Amazon Sale 2023: Get as much as 81% on home and kitchen appliances

It is festive season in India. This is also the sale season in India. A stroll in the markets will show you how shops light up, placards displaying discounts, deals and offers for all kinds on a range of products come up in every street corner. In recent years, a fresh new dimension has been added to the sale season - online shopping, buying and selling online. Of the many online players, Amazon India, is arguably among the biggest and its annual Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is a much awaited affair.

Amazon Sale 2023: Small appliances like grinders are available at huge discount.

If you had been wanting to buy small appliances for your home and kitchen, now would be a good time to do so. As part of the annual Amazon Sale 2023, you can get mega discounts on a range of products for your home, from geysers and heaters, mixer/grinder/smoothie makers, digital air fryers to compact vacuum cleaners.

But it is really beneficial to buy such appliances during a sale? Let's try and answer that. Purchasing small home and kitchen appliances, such as mixers, grinders, blenders, and compact vacuum cleaners, during a sale offers numerous benefits. Firstly, sales often bring substantial discounts, making these essential appliances more affordable. Upgrading or expanding your appliance arsenal during a sale can enhance your daily routines, simplifying tasks like meal preparation and cleaning. Additionally, sales allow you to access higher-quality models that might have been out of budget at regular prices. Investing wisely in these appliances can improve efficiency, save time, and ultimately elevate your overall living standards. It's a cost-effective way to equip your home with the tools needed for a more convenient and enjoyable life.

If we have convinced you about the usefulness of buying small home and kitchen appliances during the Amazon Sale, then we suggest you take a look at some of the best deals on such products that we have shortlisted just for you. Check them out here.

Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)

The Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater in White is a stellar addition to your home. This water heater combines cutting-edge technology with unmatched safety features. With a 5-star rating, it ensures energy efficiency, saving you money on your bills. The 25-liter capacity guarantees a steady supply of hot water for all your needs. What sets it apart is the advanced 3-level safety system, providing peace of mind against accidents. Its sleek white design seamlessly blends with any decor. Experience reliable and efficient hot water, backed by Crompton's trusted reputation for quality and innovation.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater:

Capacity: 25 litres

Energy Rating: 5 Stars for high energy efficiency

Safety Features: Advanced 3-level safety system for protection against accidents

Colour: White, with a sleek and neutral design

Heating Element: Efficient heating element for quick and consistent hot water supply

Pros Cons 1. Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating 1. Relatively higher upfront cost 2. Advanced 3-level safety system 2. Large 25-litre capacity may be excessive for smaller households

Kuvings Nutri Blender PRO Ferrari Red, Powerful 1000 Watts Motor, Longest Warranty 7 Years, Mixer/Grinder/Smoothie Maker, Blender for Smoothies and Juices, Stainless Steel Body, 2 Blade Set: Wet & Dry

Check out the Kuvings Nutri Blender PRO in striking Ferrari Red, a powerhouse of blending excellence. With its robust 1000-watt motor, this blender is designed to effortlessly handle all your mixing, grinding, and smoothie-making needs. Its stainless steel body not only adds durability but also a touch of elegance to your kitchen. The standout feature is its exceptional 7-year warranty, demonstrating Kuvings' confidence in its product's longevity. The blender comes equipped with a versatile 2-blade set for both wet and dry ingredients, making it the ultimate choice for creating delicious and nutritious smoothies, juices, and more. Upgrade your blending game with the Kuvings Nutri Blender PRO.

Specifications of Kuvings Nutri Blender PRO Ferrari Red:

Motor Power: Powerful 1000 Watts motor.

Warranty: Exceptional 7-year warranty for long-lasting performance.

Functionality: Multi-purpose blender suitable for mixing, grinding, and smoothie making.

Body Material: Stainless steel body for durability and aesthetics.

Blade Set: Comes with a versatile 2-blade set for both wet and dry ingredients.

Pros Cons 1. Powerful 1000 Watts motor 1. Potentially higher upfront cost 2. Exceptional 7-year warranty 2. May have a relatively larger footprint on the countertop

Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Heater| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White

The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater in pristine white is a reliable addition to your home for hot water needs. This star-rated heater offers energy efficiency, saving both electricity and money. Its Titanium Armour and Swirl Flow technology ensure quick and consistent water heating. With a 15-litre capacity, it caters to your entire family's needs. The glasslined tank adds durability while the wall-mounting feature saves space. Backed by a 1-year warranty by Bajaj, this water heater guarantees worry-free performance. Experience convenience, energy savings, and reliability with the Bajaj Shakti Neo, a valuable addition to your home. This can be your during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater:

Capacity: 15 litres

Energy Rating: Star Rated for energy efficiency

Heating Technology: Titanium Armour and Swirl Flow technology for efficient water heating

