Amazon Prime is changing from October 1: You will no longer be able to share…

Amazon has announced that it will discontinue its Prime Invitee Program from October 1, 2025. The program allowed Prime members to share their free two-day shipping benefits with another adult, even if they lived at a different address. Notices have already been sent to users, with invited guests set to be informed of the change by September 5. Amazon is replacing the Prime Invitee Program with Amazon Family, requiring all members to share the same household.

The company confirmed to CNBC that the Invitee Program is being phased out in favour of Amazon Family. According to details on its customer help page, Amazon Family enables Prime members to share shipping and other perks with one additional adult, four children and up to four teenagers. However, all participants must reside at the same address as the primary account holder.

From next month, users who previously enjoyed shared Prime benefits outside the household will need to purchase their own Prime membership to continue receiving free shipping. Amazon clarified that Family members can leave and re-join at any time but must wait 12 months before joining another household.

The company explained the process for sharing benefits under the new structure. Members can go to their Prime Membership settings, open the Share Prime Benefits section and manage Amazon Family. They can add another adult through an invitation or joint sign-up for account verification, while children can be added by selecting Add Child.

An Amazon spokesperson said that Prime continues to see “strong growth and customer engagement in the US and internationally,” noting that the service recorded “record-breaking sign-ups worldwide” during Prime Day and the weeks leading up to it.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 Pro Max Latest specs, features, and price