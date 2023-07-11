Microsoft lays off 276 workers six months after cutting 10,000 jobs: Report

Microsoft is laying off more workers in addition to the 10,000 job cuts announced in January, GeekWire reported on Monday. Employees in customer service, support, and sales departments will be impacted, the report said. The layoffs come a week after the start of its 2024 fiscal year and ahead ofits annual Inspire partner-focused conference. Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella.(REUTERS)

Microsoft filed a notice Monday saying it would cut 276 people, of which 66 are virtual, in its home state of Washington, CNBC reported.

Microsoft is expected to reveal earnings later this month for its 2023 fiscal year and the fourth fiscal quarter. The software giant had eliminated a small number of jobs at the same in 2022, too.

Quoting a Microsoft spokesperson, the report stated that organisational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing the company. “We will continue to prioritise and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners,” the statement added.

Several laid off employees took to LinkedIn to share their experience.

Michelle Zapien, who was part of digital cloud acquisition, wrote that her three-year journey with Microsoft had come to an end after the latest layoff. Calling it a ‘major shock’, she added that she was looking forward to contributing her skills to another company.

Tamika Caraballo, who worked as an enterprise solutions associate, shared her gratitude for the eight year-long tenure with Microsoft. She wrote, “I am blessed to have worked alongside such amazing talent and the amount of knowledge gained is astounding…I am excited to see what the world has in store for me. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any offers or recommendations.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had cited over-hiring and macroeconomic conditions as the reason behind the massive layoffs in January. As the US battles recession and high inflation, several other technology companies, including Amazon and Google, have reduced headcount. According to the layoffs tracker Layoff.fyi, 839 tech companies have laid off a total of 2,16,328 employees in 2023.

