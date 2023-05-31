Amazon employees' proposed ‘walkout’ to go ahead. Here's why they are protesting

At lunchtime on Wednesday (US local time), scores of Amazon employees will go ahead with their proposed 'walkout' to express unhappiness with the e-commerce giant over a host of issues.

Where is the protest taking place?

A file photo of the Amazon Spheres building in downtown Seattle (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the protest day, the participants working at Amazon's 4-storey Spheres headquarters in downtown Seattle will come out of the building. At the same time, their counterparts from the company's offices around the world will walkout as well.

How many employees are participating?

As of Tuesday, more than 1,700 employees – 830 local and 890 global– had pledged participation in the demonstration, according to Seattle Times. Separately, Associated Press put the number at more than 1,800, including 870 staff members in Seattle; the agency cited Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a climate change advocacy group founded by Amazon workers.

Why are some employees upset?

Their anger is regarding what they say is ‘lack of transparency and communication,' as well as ‘mandating’ on part of the Jeff Bezos-founded organisation. The outrage stems from the recent layoffs (which has resulted in 27,000 job cuts since November last year) and CEO Andy Jassy's February directive asking people to work from office at least thrice a week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, some have argued that Amazon has been ‘slow’ to address its impact on climate change.

What has Amazon said?

In a statement, it stated it respects employees' rights to express their opinions. Separately, another spokesperson said there has been ‘good energy’ at the South Lake Union campus and other urban centres since more people resumed work from office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON