Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale in July. What to expect? Exclusive deals, bank offers, fast delivery

Amazon India's widely anticipated annual event, Prime Day 2023, returns. Shoppers can enjoy the seventh edition of this two-day spectacle in the month of July. (Find all the best electronics deals) Amazon Prime Day 2023 to bring many top deals.(REUTERS)

But when is Amazon Prime Day 2023? The e-commerce platform has revealed that the upcoming Amazon sale will be from July 15 at 12:00 am until July 16.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 | Top deals

Amazon in this online sale will offer top deals on smartphones, TVs, appliances, fashion and beauty, groceries, Amazon devices, home and kitchen, furniture to everyday essentials. (ALSO READ | Amazon, Flipkart among 20 online sellers issued notices for selling drugs without licence: Report)

The upcoming Amazon sale will feature new launches from over 400 Indian and global brands, including OnePlus, iQOO, Realme, Samsung, Motorola, boAt, Sony, Allen Solly, Lifestyle, Titan, Fossil, Puma, Tata, Dabur. According to the e-commerce platform, 2000 new product releases from small and medium enterprises, will participate in the event.

Bank cards will give extra discounts in Prime Day Sale

In the Prime Day Sale 2023, Amazon has revealed that there will be a 10 per cent discount on payments using ICICI Bank cards, SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. All customers will get up to a 10 per cent instant discount on purchases made with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Apart from these shopping benefits, the card also comes in handy to avail discounts on travel bookings on Amazon, bill payments etc.

ALSO READ: Centre issues order against e-commerce sites for selling seat belt alarm stoppers

'Amazon to give fastest delivery speeds ever in India'

Talking about the Prime Day 2023 sale, Akshay Sahi, director, Prime and Delivery Experience, at Amazon India said, “This Prime Day, customers will enjoy our fastest speeds ever in India. Prime members ordering from 25 cities of India will be able to enjoy same day or the very next day delivery of their orders and Prime members shopping from most tier II cities will have their Prime Day delivery within 24 to 48 hours."

When do Flipkart's Big Billion Days start in 2023?

Flipkart has not announced the launch date of its annual mega sale yet. However, going along with the traditions, Big Billion Days is expected to be no sooner than September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON