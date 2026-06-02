Amazon Music ends ad-free streaming for India Prime users: Here are your options

Amazon Music has been available for free in India ever since it launched back in 2018. But that is about to change as the company has introduced its Amazon Music Unlimited service in India. This service was launched in the US back in 2016 to rival the likes of Apple Music and Spotify and now, almost a decade later, it has arrived in India.

What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how’s it different from Amazon Music?

Amazon Music Unlimited offers high-quality and spatial audio. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

For the unversed, Amazon Music Unlimited is Amazon's premium music streaming service and it offers high-quality audio, ad-free listening and offline downloads to the users. Specifically, this service gives users access to HD, Ultra HD and Spatial Audio audio quality. In addition to this, users get access to ad-free listening experience, which includes both music and podcasts. Amazon Music Unlimited also gives users access to offline downloads.

On the other hand, Amazon Music, which comes bundled with Amazon Prime subscription, gives users access to the company's entire catalogue of songs and podcasts. However, users will no longer get access to ad-free music and downloads for offline listening. This change will come into effect starting July 2, 2026. Amazon has also started sending dedicated emails to its existing Amazon Music subscribers informing them about this change. Here’s what the email says:

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Amazon Music Unlimited arrives in India.

Additionally, Amazon has confirmed that it will soon launch a free tier of the service, that is, Amazon Music Free in India. This will give users access to Amazon’s full catalogue of music and podcasts in an ad-supported format. This tier will specifically be available for non-Prime members.

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{{^usCountry}} Once this service is made available in India, the company will have three tiers of its music streaming service in India: Amazon Music Unlimited that comes with a separate subscription and offers premium audio quality, unlimited downloads, Amazon’s entire catalogue of music and podcasts and ad-free streaming.

Amazon Music that is bundled with Prime subscription and offers access to Amazon’s entire music and podcasts catalogue with ad-supported streaming and no downloads.

Amazon Music Free that will be available for non-Prime members and offer access to Amazon’s entire music and podcasts catalogue and ad-supported streaming. How much does Amazon Music Unlimited subscription cost? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once this service is made available in India, the company will have three tiers of its music streaming service in India: Amazon Music Unlimited that comes with a separate subscription and offers premium audio quality, unlimited downloads, Amazon’s entire catalogue of music and podcasts and ad-free streaming.

Amazon Music that is bundled with Prime subscription and offers access to Amazon’s entire music and podcasts catalogue with ad-supported streaming and no downloads.

Amazon Music Free that will be available for non-Prime members and offer access to Amazon’s entire music and podcasts catalogue and ad-supported streaming. How much does Amazon Music Unlimited subscription cost? {{/usCountry}}

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Amazon Music Unlimited is available to all users in India now. Prime members can try this service for free for six months. After the trial period, it will be available at a discounted price of ₹99 per month, which will total to ₹1,188 in a year.

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Non-Prime members can also try Amazon Music Unlimited with a three-month free trial period. Once this trial period is over, they will have to shell out ₹119 per month or ₹1,428 in a year.