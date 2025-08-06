Amazon now lets you add personal photos to Rakhi gift cards: Here’s how

This Raksha Bandhan, Amazon is offering a new way to personalise your gift without spending extra time or effort. The platform now lets users add their own photos to digital gift cards. This aims to make sending digital money feel more personal and connected. The update comes as part of Amazon Pay’s latest feature additions, just in time for the festive season. Whether it’s a throwback Rakhi photo, a selfie, or a memory that brings a smile, the option turns a standard e-card into something with a hint of emotion. Let’s find out how to create one for you with this easy-to-follow guide. Here’s how to create a personalised Rakhi gift card on Amazon with photos and flexible delivery options.(Pexels)

How to Add a Personal Photo to an Amazon Pay Gift Card

To use the new feature, start by selecting an Amazon Pay gift card. Before sending it, users can now upload an image to personalise the gift. The card still functions the same way; it’s redeemable across Amazon or specific partner brands, but the photo adds a visual element that makes the gesture more thoughtful.

Physical Gift Cards Get an Update Too

For those who prefer a gift you can hold, Amazon has also refreshed its physical card range. Users can choose from new packaging options like envelopes, decorative boxes, and even an eco-friendly, plantable gift card made of seeded paper. Once redeemed, the recipient can plant the card and grow a small plant from it.

This tactile option may suit those who value sustainability or just enjoy traditional keepsakes. It adds an extra layer to the otherwise standard gifting process.

Choose Between an Amazon-Wide or Brand-Specific Card

Amazon is offering two types of gift cards: general-use Amazon cards and over 300 brand-specific cards. Shoppers can choose based on what suits the recipient. Options include food delivery platforms like Zomato, jewellery stores like Tanishq, travel services like MakeMyTrip, and movie tickets through BookMyShow.

Whether you want to leave the choice open-ended or tailor the gift to a known preference, both options are easy to use and can be activated instantly.

Additional Gifting Options for Rakhi

Amazon has also rolled out a dedicated Rakhi store this year. It includes items like smartphones, smartwatches, and curated gift boxes. For example, users can pair a gift card with items such as:

OnePlus 13s (Snapdragon 8 Elite) – Rs. 54,998

Noise Diva Smartwatch – Rs. 2,799

These can work as stand-alone gifts or be combined with a personalised card.

Once they have selected the gift card, uploaded the photo, and, if they wish, added a physical item, users can send the gift within minutes. Digital cards are delivered instantly, while physical ones are shipped like any regular Amazon product. The update may be small, but it helps make the gift feel a bit more thoughtful, without complicating the process.