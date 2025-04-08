Menu Explore
Amazon Mega Electronics Days starts today! Up to 75% off on laptops, tablets, headphones and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Apr 08, 2025 12:53 PM IST

Amazon Mega Electronics Days have started today! Grab laptops, tabs, smartwatches and more at up to 75% discount from HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Apple and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11 Home, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ320WS, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IZI IRIS Pocket 4K Vlogging Camera - with Dual AMOLED Display 1/1.3 CMOS Sensor, 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer, AI Tracking, 512GB Support, 160-Min Battery, Best Video Camera for Youtubers & Instagram View Details checkDetails

₹24,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹83,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech C270 HD Webcam, HD 720p/30fps, Widescreen HD Video Calling, HD Light Correction, Noise-Reducing Mic, for Skype, FaceTime, Hangouts, WebEx, PC/Mac/Laptop/MacBook/Tablet - Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC0031IN, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹62,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mivi Fort Q48 Soundbar with subwoofer, 48 Watts, 2.1 Channel with 2 in-Build Full-Range Speakers and an External subwoofer, Multiple Input Modes, Made in India soundbar for TV View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Tab P12| 12.7 Inch| 8 GB, 128 GB Expandable| 3K Display| 10200 mAh Battery| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Wi-Fi 6 Certified| Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Front Camera (Storm Grey, ZACH0070IN) View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Intel 13th Gen i5 EvoTM 35.56cm(14) Dynamic Amoled 2X, 3K Display, 120Hz, Ultra Thin & Light Laptop(16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Graphite/1.17Kg), NP940XFG-KC1IN View Details checkDetails

₹97,150

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11 Home, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ320WS, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹83,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Galaxy Book3 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Silver, 1.58 Kg, with MS Office) View Details checkDetails

₹55,190

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI Modern 14, Intel 12Th Gen. I7-1255U, 36Cm FHD 60Hz Laptop(16GB/512GB NVME SSD/Windows 11 Home/Bluetooth/Mso 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12MO-1211IN View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Pavilion 14, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, (Win11, Office21, Silver,1.41 kg), IPS, Micro-edge, BrightView,14-inch (35.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe graphics, HD camera,dv2015TU View Details checkDetails

₹73,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg View Details checkDetails

₹50,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Tab P12| 12.7 Inch| 8 GB, 128 GB Expandable| 3K Display| 10200 mAh Battery| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Wi-Fi 6 Certified| Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Front Camera (Storm Grey, ZACH0070IN) View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo {Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details checkDetails

₹29,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹18,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹34,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Pad 2 (12.1 Inch)LCD Display,8GB RAM, 128GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray] View Details checkDetails

₹36,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC0031IN, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹62,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6, Windows 11, Graphite Black, 2.3KG, FA506NCR-HN054W, 48WHR Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Smartchoice Victus Gaming Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H,6GB RTX 4050 GPU,15.6-inch(39.6 cm),FHD,IPS,144 Hz,16GB DDR4,1TB SSD,Backlit KB,B&O (Win 11,MSO,Blue,2.37 kg),fa1317TX View Details checkDetails

₹82,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ 2024, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 13th Gen, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83DV007GIN, 1Yr ADP Free Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹86,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Nitro V 15, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Octa-core Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6 GB GDDR6(16 GB DDR5/512GB) IPS FHD, 15.6/39.62cm,144Hz, Win 11 Home, Obsidian Black, 2.1 KG,ANV15-41, Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹70,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 16X, Intel Core i5-13420H, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 16, Windows 11, MS Office 365 Basic(1Year)/Office Home 2024, Indie Black, 1.8KG, K3605VC-RP412WS Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹68,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX View Details checkDetails

₹61,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP [Smart Choice Omen Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs, 8GB RTX 4060 GPU, 16.1(40.9 Cm), FHD, IPS, 165 Hz, 300 Nits, 16GB DDR5, 1Tb SSD, RGB Kb, 7Ms Response Time (Win 11, Black, 2.32 Kg),Xd0020Ax View Details checkDetails

₹104,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps,Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant View Details checkDetails

₹41,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Enigma Gem Womens Luxury Smart Watch w/ 1.19” (3.02cm) AMOLED Display, Emergency SOS Live Location Sharing, Watch Face Studio, QR Tray, BT Calling, 700+ Active Mode, HR & SpO2 (Metallic Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor,for iOS & Android(Signature Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display, Slate and Shadow Gray View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black) View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Up to 32Db Active Noise Cancellation,10Mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43H Music Playback -Melodic White View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,489

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mivi SuperPods Halo [Flagship Launch], 35dB ANC in Ear Ear Buds Wireless, Spatial Audio, 60HRS Battery,13mm Drivers, IPX4, v5.4 Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over-The-Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Black View Details checkDetails

