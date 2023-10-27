Amazon Sale 2023: Get as much as 67% off on computer accessories, laptops

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is an eagerly awaited event, and for good reason. This massive sale offers incredible deals and discounts on a wide range of products, with a special emphasis on electronic items, including laptops and computer accessories like mice and headphones. Shoppers have the opportunity to upgrade their tech gear at significantly reduced prices. With remote work and online learning becoming more prevalent, laptops are essential, and the sale provides a cost-effective way to acquire powerful machines. Computer accessories like mice and headphones enhance productivity and entertainment, making them popular choices during this sale. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is an excellent chance to invest in quality electronics at unbeatable prices, ensuring that customers can stay connected, productive, and entertained.

Amazon Sale 2023: Bring home laptops and computer accessories at discounted rates.

Purchasing laptops and computer accessories during online sales is a prudent choice for several compelling reasons. Traditionally, Indians had reservations about buying expensive items online, but the advent of trusted platforms like Amazon has considerably boosted confidence. When contemplating an online purchase, shoppers can scrutinize every aspect, from detailed specifications to customer reviews, allowing for well-informed decisions.

What sets online shopping apart is the flexibility of exchange and return policies. This feature alleviates apprehensions about compatibility or functionality, providing peace of mind. Amazon, for instance, has a user-friendly return process that makes it easier for customers. Moreover, online sales often come with enticing discounts and deals, enabling consumers to acquire high-quality laptops and accessories at a fraction of the cost they'd incur at physical stores. In the digital age, where remote work and online education are prevalent, the convenience, selection, and affordability of online sales make them an excellent option for procuring tech gear in India.

If you are convinced about making such purchases is a good idea, then we have prepared a list of such products, just for you. They are all part of the ongoing Amazon Sale 2023. Check them out here.

1) Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/4GB Graphics/RTX 2050) A515-57G (15.6" FHD Display, 1.8 Kg)

The Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop, powered by an Intel Core i5 12th gen processor, is a robust machine for gaming and productivity. It boasts 16 GB of RAM and a speedy 512 GB SSD for swift multitasking and storage. Equipped with Windows 11, it offers a user-friendly interface. The laptop features a 15.6" FHD display and weighs a portable 1.8 Kg. With 4GB dedicated graphics in the form of an RTX 2050, it delivers a seamless gaming experience. This laptop is a well-rounded choice for those seeking a balance between performance and portability.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop:

Processor: Intel Core i5 12th gen

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

Display: 15.6" FHD

Pros: Cons Powerful performance with an Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM. Slightly heavier at 1.8 Kg, which may not be as portable as some other laptops. Dedicated NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics for gaming and content creation. The RTX 2050 is a mid-range GPU, not suitable for high-end gaming or professional graphics work.

2) HP Victus Gaming Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 144Hz, 9 ms Response time, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB (MSO, Blue, 2.29 kg) fa0666TX

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop, powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor and an NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, offers an exceptional gaming experience. Its 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a rapid 9 ms response time ensures smooth and immersive gameplay. With 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides excellent performance and quick data access. The backlit keyboard, in an attractive blue hue, enhances the gaming atmosphere. Weighing 2.29 kg, the fa0666TX is a well-rounded gaming laptop designed to meet the demands of gamers and power users.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop:

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS with 144Hz refresh rate and 9 ms response time

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Pros Cons Strong gaming performance with the NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU. Relatively heavy at 2.29 kg, which might not be as portable. High-refresh-rate display (144Hz) with quick response time for smooth gaming. Limited storage capacity with a 512GB SSD, which may fill up quickly for some users.

3) ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6"(39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/90WHrs Battery/Black/2.30 Kg), FX506HE-HN382W

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is a high-performance laptop designed for gamers and power users. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, providing smooth and immersive visuals. Powered by the Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen processor and a 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, it excels in gaming and resource-intensive tasks. With 16GB RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, it offers excellent multitasking and storage speed. The laptop also runs on Windows 11 and is equipped with a robust 90WHrs battery, ensuring extended gameplay. Weighing 2.30 kg, it's a formidable gaming laptop in a sleek black design.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6"(39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, Gaming Laptop:

Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen

Display: 15.6-inch FHD with 144Hz refresh rate

Graphics: 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Pros Cons High -performance Intel Core i7 processor for gaming and productivity. Relatively heavy at 2.30 kg, which may not be ideal for portability. Dedicated NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti GPU for enhanced gaming graphics. Limited storage capacity with a 512GB SSD, which could fill up quickly for some users.

4) Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop, Intel i5-12500H/16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits/NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4 GB GDDR6/Win 11 + MSO'21/15 Months McAfee/Backlit KB/Dark Shadow Grey/2.81kg

The Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop is a powerhouse for gamers and content creators. With an Intel i5-12500H processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD, it delivers exceptional performance. The 15.6" FHD WVA AG display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness for immersive visuals. It's equipped with an NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB GDDR6 for impressive gaming graphics. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and includes Microsoft Office 2021, McAfee security, and features a backlit keyboard. In a sleek Dark Shadow Grey design, it weighs 2.81kg, making it a compelling choice for gaming on the go.

Specifications of Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop:

Processor: Intel i5-12500H

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD

Display: 15.6" FHD WVA AG with 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 with 4GB GDDR6

Pros Cons High-performance Intel i5 processor and 16GB DDR5 for seamless multitasking. Slightly on the heavier side at 2.81 kg, which may not be ideal for portability. Large 1TB SSD for ample storage and quick data access. The NVIDIA RTX 3050, while capable, is a mid-range GPU, not suitable for high-end gaming or professional graphics work.

5) HP [Smart Choice] Victus Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 15.6 "(39.6 cm) FHD IPS (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon RX 6500M Graphics(4GB GDDR6)/144Hz/9ms Response time/Backlit KB/B&O/Win 11),15-fb0777AX

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5600H is a smart choice for gamers and professionals. It features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a quick 9ms response time, providing a seamless visual experience. With 8GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD, it offers smooth multitasking and rapid data access. The laptop is equipped with AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics with 4GB GDDR6 for impressive gaming performance. It includes a backlit keyboard, B&O audio, and runs on Windows 11, making it a versatile and efficient laptop for various tasks.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS with 144Hz refresh rate and 9ms response time

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6500M with 4GB GDDR6

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Backlit keyboard with B&O audio

Pros Cons High-refresh-rate display and quick response time for a smoother gaming experience. 8GB of RAM might be limiting for some multitasking scenarios. Backlit keyboard and B&O audio enhance the overall gaming atmosphere. The AMD Radeon RX 6500M, while capable, may not handle the latest AAA games at high settings.

6) HP Victus Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840HS, 40.9 cm (16.1inch) FHD (1920 x 1080), 144 Hz (16GB, 1TB) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 6GB Graphics, Win 11, B&O 16-s0094AX

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop, powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840HS processor, is a powerhouse for gamers and content creators. Its 16.1-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers stunning visuals. With 16GB of RAM and a capacious 1TB storage, it offers smooth multitasking and ample space for your files. The NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 with 6GB graphics ensures exceptional gaming performance. Running on Windows 11, it features B&O audio, making it a top-notch laptop for both work and play. The 16-s0094AX model is a robust choice for those seeking a versatile and high-performance laptop.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop:

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840HS

Display: 16.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) with a 144Hz refresh rate

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 with 6GB

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

B&O audio

Pros Cons Large 16.1-inch display with a high refresh rate for an immersive gaming experience. The laptop's size and weight might make it less portable. Spacious 1TB SSD provides ample storage and quick data access. While the RTX 3050 is capable, it's not the highest-tier GPU for demanding gaming or professional graphics work

7) Logitech MX Master 3S - Wireless Performance Mouse with Ultra-Fast Scrolling, Ergo, 8K DPI, Track on Glass, Quiet Clicks, USB-C, Bluetooth, Windows, Linux, Chrome-Graphite

