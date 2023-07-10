Layoffs run rampant with over 194,000 Americans left unemployed in 2023 so far, recession fears arise- Report

According to a report from Forbes, 2023 has brought a storm of layoffs across various industries, with nearly 194,000 American employees finding themselves out of work in more than 150 major layoffs. The unsettling trend, affecting tech, banking, media, and manufacturing sectors, has left many fearing an impending recession. Nearly 194,000 American employees finding themselves out of work in more than 150 major layoffs in 2023 so far.(Pixabay)

Tech Takes a Hit

Tech companies have faced the brunt of these major layoffs, and Google's parent company, Alphabet, saw one of the biggest rounds of cuts, with 12,000 employees let go in January. CEO Sundar Pichai referred to it as a "tough choice" aimed at seizing the "huge" opportunities that lie ahead.

In January alone, over 74,000 employees experienced major layoffs, including Salesforce (7,900 jobs cut), Goldman Sachs (3,200), and IBM (3,900). Amazon, despite its rapid growth during the pandemic, decided to let go of 8,000 jobs due to an uncertain economy, following an earlier layoff of 10,000 employees in November.

Microsoft also made its mark on the layoff landscape, announcing 10,000 job cuts in January. Microsoft-owned company GitHub followed suit in February with 300 layoffs, and in May, an additional 158 employees were let go from Microsoft's headquarters.

Layoffs Span Across Industries

Manufacturing giant 3M also experienced multiple rounds of layoffs in 2023, cutting 2,500 positions in January and another 6,000 in April. Other notable layoffs this year include Morgan Stanley (3,000 positions cut), David's Bridal (over 9,200), Dell (6,650), and Disney (7,000).

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, faced a significant downsizing, with a total of 10,000 employees laid off in separate rounds. This included 4,000 employees in April and another 6,000 in May. Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, attributed the cuts to a "macroeconomic downturn" and described them as the most challenging changes in the company's history. Notably, in 2022, Meta executed the largest layoff of the year, with 11,000 employees losing their jobs.

Media Industry Feels the Impact

The media landscape has not been spared from the wave of layoffs in 2023, with nearly 40 media companies making staff reductions. ESPN recently announced cuts affecting 20 on-screen personnel, including longtime analyst Jeff Van Gundy. Other media outlets that have reduced their workforce include Bloomberg (10 employees), Warner Bros. Discovery (100), The Athletic (20), The Los Angeles Times (74), Spotify (200), and Vice Media (100).

Uncertain Future

As the year unfolds, the surge in layoffs raises concerns about the stability of the job market and the overall state of the economy. Employees across various industries are left grappling with the impact of these decisions, hoping for a brighter and more secure future.

While industries navigate uncertain times, the individuals affected by these layoffs face the challenging task of finding new opportunities and rebuilding their professional lives. As the job market continues to evolve, many are left wondering what lies ahead and how they can regain their footing in a rapidly changing world.