Tank Material: Glasslined tank for durability

Mounting: Wall mounting option for space-saving installation

Pros Cons 1. Star-rated for energy efficiency 1. Limited 15-litre capacity may not suit larger households 2. Titanium Armour and Swirl Flow technology for quick and efficient heating 2. Warranty coverage is relatively short at 1 year

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer in vibrant green is a culinary game-changer for health-conscious food lovers. Equipped with advanced 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology, this 1200W appliance lets you enjoy guilt-free, crispy dishes with up to 95% less oil. The spacious 4.2-litre non-stick basket accommodates family-sized servings, perfect for a variety of recipes. Its digital interface ensures precise cooking control, while the easy-to-clean design simplifies post-meal maintenance. From crispy fries to tender chicken, this air fryer revolutionizes your cooking experience, offering healthier meals without compromising on flavour or convenience. Embrace a greener, tastier, and healthier way to cook with Pigeon Healthifry.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer:

Technology: 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Technology.

Power: 1200 watts for efficient cooking.

Capacity: Spacious 4.2-litre non-stick basket.

Color: Vibrant green, adding a pop of colour to your kitchen.

Control: Digital interface for precise cooking control.

Pros Cons 1. Healthier Cooking: Requires up to 95% less oil, promoting healthier eating 1. May have a relatively larger footprint on the countertop 2. Large Capacity: Spacious 4.2-litre basket for family-sized servings 2. Some users may find the digital interface complex initially

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for home, 1900Watts for powerful suction, Compact and Lightweight, with PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle for thorough cleaning.

Introducing the Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner—a powerful cleaning solution for your home. With its 1900Watts motor, it delivers unrivaled suction, ensuring no dust or debris is left behind. Despite its robust performance, it remains remarkably compact and lightweight, offering effortless manoeuvrability. The PowerCyclone 5 Technology guarantees efficient separation of dust and air, maintaining optimal suction. The MultiClean nozzle further enhances its cleaning prowess, effortlessly tackling various surfaces. Say goodbye to dust and dirt with this Philips vacuum cleaner, combining power, convenience, and efficiency to keep your home spotless and allergen-free.

Specifications of Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner:

Motor Power: 1900 Watts for powerful suction

Design: Compact and lightweight for easy manoeuvrability

Technology: PowerCyclone 5 Technology for efficient dust separation

Nozzle: MultiClean Nozzle for thorough cleaning on various surfaces

Type: Bagless design for hassle-free maintenance

Pros Cons 1. Powerful Suction: 1900W motor for thorough cleaning 1. Higher wattage may consume more energy 2. Compact and Lightweight: Easy to manoeuvre and store 2. Bagless design may require more frequent filter cleaning

Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN, 1000W 4 Jars Black

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN is a powerhouse of culinary excellence. With its robust 1000W motor, this mixer grinder effortlessly handles a variety of tasks in the kitchen. Its sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to your countertop. Equipped with four versatile jars, it caters to various culinary needs, from grinding spices to blending smoothies. Bosch's TrueMixx technology ensures consistent results, while the active flow breaker enhances performance. Experience convenience and efficiency in your culinary adventures with this Bosch mixer grinder, designed to elevate your cooking experience to new heights.

Specifications of Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN:

Motor Power: Powerful 1000W motor for efficient grinding.

Jars: Comes with four versatile jars for different kitchen tasks.

Design: Sleek black design adds style to your kitchen.

TrueMixx Technology: Ensures consistent and efficient blending and grinding.

Active Flow Breaker: Enhances the grinding performance for better results.

Pros Cons 1. Powerful 1000W Motor: Efficiently handles various kitchen tasks 1. May be relatively higher priced compared to some other models 2. Versatile Four Jars: Accommodates a variety of culinary needs 2. Higher motor power may consume more electricity

Prestige IRIS Plus 750 W Mixer grinder with 4 Jars (3 stainless steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar)| 4 Super efficient stainless blades | 2 years warranty| Black

The Prestige IRIS Plus Mixer Grinder is a kitchen powerhouse designed to simplify your culinary endeavours. With a robust 750W motor, it effortlessly handles grinding, mixing, and juicing tasks. This appliance includes three stainless steel jars for versatile usage and a dedicated juicer jar to quench your thirst for fresh juices. Equipped with four super-efficient stainless steel blades, it ensures quick and consistent results. Its elegant black finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen decor. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this Prestige mixer grinder guarantees lasting performance, making it an indispensable addition for culinary enthusiasts.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder:

Motor Power: 750 Watts for efficient grinding and mixing.

Jars: Comes with three stainless steel jars and one dedicated juicer jar.

Blades: Equipped with four super-efficient stainless steel blades.

Warranty: Backed by a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Colour: Elegant black finish for a sophisticated appearance in your kitchen.

