Amazon sale ending soon: 5 last-minute gadgets picks under 5000

Diwali is just two days away, which means festive sales will start to end soon. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale will finally come to an end on October 20, which means buyers have only 2 days to shop for their desired items. Therefore, if you still have not made a purchase, or you’re confused about what to buy, then we have listed 5 gadgets that you can buy under Rs. 5000. This last-minute gadget list will help make a mindful purchase, and will save you a huge amount of money at the same time. From power banks to earbuds, here are the top 5 picks from the Amazon sale. Here's the list of top 5 gadgets under Rs, 5000 to buy before the Amazon sale ends.

5 last-minute gadgets to buy under 5000

Ambrane 100W Charger Adapter: If you are in search of a powerful charging adapter, then the model may come as a perfect fit. It comes with a powerful 100W output and compatibility with Type-C and USB-A devices, including laptops, smartphones, and others. It includes 3 Type-C ports and 1 USB-A port, allowing users to charge up to 4 devices simultaneously. Ambrane 100W Charger Adapter is available at just Rs. 2999 during the Amazon sale.

Anker Power Bank: If you are in search of a compact power bank, then this power bank from Anker may come as a great fit. It is backed by a 20,000mAh battery that can distribute 87W charging speed. across three devices. This powerbank is currently available at a64% discount with an effective price of Rs. 4299 on Amazon.

G+ iSmart 3-in-1 Qi2 Orbit Wireless Charger: If you are in search of wireless chargers, then you may want to consider G+ iSmart 3-in-1 Qi2 Orbit Wireless Charger. This device can recharge your smartphone, earbuds, and smartwatch simultaneously at up to 15W charging speed. It comes in a lightweight design with a loop, making it easier to carry. The wireless charger is available at just Rs. 3499 during the Amazon sale.

OnePlus Buds 3: Another smart gadget to consider during Amazon sale is the OnePlus Buds 3. It comes with a 10.4mm and 6mm dynamic dual driver and offers 49dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC). Lastly, the buds offer up to 44 hours of playback time with ANC off in a single charge.

Sony WH-CH520 headphones: Lastly, we have a feature-packed headphones, the Sony WH-CH520, which comes with a sleek and lightweight design. It offers up to 50 hours of playback time on a single charge. This affordable headphone also offers EQ settings via the Headphones Connect App. Now, the Sony WH-CH520 headphones are available at just Rs. 3489.