Amazon most favoured e-commerce platform; Tier II cities online savvy: Survey

Residents from Tier II cities and lower spend an average of 2 hours and 25 minutes per week on online shopping, accounting for around 16% of their income, a consumer survey conducted by CyberMedia Research (CMR), a technology market research and advisory firm in India, reveals. It adds that Tier II cities like Guwahati, Coimbatore, and Lucknow outshine Tier I cities in terms of time spent on e-commerce. Bengaluru takes the lead among Tier I cities, with residents spending the most time on online shopping, approximately 4 hours and 2 minutes per week.

Key points of the survey | Top 5

Online shopping is getting huge traction in Tier II cities.

1. The average spending on online purchases in the last 6 months by Tier II buyers ( ₹20,100) is nearly on par with the online spending by Tier I buyers ( ₹21,700). Average spending is the highest in Mumbai ( ₹24,200).

2. 62 per cent purchase clothing and accessories online, while 54% purchase electronics and electronic gadgets online.

3. The top three triggers for online shopping are attractive prices, convenient return/exchange processes, and attractive offers.

4. 86 per cent rely on influencers’ or publishers’ reviews to make their purchase decisions. Notably, males (90 per cent) appear to follow influencers more diligently than females (80 per cent).

5. Around two-thirds of online users search (70 per cent) rather than browse (30 per cent) while buying accessories. Consumers typically make their buying decisions before visiting an online shopping platform.

Top three most bought electronic gadgets

The survey points out that the top three most bought electronic gadgets on e-commerce platforms are:

1. Smartphones

2. Headphones/Earphones

3. Smartbands/Smart Watches

What is the trend in smartphone shopping?

According to the survey, 62 per cent of Tier II purchasers prioritise 5G-capable devices. Furthermore, buyers are purchasing premium mobile phones, with a 24% share of devices priced above ₹20,000 being purchased online. On the other hand, just 2 per cent had purchased affordable smartphones (less than ₹7,000).

For mobile gamers, fast charging (67 per cent) and long battery life (63 per cent) are desired specifications.

Flipkart, Amazon, or JioMart - Who dominates the Indian e-commerce market?

The most preferred online platform

1. Amazon

2. Flipkart

3. Meesho

The survey says Amazon is favoured by its users for its attractive prices, easy return/exchange process, brand trust and convenience of shopping across pin codes in India. “Over the past six months, 73 per cent of consumers from both Tier II and Tier I cities have shopped at Amazon.”

Ranking based on customer satisfaction

1. Amazon

2. Flipkart

3. Reliance Digital

The ‘CMR Consumer Aspirations and eCommerce in Bharat’ Survey was conducted in May 2023 covering 3,006 consumers, across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Lucknow and Guwahati.

