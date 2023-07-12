Amazon Prime Day 2023: Hidden gems that you NEED to know!

Best Apple deals, tech deals, apparel deals–what about the overlooked deals? Amazon Prime Day 2023 has too many hidden gems that are just too good. Check out the hottest deals that you might have missed!

Prime Day 2023: Hottest Hidden Gems

Canon Selphy photo printer (30% off)Wireless, compact, and water-resistant–it's the perfect portable photo printer. It’s easy to use so don’t worry if you’re not tech savvy. With great print quality, this printer will make you can capture your favourite moments!

Amazon Basics neoprene-coated dumbbells (29% off)Gym bros, don’t listen to anyone else! You need these dumbbells and you need them now. How else are you going to exercise at home? This set has amazing durability and a great grip.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 hidden gems(Screengrab)

3 Pack iPhone Chargers (65% off)These Amazon’s Choice lightning cables are a steal! Use it for anything ranging from fast charging to high-speed data transfer. Incredibly durable with universal compatibility, these are a must-have for all iPhone users.

Igloo heavy-duty 25-quart cooler (35% off)How can you have the most memorable beach day with an ice chest for your drinks? Another Amazon’s Choice item, this cooler guarantees 4 days of ice retention. It is compact, durable, and highly recommended!

A turntable with a built-in Bluetooth speaker (15% off)Music lovers, you cannot miss this! This all-in-one record player doubles as both a vinyl player and Bluetooth speaker with multiple input choices. It is portable and easy to use with smooth audio quality. This will transform your listening experience.

