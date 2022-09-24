Home / Technology / Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check out deals on smartphones under 15,000

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check out deals on smartphones under 15,000

technology
Updated on Sep 24, 2022 03:23 PM IST

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale started on September 23 and will end on September 30.

Oppo K10 5G is being sold for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14,999 at Flipkart.
Oppo K10 5G is being sold for 14,999 at Flipkart.
ByHT News Desk

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale started on September 23 and will last till September 30. The mega festival is offering discounts on products across categories. If you are looking forward to buy high-end smartphones, you can get them at prices under 15,000, Hindustan Times' business publication Livemint reported.

Here are five smartphones which you can buy for less than 15,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

This smartphone of 128 GB storage costs 13,499 on the Flipkart website at the sale. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery and features an eight megapixel front camera. It also boats of a 6.6 inch full HD plus display and has a 50 megapixel triple camera setup on the back.

Oppo K10 5G

This smartphone costs 14,999 on the e-commerce website right now. It is being available with a 10 per cent discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and Axis Bank cards. Oppo K10 is backed by a 5,000 mAH battery that runs on MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. The smartphone boasts of dual rear sensors consisting of 48 MP and two megapixel camera.

Poco M4 Pro

This smartphone is being sold at 10,999 during the Big Billion Days sale. Poco M4 Pro has a 6.43 inches full HD+AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core processor. It is equipped with a 64 MP primary camera paired with eight megapixel and two megapixel camera sensors.

Vivo T1 5G

This smartphone is listed at 14,999. On the Flipkart website, the buyers can avail ten per cent discounts through their ICICI Bank or Axis Bank cards. Vivo T1 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and has a 5,000 mAH battery. The phone has a triple camera system on the rear with 50 MP+2 MP+2MP sensors.

Realme 9 Pro 5G

You can buy the smartphone at 14,999 during the sale. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and has a 6.6-inch full HD+ display. It has a 16 megapixel front selfie camera.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
flipkart big billion days sale flipkart
flipkart big billion days sale flipkart

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out