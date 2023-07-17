Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Among 276 job cuts at Microsoft, employee's third layoff in professional career

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 17, 2023 03:01 PM IST

The first layoff was due to company bankruptcy, and the second, due to Covid-19, she wrote in a LinkedIn post.

The recent layoffs at Microsoft resulted in as many as 276 employees losing their jobs, including a now-former staffer who claimed this was the third layoff of her professional career.

‘My third time being laid off’

Representational Image(REUTERS)

According to India Today – it did not disclose her identity – she took to LinkedIn to share her post-layoff thoughts.

“Unfortunately, this is my 3 time being laid off in my work career. First one was from company bankruptcy. Second time due to Covid and now from layoffs,” the former Microsoft staffer wrote.

The unidentified ex-Microsoft staffer's LinkedIn post (Image courtesy: India Today)

She, however, stressed how excited she was about ‘where I end up.’

“However, every time I have been blessed on finding a new journey. It might be nerve racking not knowing the future but I'm excited to see where I end up,” the post read.

‘Thankful for the opportunity’

The former employee also remarked how ‘thankful’ she was to have worked at the tech giant.

“Now that I have gathered my thoughts I am thankful to have had the wonderful opportunity to work at Microsoft and meet so many diverse and talented people,” she wrote.

Microsoft lays off 276 employees

Last week, the Satya Nadella-helmed organisation relieved 276 people in its home state of Washington; among them, 66 were working virtually. Workers in the customer service, support, and sales departments were impacted.

In January, Microsoft slashed its workforce by 5%, undertaking as many as 10,000 job cuts.

Topics
microsoft satya nadella