₹35,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arctic Fox Pureview Transparent Wireless and Bluetooth Rechargeable Mouse, USB Receiver,LED Battery Magic Silm for Office/PC/Mac/Laptop/Apple/ipad(Space Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG Full HD 1080P Smart Webcam at 30 fps, Superior Privacy, Built-in Microphone, Picture in Picture, Remote Meeting, USB Streaming, Compatible with PC, Laptops and Smart TV (VC23GA, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP K100 Wired Keyboard, Quick, Comfy and Accurate, USB Plug & Play Setup,LED Indicators(7J4G1AA) View Details checkDetails

₹615

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Zebronics K24 Wired USB Keyboard, 104 Keys, Long Life 8 Million Keystrokes, Silent & Comfortable Use, Slim Design, Retractable Stand, 1.5 Meter Textured Cable, UV Coated keycaps View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s, Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard with Customisable Shortcuts, Slim and Portable, Easy-Switch for Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, Chrome OS - Tonal Graphite View Details checkDetails

₹2,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech M186 Wireless Mouse, 2.4GHz with USB Mini Receiver, 12-Month Battery Life, 1000 DPI Optical Tracking, Ambidextrous, Compatible with PC, Mac, Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹545

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Toad 14 Wireless Mouse, 2.4 GHz with USB Nano Dongle, up to 1400 Adjustable DPI and Dual-Function Scroll Wheel for Laptops, PCs, MacBooks (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech C270 HD Webcam, HD 720p/30fps, Widescreen HD Video Calling, HD Light Correction, Noise-Reducing Mic, for Skype, FaceTime, Hangouts, WebEx, PC/Mac/Laptop/MacBook/Tablet - Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GOVO GOSURROUND 950 | 280W Sound bar | 5.1 Channel Home Theatre with 6.5 subwoofer | Dual Rear Satellites, HDMI, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 5 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mivi Fort Q48 Soundbar with subwoofer, 48 Watts, 2.1 Channel with 2 in-Build Full-Range Speakers and an External subwoofer, Multiple Input Modes, Made in India soundbar for TV View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power, 16.5cm subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Optical, BT v5.0, LED Display, Wall Mount and AUX,Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Aavante Bar Groove, 16 W Signature Sound, Multiple Connectivity Modes, 6HRS Playtime, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-In, Bluetooth connectivity - Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Marshall Acton III 60 W Bluetooth Powered Home Speaker, Cream View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IZI IRIS Pocket 4K Vlogging Camera - with Dual AMOLED Display 1/1.3 CMOS Sensor, 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer, AI Tracking, 512GB Support, 160-Min Battery, Best Video Camera for Youtubers & Instagram View Details checkDetails

₹24,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

insta360 X3 Action Camera, 1/2 Sensor, 5.7K 360 Capture, Optical Zoom 3X, 72 MP 360 Photo, 4K Single Lens Mode, Black View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GoPro Hero13 Special Bundle Includes - Hero13 Action Camera, The Handler, 2 Enduro Batteries, 2 Curved Adhesive Mounts, 64GB MicroSD Card (1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty),Black View Details checkDetails

₹42,230

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Canon EOS R6 Mark II 24. 2 MP Mirrorless Camera with RF24-105mm f4 L is USM Lens Kit (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹265,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fujifilm X-S20 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans Sensor|AI Deep Learning|IBIS System|Mirrorless Camera|6.2k 30p| Eye/Subject Detection with 16-50mm Zoom Lens f/2.8-4.8 for Content Creation View Details checkDetails

₹152,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cason CX11 5K Action Camera for Moto Vlogging/Vlogging with Flashlight,Advanced External Mic for Helmet Camera for Bike (Type c) EIS+Gyro, Touch Screen 2 x 1350 mAh Battery and Accessories(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony Alpha ZV-E10 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera, Made for Creators | APS-C Sensor |Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording (Body Only) – Black View Details checkDetails

₹52,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The much-awaited Amazon Mega Electronics Days is finally live, and it’s raining offers on your favourite gadgets! From now until 13th April, Amazon is rolling out up to 75% off on a wide range of electronics. Looking for deals on laptops or discounts on tablets? The sale features top picks from HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Apple, and more.

Amazon Mega Electronics Days are live.
Amazon Mega Electronics Days are live.

You’ll also find exciting Amazon deals on smartwatches, headphones, tablets, and other essential gadgets. With limited-time offers and hot-selling products flying off the shelves, this is the perfect time to get your hands on that laptop or smartwatch you’ve been eyeing.

Browse through unbeatable deals on gadgets before stocks run out. From powerful tablets for work and entertainment to stylish smartwatches and performance-driven laptops, this sale has something for everyone.

Best deals on Amazon Mega Electronics Days

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Mega Electronics Days deals on laptops, up to 45% off

The Amazon Mega Electronics Days brings you unmissable deals on laptops, with up to 45% off on top-performing models. From daily work to gaming and study needs, there's something for everyone. Choose from trusted brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, ASUS, and Acer, featuring the latest Intel and AMD processors, SSD storage, long battery life, and sleek designs. 