The Logitech MX Master 3S is a top-tier wireless mouse designed for superior performance. It features ultra-fast scrolling, ergonomic design, and an impressive 8K DPI sensor, making it highly responsive and precise. This mouse offers the unique ability to track on glass surfaces and boasts quiet clicks for a discreet work environment. With USB-C and Bluetooth connectivity, it's compatible with Windows, Linux, and Chrome. The Graphite color and sleek design add a touch of sophistication. The MX Master 3S is an exceptional choice for professionals and enthusiasts seeking a high-quality and versatile mouse.

Specifications of Logitech MX Master 3S mouse:

Wireless performance mouse

Ultra-fast scrolling

8K DPI sensor

Tracking on glass surfaces

Quiet clicks

USB-C and Bluetooth connectivity

Compatible with Windows, Linux, and Chrome

Pros Cons Ultra-fast scrolling for efficient navigation. May not be ideal for left-handed users as it's designed for right-handed use. High 8K DPI sensor for precise and responsive tracking. The premium features may come at a relatively higher cost compared to standard mice.

8) Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals, Real Force Feedback, Stainless Steel Paddle Shifters, Leather Steering Wheel Cover for PS5, PS4, PC, Mac - Black

The Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel is a premium choice for avid gamers and racing enthusiasts. Featuring real force feedback and stainless steel paddle shifters, it offers a realistic racing experience. The leather steering wheel cover adds a luxurious touch. Compatible with PS5, PS4, PC, and Mac, it provides versatile gaming options. Whether you're on the virtual track or exploring racing simulations, this racing wheel and floor pedal set in sleek black is a top-tier choice for an immersive gaming experience.

Specifications of Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel:

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals

Real force feedback for a realistic racing experience

Stainless steel paddle shifters for precise gear changes

Leather steering wheel cover for comfort and durability

Compatible with PS5, PS4, PC, and Mac

Pros Cons Real force feedback provides a lifelike racing experience. The product may have a relatively higher price point. Compatible with various platforms, making it versatile for gamers. Compatibility may require additional setup or software installation on some platforms.

9) Redgear Cosmo 7,1 Usb Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones With Mic With Virtual Surround Sound,50Mm Driver, Rgb Leds & Remote Control(Black)

The Redgear Cosmo 7.1 USB Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones are a gamer's dream. With immersive virtual surround sound and 50mm drivers, they deliver an exceptional audio experience, allowing you to pinpoint in-game sounds accurately. The built-in microphone ensures clear communication with your team, and the RGB LEDs add a stylish touch. The remote control offers easy access to volume and lighting adjustments. These headphones, in sleek black, are designed for extended gaming sessions, providing comfort and performance for gamers looking to elevate their gaming experience.

Specifications of Redgear Cosmo 7,1 Usb Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones:

Redgear Cosmo 7.1 USB Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones

Virtual surround sound for immersive gaming audio

50mm drivers for powerful and clear sound

RGB LEDs for a stylish and customizable look

Comes with a remote control for convenience

Pros Cons Virtual surround sound enhances the gaming experience. The RGB LEDs, while stylish, may not be appealing to all users. 50mm drivers deliver powerful and clear audio. Wired headphones may limit mobility compared to wireless options.

Best value for money

The Redgear Cosmo 7.1 USB Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones offer the best value for money. With virtual surround sound, 50mm drivers, and RGB LEDs, they provide an immersive gaming experience at an affordable price. These headphones are an excellent choice for gamers who want quality audio, microphone, and stylish design without breaking the bank, making them a cost-effective option for gaming enthusiasts.

Best deal

The best deal product among the mentioned options is the "Logitech MX Master 3S - Wireless Performance Mouse." It provides a perfect blend of features like ultra-fast scrolling, ergonomic design, and compatibility across various platforms, all at an attractive price point. For users seeking a versatile and efficient mouse without compromising on performance, this product offers excellent value during the sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

