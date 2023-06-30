ESPN's slam dunk shock! Former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy benched in surprise layoff move

In a surprising move, ESPN has bid farewell to one of its top NBA game analysts, Jeff Van Gundy, as part of the network's cost-cutting measures. Van Gundy, who has been with ESPN for an impressive 16 years, formed a formidable trio alongside play-by-play commentator Mike Breen and co-analyst Mark Jackson, calling the Finals with their expert insights. ESPN has bid farewell to one of its top NBA game analysts, Jeff Van Gundy, as part of the network's cost-cutting measures.(Twitter/ NBA Central)

While the exact details of Van Gundy's salary remain unknown, it is widely known that he was earning millions for his contributions to ESPN. The network's decision to let go of approximately 20 on-air personalities aims to save tens of millions of dollars, as reported by The Post.

Considered one of the greatest NBA TV game analysts of all time, Van Gundy's departure marks the end of an illustrious career with ABC/ESPN, just shy of reaching a hundred NBA Finals games. Known for his outspoken nature and willingness to critique the NBA, including its officiating, Van Gundy brought a unique blend of analysis and humor to the broadcasts, often providing outside-the-box observations that entertained viewers.

While Breen and Jackson have their respective merits, Van Gundy played a vital role in making the lead booth a success. His relaxed demeanor, combined with his thorough understanding of the game, made him an invaluable asset to the broadcasting team.

ESPN is now faced with the challenge of finding a suitable replacement for Van Gundy on its No. 1 team. Internally, potential candidates include JJ Redick, Doris Burke, and Richard Jefferson. Additionally, Doc Rivers, who shares a close relationship with Breen, could be an outside choice, particularly if his salary demands align with what the Sixers still owe him following his dismissal as their coach.

Before joining ESPN, Van Gundy had a successful career as an NBA coach. He served as an assistant on the Knicks bench from 1989 to 1996, working under notable figures such as Stu Jackson, Pat Riley, and Don Nelson. Subsequently, he took on the role of head coach for the Knicks from 1996 to 2002, a period that holds a special place in the hearts of the franchise's fans. Van Gundy later coached the Houston Rockets from 2003 to 2007, further solidifying his reputation in the basketball world.