From a lightweight laptop for travel or a powerful machine for multitasking, Amazon has the perfect pick for you. This is the right time to grab reliable laptops with features like Full HD displays, 8GB+ RAM, fast charging, and backlit keyboards. 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Tablets at up to 55% off during Amazon Mega Electronics Days

Grab your favourite tablets at up to 55% off during the Amazon Mega Electronics Days! For reading, entertainment, classes, or casual browsing, Amazon has rolled out unbeatable deals on gadgets from top brands like Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, Xiaomi, and more.

Choose from a variety of screen sizes, storage options, and features like HD displays, powerful processors, long battery life, and stylus support for sketching or note-taking. Many models also support 4G or Wi-Fi calling, making them a great fit for students, professionals, and families alike.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Gaming laptops at up to 30% off on Mega Electronics Days

Gear up for intense gaming sessions with powerful gaming laptops at up to 30% off during the Amazon Mega Electronics Days. From entry-level models to high-end machines, Amazon is offering solid deals on laptops built for speed, graphics, and smooth performance.

Explore top brands like ASUS ROG, HP Victus, Lenovo Legion, Acer Nitro, and more, equipped with dedicated NVIDIA graphics cards, high refresh rate displays, Intel i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7 processors, and cooling systems to keep things running smoothly.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
Explore the best deals on Amazon Mega Electronics Days.
Explore the best deals on Amazon Mega Electronics Days.

Smartwatches at up to 70% off on Amazon Mega Electronics Days

Track your daily activities, stay connected on the go, and do more with smartwatches at up to 70% off during the Amazon Mega Electronics Days. This sale features top Amazon deals on stylish and feature-packed smartwatches from brands like boAt, Noise, Samsung, Apple, and many more.

These deals on gadgets bring options with heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, call alerts, multiple sports modes, and AMOLED displays. Some models even support Bluetooth calling and built-in voice assistants.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best deals on headphones during Mega Electronics Days, up to 80% off

Enjoy your favourite music, podcasts, and calls with crystal-clear sound—thanks to the best deals on headphones during the Amazon Mega Electronics Days! With discounts of up to 80% off, Amazon is offering huge savings on top brands like boAt, JBL, Sony, and more.

From wireless earbuds to over-ear headphones, the sale features models with deep bass, noise cancellation, voice assistant support, and long battery life. These limited-time Amazon deals are the perfect way to grab premium audio gear without spending big.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

PC accessories deals, up to 60% off on Amazon Mega Electronics Days

Give your setup a solid boost with top PC accessories at up to 60% off during the Amazon Mega Electronics Days! Need it for working, gaming, or attending online classes, Amazon has lined up exciting deals on gadgets and essentials that make a difference.

From keyboards, mice, and webcams to monitors, external storage, cooling pads, and more—find everything you need from trusted brands like Logitech, HP, Zebronics, Lenovo, Dell, and Western Digital. Look for features like mechanical keys, high DPI sensors, 1080p webcams, and fast transfer speeds in external drives.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best deals on speakers and soundbars, up to 70% off on Mega Electronics Days

Get ready to fill your space with powerful sound! The Amazon Mega Electronics Days brings you the best deals on speakers and soundbars with discounts of up to 70% off. 

Explore top audio brands like boAt, JBL, Sony, Zebronics and more, offering products with deep bass, Dolby Audio, Bluetooth connectivity, built-in subwoofers, and compact designs. Choose from portable Bluetooth speakers, home theatre systems, and sleek soundbars that deliver clear and room-filling sound.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Best camera deals on Amazon Mega Electronics Days, up to 55% off

Capture every moment with precision, thanks to the best camera deals during the Amazon Mega Electronics Days, offering up to 55% off on a wide range of cameras and accessories. If you're a photography enthusiast or a budding content creator, Amazon has something for everyone.

Browse DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, action cams, and vlogging kits from top brands like Canon, Sony, GoPro, and Fujifilm. Look out for features like 4K video recording, high megapixel sensors, image stabilisation, Wi-Fi connectivity, and interchangeable lenses.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Mega Electronics Days

  • Are noise-cancelling headphones worth it?

    Yes, if you want to block background noise for calls, travel, or focus. Look for active noise cancellation (ANC) for the best results.

  • Can smartwatches work without a phone?

    Basic functions like time, alarm, and fitness tracking work without a phone. But to get calls, notifications, or app support, it needs to be connected.

  • Do all laptops come with MS Office pre-installed?

    Not always. Some come with a free trial or 1-year subscription. Check the product details to confirm if it includes lifetime access or needs a separate purchase.

  • What should I look for when buying a laptop on sale?

    Look for RAM (8GB or more), SSD storage, latest processor (Intel i5/Ryzen 5 or above), and battery backup. Also, check screen size and purpose—gaming, work, or study.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Mega Electronics Days starts today! Up to 75% off on laptops, tablets, headphones and more