Pros Cons 1. Powerful 750W Motor: Efficient for various kitchen tasks 1. May not be suitable for heavy-duty commercial use 2. Versatile Jars: Comes with three stainless steel jars and a juicer jar 2. Relatively higher wattage may consume more energy

COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home - 1600W, 6.5L Digital Air Fryer w/Visible Window & Touch Panel, Uses 95% Less Oil, 8 Pre-set Menu & Recipe, Non-Stick Basket, Rapid Air Technology for Quick, Easy Meals

The COMFYHOME Air Fryer, your kitchen's new secret to healthier, hassle-free cooking. With a powerful 1600W motor, this digital air fryer effortlessly prepares your favourite meals using 95% less oil, promoting a healthier lifestyle without sacrificing taste. The 6.5-litre capacity and non-stick basket make it ideal for family-sized servings. Its user-friendly touch panel, complete with an 8 pre-set menu and recipe options, simplifies meal preparation. Thanks to Rapid Air Technology, your dishes are cooked evenly and quickly. Plus, the visible window allows you to monitor the cooking process. Experience convenience, health, and deliciousness in every bite with the COMFYHOME Air Fryer.

Specifications of COMFYHOME Air Fryer:

Power: 1600W for efficient cooking

Capacity: 6.5 litres, suitable for family-sized servings

Control: Digital touch panel with 8 pre-set menu options

Technology: Rapid Air Technology for even and quick cooking

Features: Visible window for monitoring, non-stick basket for easy cleaning, and uses 95% less oil for healthier meals.

Pros Cons 1. Powerful 1600W Motor: Efficient cooking 1. May have a relatively larger footprint on the countertop 2. Healthier Cooking: Uses 95% less oil for guilt-free meals 2. Some users may find the digital touch panel interface complex initially

ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Latest 2023 Launch, 4300 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 mAh Battery, Covers 4000+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced dToF Technology with True Mapping 2.0

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 is the latest advancement in home cleaning technology for 2023. This 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner combines powerful cleaning performance with intelligent features. With its remarkable 4300 Pa suction power, it effortlessly removes dust and dirt from your floors and carpets. The impressive 5200 mAh battery ensures extensive coverage, tackling areas exceeding 4000 square feet in just one charge. Equipped with advanced dToF Technology and True Mapping 2.0, it navigates your home with precision and efficiency. Elevate your cleaning routine with the ECOVACS DEEBOT N10, the cutting-edge solution for a cleaner, more convenient living space.

Specifications of ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner:

Suction Power: Powerful 4300 Pa suction for efficient cleaning.

Battery Capacity: Impressive 5200 mAh battery for extended cleaning sessions.

Coverage Area: Can cover areas exceeding 4000 square feet on a single charge.

Technology: Advanced dToF (direct Time of Flight) Technology and True Mapping 2.0 for precise navigation.

Type: 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner, combining sweeping and mopping functions for thorough cleaning.

Pros Cons 1. Powerful Suction: 4300 Pa suction for efficient cleaning 1. May have a higher initial purchase cost 2. Large Battery Capacity: 5200 mAh battery for extended cleaning 2. Advanced technology may require familiarity and setup time

Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)

The Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder is a kitchen companion that redefines versatility and convenience. Powered by a robust 750-watt motor, this mixer grinder effortlessly handles grinding, mixing, and blending tasks. It comes with three stainless steel multipurpose jars that cater to a wide range of culinary needs. The three-speed control, along with a pulse function, provides precise control over your recipes. Its sleek black design adds a modern touch to your kitchen decor. Elevate your cooking experience with the Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder, designed for efficiency, durability, and ease of use, making it a must-have for every home chef.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder:

Motor Power: 750 Watts for efficient grinding and mixing.

Jars: Comes with three stainless steel multipurpose jars.

Control: Three-speed control with a pulse function for precise operation.

Design: Sleek and stylish black finish.

Functionality: Designed for a wide range of kitchen tasks, from grinding to blending.

Pros Cons 1. Powerful 750W Motor: Efficient for various kitchen tasks 1. May not be suitable for heavy-duty commercial use 2. Versatile Jars: Comes with three stainless steel multipurpose jars 2. Relatively higher wattage may consume more energy

Best value for money

The best value product among these options appears to be the "Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater." It combines energy efficiency, advanced safety features, and a generous 25-litre capacity at an affordable price point. This water heater not only provides hot water efficiently but also ensures safety with its 3-level safety system. It's an excellent investment for long-term utility and comfort, making it a standout choice for those looking for value and performance in a water heater.

Best deal

The best deal product among these options appears to be the "Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder." It offers a powerful 750-watt motor, versatile functionality with three stainless steel multipurpose jars, and a pulse function for precise control—all at a reasonable price point. With its trusted brand name and efficient performance, it delivers great value for those seeking a reliable and versatile mixer grinder for their kitchen needs.

