is convenient for students and everyday use. HP advertises up to 17 hours of battery life for the Chromebook 14 series, depending on configuration and usage. Reasons to Avoid ChromeOS does not run every conventional Windows desktop application. Storage options listed for this series are smaller than the SSD capacities of the Windows laptops in this guide.

Best for Web-Based Work: HP Chromebook 14

Why we picked it: If 90% of your daily tasks happen inside a web browser (Google Docs, Netflix, web-based email), paying the "Windows tax" for heavy processing power you won't use doesn't make sense. We picked this Chromebook because the MediaTek processor sipping power means you can legitimately leave the charger at home, and the ChromeOS environment is practically immune to the bloatware and slowdowns that plague cheap Windows laptops.

The Dell 15, previously sold under the Inspiron name, is a conventional Windows laptop for office work, home computing and multitasking. The listed configuration uses Intel's 13th Gen Core i5-1334U processor with integrated graphics. Dell offers several memory, display and battery configurations across the series, so the Amazon variant's RAM, SSD and panel details should be confirmed. Its 15.6-inch screen gives users a familiar layout for documents and spreadsheets.

Specifications - Display 15.6-inch Full HD, anti-glare, with panel options varying by configuration - Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 10 cores, 12 threads - Graphics Intel Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics, depending on configuration - RAM Configuration-dependent - Storage 512GB or 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, depending on configuration Reasons to Buy - The Core i5 processor is suited to multitasking across common office and productivity applications. - The larger screen is useful for spreadsheets, documents and side-by-side windows. - The Windows platform supports a broad range of conventional desktop applications. Reasons to Avoid - Integrated graphics are not intended for demanding AAA gaming or intensive 3D rendering. - The 15.6-inch chassis is less compact than a smaller 14-inch laptop.

Best Mainstream Workhorse: Dell 15

Why we picked it: This is your classic, no-nonsense productivity workhorse. The 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor offers the best raw CPU performance on this list, making it the right choice for home-office setups that require heavy multitasking. The full 15.6-inch screen and traditional keyboard layout provide desktop-level comfort for long working hours.

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is designed for everyday productivity, with a 15.6-inch Full HD display and Intel Core 5 120U processor. The official configuration listed by ASUS includes 8GB onboard RAM, a 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home and Office Home 2024. A 180-degree hinge and physical webcam shield are useful everyday touches.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 60Hz, 250 nits Processor Intel Core 5 120U, 10 cores, 12 threads Graphics Intel Graphics RAM 8GB DDR5 onboard, upgradeable up to 24GB Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Reasons to Buy Full HD resolution offers a sharper workspace than an HD laptop display. The physical webcam shield provides an easy way to cover the camera when it is not in use. Memory expansion gives users an upgrade path beyond the onboard RAM. Reasons to Avoid The 250-nit display may be less comfortable to use in very bright surroundings. The 60Hz screen is suited to everyday productivity rather than high-refresh-rate gaming.

Best for Everyday Privacy & Durability: ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026)

Why we picked it: We love seeing premium practical features trickle down to budget-friendly machines. The physical webcam privacy shield offers absolute peace of mind for remote workers, and the 180-degree lay-flat hinge is surprisingly useful for sharing your screen in study groups or meetings. Crucially, the RAM is easily upgradeable, meaning this laptop can grow with your needs over the next few years.

Top 3 features of laptops

Laptop Processor Display Key differentiator Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Intel Core 5 210H 14-inch WUXGA Business-oriented design Acer Aspire One AMD Ryzen 5 40 14-inch WXGA Compact Windows laptop HP Chromebook 14 MediaTek Kompanio 540 14-inch HD/FHD options ChromeOS and cloud workflows Dell 15 Intel Core i5-1334U 15.6-inch Full HD Conventional Windows productivity ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel Core 5 120U 15.6-inch Full HD Webcam privacy shield

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FAQs How much should I spend on a laptop for everyday use? Your budget should reflect the applications you use and how long you plan to keep the laptop. Compare processor performance, RAM, SSD capacity, display quality and warranty rather than choosing solely by price.

Is 8GB RAM enough for a laptop? 8GB RAM can handle basic browsing, document editing and light multitasking. If you regularly keep many browser tabs open or use demanding applications, 16GB RAM provides more room to work comfortably.

Should I choose a Chromebook or a Windows laptop? A Chromebook is suitable for browser-based tasks, online learning and cloud applications. A Windows laptop is generally more flexible if you need conventional desktop software, specialised applications or a wider range of locally installed programmes.

Is an SSD important when buying a laptop? Yes. SSD storage generally provides faster boot times and application loading than a traditional mechanical hard drive. Capacity also matters, particularly if you store photos, videos, large documents or multiple applications locally.

How can I check whether a laptop discount is genuine? Compare the current selling price with the model's recent prices and check the exact configuration. Review bank-offer conditions, seller details, warranty coverage and return policies. Remember that an advertised percentage discount does not necessarily indicate the lowest available price.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.